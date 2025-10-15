Search
Home / News / Technology / Security / WEF Calls for ‘Diverse Defensive Mechanisms’ and Global Response to Escalating Digital Warfare
Security
3 min read

WEF Calls for ‘Diverse Defensive Mechanisms’ and Global Response to Escalating Digital Warfare

Published
James Morales
Published
By James Morales
Edited by Samantha Dunn
Riot police

Defending against modern cyber threats requires collaboration between law enforcement, intelligence agencies, and the private sector. | Credit: Kristian Buus/In Pictures via Getty Image

Share on
Key Takeaways
  • A panel convened by the World Economic Forum discussed evolving cybersecurity threats.
  • Panelists noted that old boundaries between state actors and criminal adversaries no longer apply.
  • They agreed that defending against modern threats requires a collaborative, interdisciplinary approach.

Governments can no longer treat cybersecurity as a separate domain from national security. That was the takeaway from a World Economic Forum panel on the “New Cyber Order” on Tuesday, Oct. 14.

Panelists all agreed that in the current age, when warfare is increasingly digital and the line between state and non-state threats is blurred, governments and corporations must cooperate to protect their shared interests.

New Trending Crypto Wallet Offers
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Tangem

Tangem
promotions
Trusted & Secure
Coins
Aave Uniswap GMX Pendle Ondo 111
Claim Offer
Safepal

Safepal
promotions
Trusted, Secure and Crypto Friendly
Coins
Claim Offer
BitBox

BitBox
promotions
Trusted, Secure & Crypto Friendly
Coins
Claim Offer

From Hacking to Cyber Warfare

In the past, hacking was mostly associated with rogue individuals seeking clout or financial gain. Today, however, those same tactics are deployed by terrorist groups, organized criminal networks, military and intelligence agencies, and clandestine, state-backed outfits operating outside traditional national structures.

North Korea’s Lazarus, China’s Salt Typhoon, and Russia’s APT 28 all erode the boundary between spycraft and old-school hacking.

Meanwhile, tools and tactics that were once the preserve of criminals are increasingly dispatched on the battlefield.

In conflicts around the world, from Ukraine to the Middle East, adversaries now use ransomware and attempt to hack into each other’s systems, observed Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, the UAE government’s head of cybersecurity.

Such instances of digital warfare have increased “exponentially” creating the need for new national cyber defences across all sections of society, he stressed.

Cooperation and Cybersecurity

The WEF panel members all agreed that for governments building up cyber defences, modern threats require a coordinated, interdepartmental response.

“We need to get much better about working across governments,” observed former NATO Defence Advisor Rachel Ellehuus.

To defend against diverse economic and psychological threats, governments must adopt a more unified and dynamic cybersecurity posture, she argued.

Echoing Ellehuus, the head of WEF’s Cybersecurity Center, Jeremy Jurgens, called for a more “interdisciplinary approach” that incorporates “diverse […] defensive mechanisms.”

Moreover, interdisciplinarity shouldn’t be limited to government departments, panelists emphasized.

They called for more effective sharing of knowledge and practices between allies and greater collaboration between the public and private sector.

Beyond national security, such partnerships can also spur economic growth. As articulated by Helmut Reisinger, CEO for EMEA at Palo Alto Networks, “value is created by cooperation.”

Recommended Secure Partners
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    James Morales
    About the Author

    James Morales

    James Morales is CCN’s blockchain and crypto policy reporter. He has been working in the news media since 2020, writing about topics such as payments, banking and financial technology. These days, he likes to explore the latest blockchain innovations and the evolving landscape of global crypto regulation. With an educational background in social anthropology and media studies, James uses his platform as a journalist to explore how new technologies work, why they matter and how they might shape our future.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
    Related News
    Changpeng Zhao.
    Crypto
    Oct 10, 2025 | 7:36 AM UTC5 days ago

    Binance Founder Targeted by North Korean Lazarus Group? CZ asks for Community Help

    Prashant Jha
    Prashant Jha
    Hackers have hit the Hyperliquid network again, stealing $21 million in crypto just a week after Hyperdrive was exploited for $782,000.
    Crypto
    Oct 10, 2025 | 1:07 PM UTC5 days ago

    Hackers Hit Hyperliquid Twice as $21M Stolen After Hyperdrive Exploit

    Kurt Robson
    Kurt Robson
    Ransomware incidents surged again in 2024.
    Crypto
    August 9, 2025 10:02 AM

    Ransomware Hits 5,289 in 2024, but Many Victim Companies Won’t Talk About It

    Kurt Robson
    Kurt Robson
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!