PS5 & Xbox Series X Release Dates May Be Coronavirus’ Next Victims

Advertisement

A new report notes that next-generation consoles might be delayed.

This, of course, is due to the coronavirus spread.

On the bright side, gamers will win out either way.

This was supposed to be the year for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 (PS5). This console generation started seven years ago. It’s time for an upgrade.

But there’s no way they’re releasing in 2020.

The spread of the coronavirus has delayed everything from gaming events to professional sports matches. And according to one analyst report, it will delay next-generation consoles as well.

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X Aren’t Coming in 2020

The DFC Intelligence report predicts that console production will suffer thanks to the virus:

Advertisement

Coronavirus is likely to have a major short-term impact on the delivery of both systems. There is a strong likelihood one or both systems will not make a 2020 launch.

Even should they launch in 2020, these consoles would be in limited supply – and much more expensive on the street.

Remember the Nintendo Wii days? We could see a similar scenario with the PS5 and Series X.

Information regarding next-gen consoles is in high-demand. People are already worried about price, and Sony may be waiting to announce the PS5’s MSRP until things blow over.

That might be good news for consumers, DFC alleges:

The good news is that consumer demand is likely to be stronger than ever. Demand will far exceed supply and long-term that could increase overall sales. Advertisement

Not All Bad News to Follow

Nintendo is already suffering from production delays, and that’s for a three-year-old console. We can be sure next-generation consoles, which are in the middle of the manufacturing process, will face even sharper headwinds.

Yet industry analyst Daniel Ahmad says production is returning to normal, barring no additional unseen threats:

He also warns that it may be too soon to make predictions about PS5 and Series X production.

The Coronavirus Delay Might Suck Less Than You Think

No one wants to wait even longer to get their hands on the new Sony and Microsoft consoles, but you might suffer less than you think.

The Xbox Series X will be completely backward compatible. Any games releasing this holiday season that should have been next-gen capable will still play on base machines. The PlayStation 5 is sure to follow.

Given that we’re fighting a global coronavirus pandemic, there are bigger problems to worry about than having to wait a few extra months for a video game console.

But whenever they do release, let’s just hope next-gen consoles aren’t serialized like the mobile phone industry.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.