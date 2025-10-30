Microsoft Outage Follows AWS Crash That Took Down Coinbase, Could Blockchain Have Prevented This?

Key Takeaways

Microsoft cloud services were affected by a widespread blackout on Wednesday, Oct. 29.

The outage follows a similar incident that hit AWS customers the previous week.

Proponents of decentralization argue that blockchains can solve cloud challenges.

Barely a week after Amazon Web Services (AWS) suffered a major outage affecting customers around the world, on Wednesday, Oct. 29, Microsoft Azure experienced a similar cloud failure.

The recent outages have reignited calls for blockchain-based alternatives, which advocates argue are more resilient than centralized cloud services.

New Trending Crypto Wallet Offers Sponsored Disclosure We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. Safepal promotions Trusted, Secure and Crypto Friendly Coins – Claim Offer Tangem promotions Trusted & Secure Coins 111 Aave

Uniswap

GMX

Pendle

Ondo

Ankr

Fantom

Synthetix

Curve DAO Token

Compound

Maker

THORChain

Stacks

Arweave

Sui

Immutable

Optimism

Arbitrum

VeChain

The Sandbox

Decentraland

Axie Infinity

Render

The Graph

Chiliz

Helium

PAX Gold

Bitcoin

Ethereum

Tether

USD Coin

Solana

XRP

Dogecoin

Cardano

Toncoin

Shiba Inu

Avalanche

TRON

Chainlink

Polygon Matic

Polkadot

Wrapped Bitcoin

Litecoin

Dai

NEAR Protocol

Bitcoin Cash

Monero

Stellar

Cosmos

Filecoin

Ethereum Classic

Aptos

Cronos

Binance USD

Neo

APEcoin

Gala

Theta Network

Wrapped Ethereum

OKB

Pepe

Mantle

First Digital USD

Kaspa

Bittensor

Celestia

XDC Network

Artificial Superintelligence Alliance

Jupiter

Quant

Worldcoin

PayPal USD

Bonk

Rocket Pool ETH

Flare

Tether Gold

Sei

JITO

JasmyCoin

PancakeSwap

Core

Ethereum Name Service

SushiSwap

1inch Network

Tezos

Algorand

Flow

Trust Wallet Token

KuCoin Token

MultiversX

GateToken

Zcash

IOTA

Basic Attention Token

Enjin Coin

Frax

Ethena

Ethena USDe

Ethena Staked USDe

Kusama

Celo

STEPN

Gemini Dollar

UNUS SED LEO

Internet Computer

EOS

BitTorrent

Mina

Dash

Zilliqa

Casper

TrueUSD

Floki Inu

IoTex

Build'N'Build No result Claim Offer BitBox promotions Trusted, Secure & Crypto Friendly Coins – Claim Offer

Microsoft Services Go Down

Starting at around 15:30 UTC on Wednesday, reports of Azure outages on DownDetector spiked, remaining elevated for around two hours. Other services were also affected, including Microsoft 365 and Xbox Live.

In a statement on Azure’s live status page , Microsoft said the issue was related to its application delivery network, Azure Front Door. Blaming the incident on an “inadvertent configuration change,” the firm said it managed to restore services by rebooting the system to its last-known working state.

Despite Microsoft’s actions to mitigate the problem, some users reported disruption lasting 6–8 hours, a similar timeframe to the previous AWS failure.

After the AWS outage caused service disruption for Coinbase, Snapchat, Fortnite, and others, the Azure blackout wreaked even more havock. Around the world, Starbucks, Vodafone, Heathrow Airport, and Natwest wer among those affected.

Criticism of Centralized Cloud Services

According to the latest research from Synergy, the Big Three hyperscalars—AWS, Microsoft, and Google—account for nearly two-thirds of the global cloud market. In Q3 2025, AWS alone had a 31% market share.

Over the years, incidents of downtime have done little to slow cloud adoption or the growth of Big Tech services. Nonetheless, recent outages prompted some companies to reevaluate how much they rely on them.

For instance, the smart bed manufacturer Eight Sleep shipped a new “outage mode” after the temperature control feature on its mattresses started behaving erratically while AWS was down.

Despite criticism of the hyperscalar cloud model, or at least, a recognition of its vulnerabilities, business leaders don’t all agree on the best remedy.

In the wake of recent outages, systems engineers around the world have been debating the merits of multi-cloud versus hybrid or on-premise solutions. Meanwhile, for proponents of decentralization, blockchains offer a compelling solution to many cloud challenges.

Mapping Decentralized Cloud Solutions

Although it’s hard to capture the full range of services single under a single, overarching definition, a few key themes characterize the decentralized cloud movement.

Storage is arguably the most established layer of the decentralized cloud stack. Platforms like IPFS, Filecoin, and Arweave connect hardware nodes in a distributed network, using blockchain ledgers to record where data is stored and orchestrate payments.

In recent years, GPU networks like Render and Aethir have applied the same logic to compute. As with decentralized storage solutions, these platforms use blockchains to connect buyers and sellers, each with their own tokenomic model.

Finally, several projects are developing full-stack decentralized clouds that combine storage and compute. For instance, Internet Computer (ICP) “canisters” function as smart contracts with memory and compute capacity, enabling applications that run fully on-chain.

While blockchain networks can be more resilient than centralized servers, decentralization isn’t a silver bullet. It also comes at the cost of increased latency, which slows delivery and drives up costs.

Axelar co-founder Sergey Gorbunov has argued that the best way to apply blockchains to the cloud market is as a neutral orchestration layer. In this model, cloud providers of various types compete in an open market. If one goes down, the blockchain automatically routes users to a live alternative.

Gorbunov’s vision promotes fairer and more transparent pricing. This stands in contrast with the current cloud market, in which hyperscalers lock customers into fixed contracts that make switching providers difficult.