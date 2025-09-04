Search
Home / News / Technology / AI / Brian Armstrong Says AI-Generated Code To ‘Eclipse’ Human Output at Coinbase by Year-End
AI
3 min read

Brian Armstrong Says AI-Generated Code To ‘Eclipse’ Human Output at Coinbase by Year-End

Published
James Morales
Published
By James Morales
Edited by Samantha Dunn
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said he wants over half of the code the company outputs each day to be AI-generated by October.

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said he wants over half of the code the company outputs each day to be AI-generated by October. | Credit: Steven Ferdman / Getty Images .

Share on

Key Takeaways

  • Coinbase has started measuring the percentage of code that is AI-generated.
  • The company expects AI-generated code to “eclipse” human output by the end of the year.
  • CEO Brian Armstrong said Coinbase should be using AI-generated code “as much as we possibly can.”

Brian Armstrong said that he wants more than half the code written each day at Coinbase to be AI-generated by October.

Armstrong’s statement reflects Coinbase’s increasingly AI-centric approach to software development, which has seen the company adopt Large Language Model (LLM)-powered tools like Cursor, Copilot, and Claude Code.

Try Our Recommended Crypto Exchanges
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Kraken

Kraken
promotions
Get $10 in Bitcoin when you register through a referral link from an existing member.
Coins
0x Protocol 1inch Network Aave Aavegotchi Acala Token 322
Claim Offer
CEX.IO

CEX.IO
promotions
Receive 250 USDT in trading fee balance
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Dogecoin Litecoin 267
Claim Offer
Uniswap V2

Uniswap V2
promotions
Trusted, Secure & Crypto Friendly
Coins
Ethereum Tether Beam USD Coin Autonolas 45
Claim Offer

Coinbase Measuring Percentage of Code Written by AI

In an X post on Wednesday, September 3, Armstrong shared a graph that shows the percentage of Coinbase’s daily code output that is generated by AI.

From less than 20% at the start of April, the figure has climbed to more than 40% today, and Armstrong said he wants to reach more than 50% by October.

Coinbase’s Kyle Cesmat and Chitra Venkatramani echoed that sentiment in a blog post, writing that “AI is on track to eclipse human-generated code at Coinbase by the end of the year.”

Turbocharging Developer Efficiency

Coinbase isn’t alone in its efforts to streamline previously labor-intensive coding tasks using AI.

Across the software industry, developers are using AI code assistants to automate workflows. Such tools are especially useful for tasks that are well-defined and repetitive, like generating standard database operations or API client code.

“This has enabled profound success stories that weren’t possible 12 months ago, like single engineers refactoring, upgrading or building new codebases in days instead of months,” Cesmet and Venkatramani observed.

Armstrong stressed that new AI-augmented workflows don’t make human developers obsolete. Code still needs to be reviewed and understood, “and not all areas of the business can use AI-generated code,” he said.

Nonetheless, “we should be using it responsibly as much as we possibly can,” the Coinbase CEO concluded.

AI “Not a Magic Bullet”

Exploring where AI has had the most impact, Cesmet and Venkatramani found that teams working on front-end features were adopting LLMs at a faster rate.

Meanwhile, those working with low-level systems and sensitive data, where AI hallucinations can result in security vulnerabilities, have not experienced the same “meaningful increase” in AI usage.

“Leveraging LLMs for coding is not a magic-bullet we should expect teams to universally adopt.”

“Our most senior engineers might spend weeks finding the right fixes to make, and it’s important to focus on results, not any single path to get there,” they emphasized.

Recommended Secure Partners

Was this Article helpful? Yes No
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    James Morales
    About the Author

    James Morales

    James Morales is CCN’s blockchain and crypto policy reporter. He has been working in the news media since 2020, writing about topics such as payments, banking and financial technology. These days, he likes to explore the latest blockchain innovations and the evolving landscape of global crypto regulation. With an educational background in social anthropology and media studies, James uses his platform as a journalist to explore how new technologies work, why they matter and how they might shape our future.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
    Related News
    Ethereum may have never been created.
    Crypto
    July 31, 2025 12:02 PM

    Ethereum Partly Exists Because Vitalik Buterin Couldn’t Get a US Visa, Says Coinbase’s Brian Armstrong

    Eddie Mitchell
    Eddie Mitchell
    Coinbase reported a 27.5% quarter-over-quarter revenue decline in Q2, as lower trading volume hurt the exchange's fee income.
    Business
    August 1, 2025 11:43 AM

    Why Coinbase Performed So Poorly in Q2 2025

    James Morales
    James Morales
    AI agents could soon become the dominant driver of stablecoin payments, according to Galaxy Digital’s CEO Michael Novogratz.
    AI
    Sep 03, 2025 | 10:55 AM UTC23 hours ago

    Galaxy Digital CEO: AI Agents Will Soon Be Leading Stablecoin Users, Transactions Jump 92%

    Kurt Robson
    Kurt Robson
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!