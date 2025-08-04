Top 10 Biggest Holders of Ethereum and the Billions They Are Worth

Key Takeaways

Ethereum adoption is surging, with massive inflows from institutions, ETF products, and Web3-native companies.

The 10 largest ETH holders collectively control around 83.9 million ETH, valued at over $285 billion.

Publicly listed companies are rapidly accumulating ETH, echoing the Bitcoin treasury trend—but with a distinctly Ethereum twist tied to staking and DeFi.

Ethereum (ETH), once the domain of open-source idealists and decentralized app builders, is rapidly maturing into something much bigger: a global financial infrastructure asset.

As the network transitions into its post-Merge identity and institutional staking gains traction, ETH has evolved beyond being “gas” for smart contracts.

It’s now a cornerstone of on-chain finance and a strategic treasury asset for companies, funds, and governments.

But where exactly is all that ETH sitting?

Just as Bitcoin has its whales, Ethereum’s landscape is shaped by massive smart contracts, exchange wallets, staking vaults, and a few known individuals who got in early.

From the Beacon Chain to Coinbase, Grayscale, and new corporate players, here’s who’s holding the most ETH in 2025—and how much they’re worth.

Ethereum by the Numbers

2025 Performance

Ethereum’s journey through 2025 has been anything but flat.

After a sluggish start and a sharp correction in April, ETH is again riding a wave of bullish momentum—trading at $3,715 as of late July, not far from its yearly high of $3,765 hit just days prior.

While it remains below its all-time high of $4,878, set in 2021, the recent rally has injected fresh optimism into the market.

The year began with ETH hovering around $3,248 , followed by a pullback to $1,796 in April—a dip mirrored Bitcoin’s slump that month.

However, sentiment turned sharply positive in Q2 and Q3.

Institutional inflows, primarily through spot Ethereum ETFs and a resurgence in DeFi activity, have reignited confidence and driven prices steadily upward.

Ethereum’s market cap now stands at $448 billion. Technical indicators are showing strength.

Analysts point to bullish patterns on weekly charts and strong relative strength index (RSI) readings, signaling continued buying pressure. On-chain data backs it up, with rising transaction volumes and increased smart contract activity.

The rest of 2025 could hinge on key regulatory developments—particularly how the SEC treats staking within ETFs.

Circulating Supply, Market Cap, & Trading Volume

Circulating ETH Supply : 120.7 million ETH are in circulation; however, the maximum supply is not limited.

Total Market Capitalization : $444 billion. Ethereum’s market capitalization is on the surge and might cross $500 billion soon as the ETH price eyes $4,000.

Daily Trading Volume : Ethereum's trading volume is rising with growing institutional demand, reaching a few hundred billion in daily trading volume. ETH recorded $36 billion in trading volume in mid-July.

Ethereum Wallet Distribution and Largest Holders

Together, the top 10 Ethereum holders control around 83.9 million ETH, accounting for roughly 70% of the current circulating supply, worth over $300 billion at today’s prices.

If you widen the lens to include staking contracts and large custodial pools, that number climbs even higher.

By some estimates, these expanded holdings represent up to 52% of Ethereum’s total supply, or about $120 billion in value.

The 200 largest Ethereum wallets now hold over 62.7 million ETH, underscoring just how top-heavy ETH ownership remains.

However, unlike Bitcoin—where dormant whale wallets like Satoshi Nakamoto’s cast a long shadow—Ethereum’s most oversized holders are anything but idle.

Most actively participate in the ecosystem: staking contracts secure the network, exchange wallets support millions of users, or institutional custodians facilitate everything from ETFs to validator services.

So while the top ETH wallets may appear concentrated, they often represent pooled assets, not individual mega-whales.

It’s less about hoarding and more about infrastructure, reflecting Ethereum’s unique role in powering DeFi, staking, and the broader Web3 economy.

The Biggest Ethereum Holders in the World (2025)

Beacon Deposit Contract – Ethereum’s Heartbeat

Sitting atop the ETH holder leaderboard is not a person or company, but a smart contract: the Ethereum Beacon Deposit Contract.

This is where users lock up ETH to become validators and secure the proof-of-stake network.

It holds an astounding 46 million ETH, worth roughly $156.5 billion, or nearly 38% of all circulating supply.

Far from idle, these coins are actively staked, powering the Ethereum consensus engine.

This makes the Beacon contract Ethereum’s biggest holder and arguably its most critical one for security and decentralization.

Coinbase – The Custodial Giant

As the largest publicly traded crypto exchange in the U.S., Coinbase is a household name in the digital asset space.

It holds roughly 6.9 million ETH, valued at $23.5 billion, across multiple wallets.

These holdings represent a mix of customer funds, institutional custody accounts, and Coinbase’s cbETH staking derivative program.

With strong ties to Wall Street and growing government interest, Coinbase has positioned itself as Ethereum’s gateway for mainstream finance.

Binance – Ethereum’s Largest Exchange Counterparty

Globally, no crypto exchange handles more volume than Binance.

With operations spread across continents, Binance holds at least 4.5 million ETH, worth over $15.3 billion, distributed across wallets for trading, staking, and cross-chain bridging.

Its holdings are central to the Ethereum-BNB ecosystem connection, and the exchange remains one of the most significant contributors to Ethereum’s day-to-day liquidity and infrastructure.

Wrapped ETH (WETH) Contract – DeFi’s Native Collateral

A pillar of DeFi, the WETH smart contract contains over 3.2 million ETH, or around $10.9 billion.

This contract wraps native ETH into an ERC-20 format, allowing it to be used seamlessly across DEXs, lending protocols, and Layer-2s.

Far from being a passive holding, the WETH contract acts more like Ethereum’s central bank for DeFi, with locked ETH as collateral for billions in on-chain loans and swaps.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETHE) – Wall Street’s ETH Proxy

Founded by Digital Currency Group, the Grayscale Ethereum Trust offers accredited investors indirect exposure to ETH through traditional brokerage accounts.

Despite competition from ETFs, it remains one of the largest institutional ETH holders, with ~2.99 million ETH worth over $10.2 billion.

ETHE has been key in introducing Ethereum to conservative capital, even as fee models and regulatory clarity evolve.

Arbitrum Bridge – Scaling With Massive ETH Collateral

Arbitrum, one of Ethereum’s leading Layer-2 rollups, secures user deposits through its bridge contract.

This Layer-2 bridge now holds ~1.8 million ETH, valued at $6.1 billion.

These assets ensure seamless movement between Ethereum’s mainnet and Arbitrum’s faster, cheaper ecosystem, where applications like GMX and Radiant are booming.

Kraken – Legacy Exchange With Deep Staking Ties

Founded in 2011, Kraken has long been a trusted exchange for retail and institutional crypto traders. It holds ~1.6 million ETH, worth about $5.45 billion, across trading accounts and staking services.

Though U.S. regulators recently forced Kraken to wind down its staking-as-a-service program, it remains a significant ETH holder and liquidity provider globally.

Robinhood – A Retail Powerhouse Steps In

Initially known for commission-free stock trading, Robinhood has expanded aggressively into crypto.

Its ETH holdings now exceed 1.49 million ETH, valued at $5.07 billion, mostly in custodial form for retail users.

While users can’t yet withdraw ETH to self-custody, Robinhood’s massive inflows reflect growing mainstream adoption among first-time crypto investors.

Gemini – Institutional-Grade Custody Meets ETH Stash

Founded by the Winklevoss twins, Gemini operates a highly regulated crypto exchange and custodian.

One of its top ETH wallets holds ~369,000 ETH, valued at $1.26 billion.

Gemini’s strong emphasis on security and compliance has made it a favorite among institutions, with its ETH holdings reflecting deep client demand.

ETHDEV (Ethereum Foundation) – Building the Future

The Ethereum Foundation’s development arm, ETHDEV, holds ~309,000 ETH (or about $1.05 billion) to fund upgrades, R&D, and grants.

It’s a war chest that supports Ethereum’s technical roadmap and signals long-term commitment to decentralized innovation.

Ethereum Billionaires: The Few Known Individuals

Vitalik Buterin

Ethereum’s co-founder remains one of the most well-known figures in crypto—and one of its wealthiest.

Buterin has previously stated that he’s never held more than 0.9% of Ethereum’s total supply.

His main wallet, VB3, currently holds around 244,000 ETH, with additional funds spread across other addresses.

His holdings are estimated at ~280,908 ETH, worth nearly $960 million.

While significant, he ranks outside the top 20 due to the dominance of institutional and smart contract holdings.

Rain Lohmus

Estonian banker and early Ethereum investor Rain Lohmus famously lost access to his ETH wallet—one of the most significant early holdings—shortly after the project launched. Blockchain data confirms the wallet still holds around 250,000 ETH, worth roughly $850 million today.

Unless he regains his private keys, that stash will be frozen in time—an unintentional monument to Ethereum’s early days.

Cameron & Tyler Winklevoss

While Gemini’s exchange wallet holds ~369,000 ETH, the Winklevoss twins are estimated to personally control between 150,000 and 200,000 ETH, worth $510–$680 million.

Exact figures are hard to verify, but their early investment and ongoing involvement in Ethereum infrastructure make them major players.

Joseph Lubin

Another Ethereum co-founder, Joseph Lubin, went on to found ConsenSys, a key player in Ethereum development and tooling.

While Lubin has never disclosed the full extent of his holdings, estimates based on his early involvement suggest he may hold between 100,000 and 150,000 ETH, putting his net worth somewhere between $340 million and $510 million.

Anthony Di Iorio

Canadian entrepreneur Anthony Di Iorio helped fund Ethereum’s 2014 crowdsale and was one of the original co-founders.

While he’s stepped away from the spotlight recently, reports suggest he may still hold 50,000 to 100,000 ETH, valued between $170 million and $340 million.

Di Iorio has kept a low profile on his holdings like Lubin.

Top Publicly Traded Companies With the Largest Ethereum Holdings

A new class of Ethereum bulls is rising—and they wear suits.

Public companies now hold 865,000 ETH (over $3.2 billion) on their balance sheets, a figure that’s surged by more than 545,000 ETH in the past month alone.

SharpLink Gaming

SharpLink, a sports betting and gaming technology firm, has dramatically transformed.

It pivoted into Web3 infrastructure in 2025, amassing ~480,031 ETH—now worth over $1.70 billion—and currently the second largest ETH-holding public company.

Its stock soared over 1,000% on the back of this pivot, earning it the title of “Ethereum treasury king.”

BitMine Immersion Technologies

Initially a Bitcoin mining company, BitMine shifted to Ethereum infrastructure, betting on ETH’s long-term role in staking and Layer-2 growth.

The company currently holds ~566,776 ETH, valued at around $2.02 billion, currently the top coprate ETH holder. The firm has announced plans to build validator nodes and scaling infrastructure.

Bit Digital

New York-based Bit Digital made headlines when it sold off its entire Bitcoin stash to pivot into Ethereum.

The firm now holds over 120,306 ETH, worth ~$427 million, making it one of the most aggressive ETH converts in the public market.

BTCS

A long-standing blockchain technology firm, BTCS, has consistently accumulated ETH since 2022.

While its current holdings aren’t precisely known, past disclosures put it at ~ 70,028 ETH—about $249 million today.

BTCS continues to focus on Ethereum staking, DeFi analytics, and treasury growth.

Top Ethereum ETFs

Ethereum’s story in 2025 wouldn’t be complete without ETFs.

In just the past 30 days, over 1.2 million ETH—roughly $4.1 billion—have flowed into spot ETH ETFs.

ETH ETF inflows surpassed Bitcoin on four separate trading days this July.

The third week of the month saw a record-breaking surge of 588,000 ETH into funds from BlackRock, Fidelity, Bitwise, and others.

With average daily inflows topping $136 million, Ethereum is increasingly becoming the institutional darling of crypto.

BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA): $10.49 Billion in Net Assets

BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA) has quickly cemented itself as the dominant player among Ethereum ETFs.

ETHA has already amassed $10.49 billion in net assets, becoming the top spot Ethereum ETF by a wide margin.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETHE): $4.26 Billion in Net Assets

Grayscale’s Ethereum Trust (ETHE), once the dominant Ethereum investment vehicle before ETFs hit the market, remains a major holder despite shifting tides.

As of July 24, it holds $4.26 billion in net assets, though it has seen sustained outflows, with $18.54 million exiting the fund on the most recent day alone.

Cumulatively, ETHE has recorded $4.27 billion in net outflows, underscoring investor migration toward lower-fee alternatives.

Still, with nearly $152 million daily trading value, it remains a highly liquid and significant product in the ETF landscape.

Fidelity Ethereum Fund (FETH): $2.60 Billion in Net Assets

Fidelity’s FETH is emerging as a strong contender in the Ethereum ETF race.

As of July 24, it holds $2.60 billion in net assets and posted the most significant daily inflow among ETH funds, bringing in $210 million daily.

Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust (ETH): $2.47 Billion in Net Assets

Grayscale’s second Ethereum offering, simply labeled ETH, is a newer, lower-cost alternative to ETHE.

With a fee of just 0.15%, it appeals to cost-conscious investors seeking Ethereum exposure in a trust-like structure.

The fund added $25.34 million on July 24, bringing its net assets to $2.47 billion.

It’s gaining traction fast, with daily volume surpassing $181 million, and if current inflow trends continue, it may soon rival Fidelity’s FETH.

Bitwise Ethereum ETF (ETHW): $507.13 Million in Net Assets

Bitwise’s ETHW rounds out the top five Ethereum ETFs with $507 million in net assets.

Though smaller than its competitors, ETHW posted a healthy $11.53 million net inflows on July 24 and continues attracting attention thanks to Bitwise’s reputation for transparency and research-driven investing.

The fund’s performance, combined with an accessible structure and growing daily volume, makes ETHW a notable player in the space as the Ethereum ETF market continues to expand.