Big Tech / Cipher Mining's Google-Backed AI Pivot Sees CIFR Ride Bitcoin Boom to $5B Market Cap
Big Tech
4 min read

Cipher Mining’s Google-Backed AI Pivot Sees CIFR Ride Bitcoin Boom to $5B Market Cap

Prashant Jha
By Prashant Jha
Edited by Ryan James
BTCS to raise more funds for BTC allocation.

Cipher Mining’s Google-Backed AI Pivot Propels CIFR to $5B Amid Bitcoin Rally | Credit: Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Cipher Mining stocks have surged to new ATHs, thanks to its new Google-backed deal.
  • The CIFR stocks have delivered a 479% return over the last six months, thanks to its BTC mining operations.
  • Technical analysts predict the stock price will surge by over $20 if the current momentum continues.

Cipher Mining, a United States-based industrial-scale data center developer and operator, has undergone a significant strategic pivot from primarily Bitcoin mining to high-performance computing (HPC) and AI infrastructure hosting.

A landmark Google-backed deal validated the pivot announced last week. The mix of business expansion and the Google deal has propelled the company’s stock amid a broader Bitcoin bull market, pushing its market capitalization to approximately $5 billion.

CIFR Surges Over 479% in Six Months

The CIFR stock has posted an astonishing 479% return over the past six months, driven by the surge in the BTC price to new all-time highs.

At the start of April, CIFR’s stock price was trading above $2; however, as BTC’s price gained momentum above $100,000, CIFR’s stock followed the price momentum over the next six months to post a new all-time high of $14.14.

The rally to $14 came in the fourth week of September, coinciding with its Google deal.

This indicates a strong stock performance tied to the BTC price rally, while the Google deal only solidified its market gains.

Cipher Mining stock price.
Cipher Mining’s stock price surged 479% in six months. Credit: Google

CCN technical analyst explained that with its “strong ties to Bitcoin mining and BTC pushing back toward all-time highs, CIFR looks ready to follow the momentum.”

Initially, Cipher Mining focused on Bitcoin mining, utilizing massive facilities in deregulated areas such as Texas, which offered access to inexpensive power. The business has been increasing its hash rate capacity. 

Although the firm has pivoted to AI and uses its facilities for mining and HPC, revenues are still primarily derived from BTC production. 

Cipher’s infrastructure includes a ~2.4 gigawatt (GW) development pipeline, with projects like Black Pearl Phase II designed for flexibility between Bitcoin miners and AI clusters

Could CIFR Technical Pivot Push it Past $20?

The stock prices of several Bitcoin and crypto-focused public companies have performed well.

However, as we enter the final leg of the 2025 bull run, diversification into AI could help the firm allocate its resources more effectively during bear markets to mitigate the crypto downside.

The CIFR stock is currently trading at $13.85, just below its ATH set on Sep. 24. With the ongoing AI boom and the BTC price nearing its ATH again, the stock could rally further.

Our technical analyst explained how the current momentum can propel CIFR over $20 in the coming weeks.

“On the technical side, CIFR has delivered green candlesticks almost every week since August—clear evidence of relentless buying pressure. If this trend holds, the stock could soon rise past $20,” he added.

The catalyst for Cipher’s transformation was a 10-year, 168-megawatt (MW) AI hosting agreement with Fluidstack, a UK-based provider of AI cloud infrastructure.

Google provides backing by guaranteeing $1.4 billion of Fluidstack’s lease obligations, in exchange for warrants to acquire ~24 million Cipher shares, which equates to a roughly 5.4% pro forma equity stake.

Top Picks for Bitcoin

Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Prashant Jha
    About the Author

    Prashant Jha

    Prashant Jha is a seasoned crypto journalist based in Delhi, India, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science Engineering. Passionate about the evolving world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, he has been a dedicated voice in the industry since 2018. Prashant’s expertise lies in regulatory reporting, where he unravels complex legal and financial developments with clarity and precision. Before joining CCN in 2024, he honed his craft at Cointelegraph, establishing himself as a trusted name in crypto journalism. His coverage spans major industry events, including the high-profile collapses of FTX, Three Arrows Capital (3AC), and LUNA, offering readers insightful analyses of their regulatory and market implications. Prashant’s technical background enables him to bridge the gap between intricate blockchain technology and its real-world applications, making his work accessible to novices and experts. Beyond his professional pursuits, Prashant is an avid music enthusiast, often exploring diverse genres to unwind. A sports lover, he has a particular passion for cricket and frequently engages in discussions about the game. His multifaceted interests and sharp journalistic instincts make him a valuable contributor to CCN, where he continues shaping the crypto landscape's narrative.
