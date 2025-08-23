Crypto Bull Market Over? Bitcoin Demand Drops to New Lows 

Key Takeaways

The key market indicators are flashing red again as BTC and altcoin demand slump to a multi-month low.

Bitcoin demand has nearly dropped by two-thirds since July.

ETF flows have significantly reversed, with fund flows reaching a new 4-month low.

The crypto market is once again caught between euphoria and dread.

Just weeks ago, Bitcoin was breaking records and fueling bullish sentiment across the industry.

Now, demand is drying up, ETFs are seeing sharp outflows, and analysts are warning of a looming downturn.

August has been a perfect snapshot of crypto’s mood swings: Bitcoin dipped below $115,000 in the first week, rebounded to fresh all-time highs in the second, and by the third, investor sentiment had collapsed back into fear.

The volatility has left even seasoned traders wondering—are we simply consolidating, or standing at the edge of another prolonged slump?

Bitcoin Demand Cut by Two-Thirds

The most glaring sign of fatigue is the collapse in Bitcoin demand.

Apparent demand has fallen from 174,000 BTC in July to just 59,000 BTC as of Aug. 20, a nearly two-thirds drop in buying pressure.

Institutional activity has cooled sharply as well. Strategy’s once-aggressive accumulation—peaking at more than 171,000 BTC in November 2024—has dwindled to just 27,000 in the last 30 days.

Much of this retreat stems from profit-taking: since July 4, Bitcoin holders have realized $74 billion in net gains, including $9 billion in profits in a single day—the biggest haul of 2025.

For now, the market remains constructive, but the feverish bullish momentum that carried Bitcoin higher earlier this summer has clearly subsided.

ETF Flows Reverse

The pullback is equally stark in the ETF arena.

After record-setting inflows last month, spot Bitcoin ETFs have slumped to a four-month low.

On Aug. 19, Bitcoin ETFs recorded $523.3 million in net outflows, marking the third straight session of withdrawals.

Ethereum ETFs fared no better, bleeding $429.7 million on the same day. Together, the numbers reflect a broader cooling of institutional demand and a significant reversal from July’s frenzy.

The broader crypto market cap has also slipped, dropping 4–5% over the last week to hover around $3.7–3.8 trillion..

Altcoin Season? Not Yet

Hopes for an altcoin breakout remain muted.

The Altcoin Season Index sits at a neutral 51, showing no momentum for alts to take the lead.

Despite Bitcoin dominance easing from 66% to 58.4%, capital has not meaningfully rotated into smaller tokens.

Trading remains concentrated in Bitcoin and Ethereum pairs, leaving little room for a true alt-season to emerge.

That caution is reflected in investor behavior.

For nearly 240 days, the market has failed to trigger a sustained altcoin cycle, and current conditions suggest traders are unwilling to shoulder additional risk outside of blue-chip crypto assets.

Cooling Phase or End of the Run?

Taken together, the slump in Bitcoin demand, ETF withdrawals, and muted altcoin activity all point to a cooling phase.

Whether this is simply consolidation before another leg up—or the early signs of a broader correction—remains the key debate.

History provides little comfort. September has often been a bearish month for crypto, while November and December typically usher in fresh rallies.

But with this cycle coming on the heels of a Bitcoin halving, some fear the market could be staring down not a pause—but the start of a longer downturn.