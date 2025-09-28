Search
Home / News / Technology / Security / Ledger CTO Charles Guillemet on Growing Beyond Bitcoin
Security
3 min read

Ledger CTO Charles Guillemet on Growing Beyond Bitcoin

Published
James Morales
Published
By James Morales
Edited by Samantha Dunn
CCN interview Charles Guillemet, Ledger CTO

Charles Guillemet, Chief Technology Officer at Ledger. Credit: Ledger/CCN

Share on
Key Takeaways
  • Ledger started out making Bitcoin wallets, but now offers a full suite of crypto custody solutions.
  • According to CTO Charles Guillemet, the company always planned to grow beyond Bitcoin.
  • Today, Ledger powers custody for retail investors and large institutions alike.

When Ledger released its first-ever hardware wallet in 2015, the USB-style device only supported a single cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin.

As its customers’ needs have evolved, so has Ledger. However, the decisions the company made early on ensured it grew with the times, CTO Charles Guillemet explained in an interview with CCN.

New Trending Crypto Wallet Offers
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Safepal

Safepal
promotions
Trusted, Secure and Crypto Friendly
Coins
Claim Offer
BitBox

BitBox
promotions
Trusted, Secure & Crypto Friendly
Coins
Claim Offer
Blockstream

Blockstream
promotions
Trusted, Secure & Crypto Friendly
Coins
Claim Offer

Ledger’s Open Operating System

When the Ledger Nano was first launched, it only supported Bitcoin because that’s pretty much all there was.

Nevertheless, “we knew quite early that the ecosystem wouldn’t only be about Bitcoin in the years to come,” Guillemet recalled.

With that in mind, the company didn’t just build a Bitcoin wallet, it built an open platform that could support any number of new cryptocurrencies, even ones that didn’t exist yet.

Instead of monolithic firmware that runs the Bitcoin signature algorithm and nothing else, Ledger designed a full operating system that would allow any third party developer to build their own wallet apps.

“As of today, we support, I think, around 200 different applications. And most of them have been created by third parties,” Guillemet said.

“If you want to create your own blockchain tomorrow, you can do it. And if you want to be supported by Ledger, you go on developers.ledger.com and then you follow the guide.”

Evolving Custody Needs

As the range of coins and tokens has proliferated over the past decade, crypto has evolved from a niche field into a relatively mainstream technology.

This change has seen major institutions like banks and multinational corporations enter the space, and Ledger has expanded its offering to cater to their unique needs.

“For individual retail users, self-custody is quite simple to define. You own your keys and you own your coin,” but for large organizations, defining self-custody is “much more difficult,” Guillemet observed.

For security and governance reasons, businesses can’t just entrust their crypto to one person, he stressed.

To address this challenge, Ledger developed a new custody solution that lets organizations program their own multi-party authorization processes.

As Guillemet explained, each party has their own hardware device running a custom version of Ledger’s operating system. Transactions require multiple approvals from designated team members according to rules set by the organization.

Recommended Secure Partners
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    James Morales
    About the Author

    James Morales

    James Morales is CCN’s blockchain and crypto policy reporter. He has been working in the news media since 2020, writing about topics such as payments, banking and financial technology. These days, he likes to explore the latest blockchain innovations and the evolving landscape of global crypto regulation. With an educational background in social anthropology and media studies, James uses his platform as a journalist to explore how new technologies work, why they matter and how they might shape our future.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
    Related News
    The recent TradeOgre bust, which led to the seizure of over $56 million CAD worth of crypto, parallels Tornado Cash's case.
    Security
    September 19, 2025 10:05 AM

    Canada’s ‘Tornado Cash’ Moment Sees $56M Seized From TradeOgre, Platform Offline

    James Morales
    James Morales
    Ledger and Mercuryo Introduce BTC and ETH Card Usable at Mastercard Merchants Worldwide
    Crypto
    April 23, 2025 3:27 PM

    Ledger and Mercuryo Introduce BTC and ETH Card Usable at Mastercard Merchants Worldwide

    James Morales
    James Morales
    Technology
    Sep 24, 2025 | 11:13 AM UTC4 days ago

    Will Quantum Computers Break Bitcoin?

    Dr. Toghrul Aliyev
    Dr. Toghrul Aliyev
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!