Crypto Bull Market Over? Bitcoin Demand Drops to New Lows 

Prashant Jha
By Prashant Jha
Edited by Insha Zia
Bitcoin trading activity slumps as ETF outflows mount and altcoin momentum stalls, raising fears of a broader market downturn.

Bitcoin trading activity slumps as ETF outflows mount and altcoin momentum stalls, raising fears of a broader market downturn. | Credit: Getty Images.

Key Takeaways

  • The key market indicators are flashing red again as BTC and altcoin demand slump to a multi-month low.
  • Bitcoin demand has nearly dropped by two-thirds since July.
  • ETF flows have significantly reversed, with fund flows reaching a new 4-month low.

The crypto market is once again caught between euphoria and dread.

Just weeks ago, Bitcoin was breaking records and fueling bullish sentiment across the industry.

Now, demand is drying up, ETFs are seeing sharp outflows, and analysts are warning of a looming downturn.

August has been a perfect snapshot of crypto’s mood swings: Bitcoin dipped below $115,000 in the first week, rebounded to fresh all-time highs in the second, and by the third, investor sentiment had collapsed back into fear.

The volatility has left even seasoned traders wondering—are we simply consolidating, or standing at the edge of another prolonged slump?

Bitcoin Demand Cut by Two-Thirds

The most glaring sign of fatigue is the collapse in Bitcoin demand.

Apparent demand has fallen from 174,000 BTC in July to just 59,000 BTC as of Aug. 20, a nearly two-thirds drop in buying pressure.

Institutional activity has cooled sharply as well. Strategy’s once-aggressive accumulation—peaking at more than 171,000 BTC in November 2024—has dwindled to just 27,000 in the last 30 days.

Much of this retreat stems from profit-taking: since July 4, Bitcoin holders have realized $74 billion in net gains, including $9 billion in profits in a single day—the biggest haul of 2025.

For now, the market remains constructive, but the feverish bullish momentum that carried Bitcoin higher earlier this summer has clearly subsided.

ETF Flows Reverse

The pullback is equally stark in the ETF arena.

After record-setting inflows last month, spot Bitcoin ETFs have slumped to a four-month low.

On Aug. 19, Bitcoin ETFs recorded $523.3 million in net outflows, marking the third straight session of withdrawals.

Ethereum ETFs fared no better, bleeding $429.7 million on the same day. Together, the numbers reflect a broader cooling of institutional demand and a significant reversal from July’s frenzy.

The broader crypto market cap has also slipped, dropping 4–5% over the last week to hover around $3.7–3.8 trillion..

Altcoin Season? Not Yet

Hopes for an altcoin breakout remain muted.

The Altcoin Season Index sits at a neutral 51, showing no momentum for alts to take the lead.

Despite Bitcoin dominance easing from 66% to 58.4%, capital has not meaningfully rotated into smaller tokens.

Trading remains concentrated in Bitcoin and Ethereum pairs, leaving little room for a true alt-season to emerge.

That caution is reflected in investor behavior.

For nearly 240 days, the market has failed to trigger a sustained altcoin cycle, and current conditions suggest traders are unwilling to shoulder additional risk outside of blue-chip crypto assets.

Cooling Phase or End of the Run?

Taken together, the slump in Bitcoin demand, ETF withdrawals, and muted altcoin activity all point to a cooling phase.

Whether this is simply consolidation before another leg up—or the early signs of a broader correction—remains the key debate.

History provides little comfort. September has often been a bearish month for crypto, while November and December typically usher in fresh rallies.

But with this cycle coming on the heels of a Bitcoin halving, some fear the market could be staring down not a pause—but the start of a longer downturn.

    Prashant Jha
    About the Author

    Prashant Jha

    Prashant Jha is a seasoned crypto journalist based in Delhi, India, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science Engineering. Passionate about the evolving world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, he has been a dedicated voice in the industry since 2018. Prashant’s expertise lies in regulatory reporting, where he unravels complex legal and financial developments with clarity and precision. Before joining CCN in 2024, he honed his craft at Cointelegraph, establishing himself as a trusted name in crypto journalism. His coverage spans major industry events, including the high-profile collapses of FTX, Three Arrows Capital (3AC), and LUNA, offering readers insightful analyses of their regulatory and market implications. Prashant’s technical background enables him to bridge the gap between intricate blockchain technology and its real-world applications, making his work accessible to novices and experts. Beyond his professional pursuits, Prashant is an avid music enthusiast, often exploring diverse genres to unwind. A sports lover, he has a particular passion for cricket and frequently engages in discussions about the game. His multifaceted interests and sharp journalistic instincts make him a valuable contributor to CCN, where he continues shaping the crypto landscape's narrative.
