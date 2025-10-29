Bittensor Climbs 40% in October as TAO Stakers Switch to Subnet Tokens

Key Takeaways

With most cryptocurrencies on track to end October at around the same level at which they started the month, Bittensor (TAO) is one of the few tokens that bucked the trend.

TAO’s 40% price increase in 30 days comes amid strong growth in the Bittensor ecosystem, where a change in staking behaviour reflects rising interest in subnet tokens.

TAO Rallies as Others Flounder

While TAO was initially impacted by the market crash that dragged down most cryptocurrencies on Oct. 10, its subsequent comeback defied the prevailing bearish mood.

As of Oct. 29, the token was trading at around $425, with technical indicators sending cautiously optimistic signals. If the bullish momentum holds, TAO is poised to climb toward $470, CCN analyst Victor Olanrewaju observed.

Trending Projects Boost Subnet Token Market Cap

As well Bittensor’s native currency TAO, each subnet of the decentralized AI platform has its own token.

With 128 subnets and counting, the combined market capitalization of these tokens has climbed to $4.4 billion as of October 2025. Adding that to TAO’s market cap, the total value locked in the Bittensor ecosystem stands at $8.8 billion.

In a sign that Bittensor users are increasingly bullish about subnets, a growing number of stakers are opting to receive subnet tokens in lieu of TAO by participating in Alpha pools.

While the amount of TAO staked in Alpha pools has been climbing consistently throughout 2025, “Root” staking has declined during the same period.

Recent interest in subnet tokens has been fueled by the success of trending projects. These includethe AI-powered sports prediction engine Sportstensor and Sundae Bar, an agent market place whose token has surged by nearly 900% in October.