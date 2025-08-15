Search
3 min read

Ethereum ETFs Continue $3.7B Inflow Streak, Bitcoin Funds Trail Behind

Published
Eddie Mitchell
Published
By Eddie Mitchell
Edited by Insha Zia
Ethereum ETFs are unstoppable this month.

Ethereum outpaces BTC in August. | Credit: Sam Mellish/Getty Images.

Key Takeaways
  • U.S. spot Ethereum ETFs command $29.22 billion in net assets, representing 5.34% of ETH’s market cap.
  • So far in August, Ethereum ETFs have tallied over $3 billion in net inflows.
  • U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs hold $153.43 billion in net assets, or 6.54% of BTC’s market cap.

Ethereum’s (ETH) ongoing institutional dominance is hard to ignore as U.S. spot ETH exchange-traded funds (ETFs) continue to outperform Bitcoin (BTC) in August.

Ethereum ETFs

Ethereum ETFs are flying high as they record an additional $639.61 million in daily total net inflows on August 15, 2025, marking day eight of another historical inflow streak that has garnered around $3.7 billion in net inflows.

Ethereum ETF inflows/outflows.
Ethereum ETF flows. | Source: SoSoValue.

BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA ) is the most dominant, representing around $2.6 billion of inflows recorded in the past eight days.

Although inflows have yet to be recorded for Aug. 15, ETH funds have drawn $2.91 billion in weekly total net inflows, marking their best-performing week since launch.

The previous record was set on the week ending July 18, when funds tallied $2.18 billion in weekly inflows.

This ongoing momentum has given ETH a solid price boost, allowing it to test its all-time high, jumping up an additional 19% over the past seven days to around $4,650.

Bitcoin ETFs

Bitcoin ETFs tallied $230.93 million in daily total net inflows on Aug. 14, 2025, marking day seven of a modest inflow streak totaling $1.34 billion.

That said, it follows a sizable four-day outflow streak between July 31 and Aug. 5, which saw funds lose $1.45 billion in net outflows.

Bitcoin ETF inflows/outflows.
Bitcoin ETF flows. | Source: SoSoValue.

Similar to ETH ETFs, BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT ) is almost untouched.

Having recorded $372.21 million in net outflows in the first three trading days of August, it has since pulled $1.33 billion in net inflows.

Coupled with heightened market activity, the BTC token recently crossed into a new all-time high despite all the attention on ETH.

That said, BTC has contracted 1.46% in the past 24 hours, and is now trading at $119,095.

