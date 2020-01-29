Trade Crypto Derivatives on BTCMEX and Enjoy a $120 Trading Bonus with Great Affiliate Rewards

With Bitcoin and other digital assets now taking center stage in the financial world, trading interest is turning more towards derivatives as a form of accessing the new digital asset markets.

Among those leading the charge, derivatives exchange BTCMEX continues to make it even more attractive to crypto traders, by offering the chance to earn up to $120 as a trading bonus, alongside lifetime commissions from a generous affiliate program that gives up to 60% to referrers.

Famous Chinese Bitcoiner Li Xiaolai, the name behind social blockchain project Steemit and Bitcoin exchange BigOne, could not have foreseen the success of BTCMEX, which Li founded in late 2019.

The Hong Kong based exchange today manages over $50 million in trading volume every day via its offices located all over the world. And now, with a bonus in trading worth $120, BTCMEX has to be one of the most lucrative platforms for trading crypto derivatives. and one of the Industries most lucrative affiliate programs to all of its uses.

A trading platform for all needs

Not only is it now a growing hub for trading Bitcoin futures, BTCMEX is winning traders over with its philosophy of innovation centered around trust and people — leading to one of the fairest and most transparent platforms to trade, suitable for the novice and the seasoned trader alike.

Its popularity is evident on social media, with a growing Twitter following and an active forum on its website in four major languages, with another four arranged for release next month in February.

When you trade at BTCMEX, you take advantage of low and flexible fees at all times with 100% trading uptime via Hot Fix and system backups stored off site. You never need to worry about performance either, with 100,000 TPS for every trading pair, with 1ms latency 10 times more than the industry average.

Security is top notch with all assets stories in multisig cold wallet, with custom made measures tested by international standards.

And if you ever need support in your language, their Live Customer Support is multilingual 24/7 ready to serve you.

BTCMEX is all about learning too, with an education platform serving advanced and beginner needs, with a team of experienced forex and crypto traders compiling complete user guides and the BTCMEX Trading Codex of the industry’s most updated and relevant crypto trading terms.

Trade and be rewarded

To welcome you to BTCMEX, new traders can claim up to $120 in trading bonus without verification in less than half a minute!

All registered users who follow and retweet @btcmexglobal get a $10 Ignition Trading Bonus. Deposit a minimum of 0.1 BTC and get a $50 Booster Bonus. Want more? Deposit a total of 0.3 BTC and get a $60 Nitro Bonus!

Then, invite your friends to trade and earn from one of the most rewarding crypto trading affiliate programs in existence. Direct referrals earn you 60% in commissions, including Maker Fee payments, while indirect referrals bring in 20% to you.

Affiliates can manage accounts in real time with fully tailored marketing material and data reports to ensure you get the most out of your referrals.

What’s in store in the future

BTCMEX is currently developing a new AI-enabled prediction system that will help improve trading strategies by including deep insight price analysis.

With a long-term view to improve the crypto world with conventional financial standards of security and experience, but with crypto innovation and development that is focused on clients, BTCMEX hopes to bring mass adoption through awareness and digital trust.

Click here to sign up at BTCMex and get your $120 bonus today!

To learn more, visit the official BTCMEX website, and start earning rewards from the BTCMEX affiliate program. Trade today and get a trading bonus, or follow them for updates on Twitter.

This is a submitted sponsored story. CCN urges readers to conduct their own research with due diligence into the company, product or service mentioned in the content above.