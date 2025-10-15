WEF Calls for ‘Diverse Defensive Mechanisms’ and Global Response to Escalating Digital Warfare

Key Takeaways

A panel convened by the World Economic Forum discussed evolving cybersecurity threats.

Panelists noted that old boundaries between state actors and criminal adversaries no longer apply.

They agreed that defending against modern threats requires a collaborative, interdisciplinary approach.

Governments can no longer treat cybersecurity as a separate domain from national security. That was the takeaway from a World Economic Forum panel on the “New Cyber Order” on Tuesday, Oct. 14.

Panelists all agreed that in the current age, when warfare is increasingly digital and the line between state and non-state threats is blurred, governments and corporations must cooperate to protect their shared interests.

New Trending Crypto Wallet Offers Sponsored Disclosure We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. Tangem promotions Trusted & Secure Coins 111 Aave

Uniswap

GMX

Pendle

Ondo

Ankr

Fantom

Synthetix

Curve DAO Token

Compound

Maker

THORChain

Stacks

Arweave

Sui

Immutable

Optimism

Arbitrum

VeChain

The Sandbox

Decentraland

Axie Infinity

Render

The Graph

Chiliz

Helium

PAX Gold

Bitcoin

Ethereum

Tether

Binance Coin

USD Coin

Solana

XRP

Dogecoin

Cardano

Toncoin

Shiba Inu

Avalanche

TRON

Chainlink

Polygon Matic

Polkadot

Wrapped Bitcoin

Litecoin

Dai

NEAR Protocol

Bitcoin Cash

Monero

Stellar

Cosmos

Filecoin

Ethereum Classic

Aptos

Cronos

Binance USD

Neo

APEcoin

Gala

Theta Network

Wrapped Ethereum

OKB

Pepe

Mantle

First Digital USD

Kaspa

Bittensor

Celestia

XDC Network

Artificial Superintelligence Alliance

Jupiter

Quant

Worldcoin

PayPal USD

Bonk

Rocket Pool ETH

Flare

Tether Gold

Sei

JITO

JasmyCoin

PancakeSwap

Core

FLOKI

Ethereum Name Service

SushiSwap

1inch Network

Tezos

Algorand

Flow

Trust Wallet Token

KuCoin Token

MultiversX

GateToken

Zcash

IOTA

Basic Attention Token

Enjin Coin

Frax

Ethena

Ethena USDe

Ethena Staked USDe

IoTeX

Kusama

Celo

STEPN

Gemini Dollar

UNUS SED LEO

Internet Computer

EOS

BitTorrent

Mina

Dash

Zilliqa

Casper

TrueUSD No result Claim Offer Safepal promotions Trusted, Secure and Crypto Friendly Coins – Claim Offer BitBox promotions Trusted, Secure & Crypto Friendly Coins – Claim Offer

From Hacking to Cyber Warfare

In the past, hacking was mostly associated with rogue individuals seeking clout or financial gain. Today, however, those same tactics are deployed by terrorist groups, organized criminal networks, military and intelligence agencies, and clandestine, state-backed outfits operating outside traditional national structures.

North Korea’s Lazarus, China’s Salt Typhoon, and Russia’s APT 28 all erode the boundary between spycraft and old-school hacking.

Meanwhile, tools and tactics that were once the preserve of criminals are increasingly dispatched on the battlefield.

In conflicts around the world, from Ukraine to the Middle East, adversaries now use ransomware and attempt to hack into each other’s systems, observed Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, the UAE government’s head of cybersecurity.

Such instances of digital warfare have increased “exponentially” creating the need for new national cyber defences across all sections of society, he stressed.

Cooperation and Cybersecurity

The WEF panel members all agreed that for governments building up cyber defences, modern threats require a coordinated, interdepartmental response.

“We need to get much better about working across governments,” observed former NATO Defence Advisor Rachel Ellehuus.

To defend against diverse economic and psychological threats, governments must adopt a more unified and dynamic cybersecurity posture, she argued.

Echoing Ellehuus, the head of WEF’s Cybersecurity Center, Jeremy Jurgens, called for a more “interdisciplinary approach” that incorporates “diverse […] defensive mechanisms.”

Moreover, interdisciplinarity shouldn’t be limited to government departments, panelists emphasized.

They called for more effective sharing of knowledge and practices between allies and greater collaboration between the public and private sector.

Beyond national security, such partnerships can also spur economic growth. As articulated by Helmut Reisinger, CEO for EMEA at Palo Alto Networks, “value is created by cooperation.”