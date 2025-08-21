Search
Bitcoin (BTC)
Top Government Bitcoin Holders: Portfolios Dip as BTC Declines to $113,000

Eddie Mitchell
By Eddie Mitchell
Edited by Insha Zia
Credit: Sharon Seretlo/Getty Images

Key Takeaways
  • The U.S. government may only possess 28,988 BTC.
  • North Korea’s Lazarus group has sold over $1.4 billion worth of Bitcoin since March 2025.
  • Bhutan is tapping hydropower resources to fuel its Bitcoin mining efforts.
  • El Salvador continues to purchase BTC past the IMF’s July deadline.

Despite its notorious volatility, Bitcoin (BTC) has become a favored store of value.

With governments now holding billions in BTC, China potentially selling its holdings, and the U.S. establishing a Bitcoin Strategic Reserve, the asset’s role in the global economy is evolving.

Bitcoin-Holding Countries

Bitcoin was trading at around $113,800 as of Aug. 21, 2025.

A list of the top Bitcoin-holding governments in 2025, per data gathered from Arkham Intelligence and Bitcoin Treasuries:

Country Amount (Bitcoin/USD)
The UAE 420,000 BTC / $47.8 billion (rumored)
The United States 198,012 BTC / $22.55 billion
China 190,000 BTC / $21.63 billion (estimated)
The United Kingdom 61,245 BTC / $6.97 billion
Ukraine 46,351 BTC / $5.27 billion (estimated)
Bhutan 9,969 BTC / $1.13 billion
El Salvador 6,275 BTC / $714 million
North Korea (Lazarus Group) 804 BTC / $91.57 million
Venezuela 240 BTC / $27 million (estimated)
Finland 90 BTC / $10 million (estimated)

U.S. Holdings

For some time, the U.S. held the largest, confirmed BTC stash of any government entity in the world.

Though, despite Arkham’s on-chain data showing they still hold almost 198,012 BTC, a recent Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request has revealed that U.S. Marshals may control just 28,988 BTC, or $3.3 billion worth.

This has thrown the nation’s holdings into doubt, sparking concern amongst some of its government’s greatest BTC proponents.

Bhutan BTC Boost

Bhutan’s Bitcoin balance continues to fluctuate as the nation’s hydroelectric-powered mining efforts replenish the handful of BTC it offloads on a near-weekly basis.

It now holds 9,969 BTC worth $1.13 billion.

Other reports reveal that over the past two years, Bhutan has leveraged its BTC holdings to double the salary of civil service employees to retain skilled workers. This reduced the number of workers quitting from 1,900 in 2023 to just 500 in 2024.

Signaling the beginning of the nation’s proactive BTC push, Bhutan’s Prime Minister, Tshering Tobgay, also explained to Al Jazeera that the country’s decision to tap its abundant hydropower energy to fuel Bitcoin mining efforts will make “tremendous sense.”

Presumably, Bhutan is looking to bootstrap its economy with BTC, which has served its civil servants well.

North Korea (Lazarus Group)

North Korea’s state-sponsored Lazarus Group has cemented the nation’s status as one of the world’s largest Bitcoin holders following its $1.5 billion Bybit heist.

Beginning in March with just over 14,000 BTC , the group has since offloaded around 13,200 BTC,  generating at least $1.4 billion in proceeds.

At present, the group appears to be regularly offloading tiny portions of its remaining BTC, and now commands 804 BTC worth $91.57 million after years of orchestrating some of the most notorious crypto breaches.

Lazarus’ latest attack, the February 2025 Bybit hack, is history’s most significant crypto theft. The group reportedly stole and laundered $1.4 billion from the exchange.

These holdings, presumed to be controlled by the North Korean government, once exceeded the Bitcoin reserves of El Salvador and Bhutan, further underscoring Pyongyang’s reliance on crypto-related cybercrime.

El Salvador

El Salvador has returned to its “one BTC every day” policy after briefly ramping up the size of its acquisitions.

Now, the nation holds 6,275 BTC worth $713.8 million .

The nation’s holdings are in the green. With a dollar cost average of $49,239 per token, it carries an unrealized profit of $220.3 million.

El Salvador could soon be required to roll back much of its Bitcoin policy and infrastructure as part of a $1.4 billion loan deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

This includes ending its taxpayer-funded “1 BTC every day” investment strategy by July 2025. However, this is yet to come to fruition.

Toward the end of February 2025 and the beginning of March, the nation briefly accelerated its efforts, amassing 40 BTC over 30 days, perhaps to get ahead of the July deadline.

China Bitcoin Liquidations

If confirmed, China may have offloaded its 190000 BTC stash seized from the 2019 PlusToken scam, dropping it entirely from the global rankings.

On-chain analysis revealed that these tokens were sent to crypto mixers before being sent to centralized exchange addresses, suggesting that a sale has taken place.

It is unknown if this gigantic haul of BTC has been offloaded.

UAE and Others

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is rumored to have more than double the holdings of the U.S., following multiple reports claiming it had amassed an absurd 420,000 BTC.

Former Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, now based in the UAE, added credibility to these claims by sharing them on social media , though the figures remain unconfirmed.

Meanwhile, the United States has formally established a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, marking a significant step in President Donald Trump’s pro-crypto agenda.

The reserve could expand significantly under the BITCOIN Act, which proposes acquiring up to 200,000 BTC annually over five years.

The U.S.’s move to establish a Bitcoin Strategic Reserve may inspire smaller nations to follow suit, especially as countries like Russia have approved Bitcoin mining, signaling a global race to secure Bitcoin or its infrastructure.

    Eddie Mitchell
    About the Author

    Eddie Mitchell

    Eddie is a gaming and crypto writer at CCN. Covering the often weird and wonderful world of Web3 with an adoring, but skeptical eye. Prior to CCN, Eddie has spent the past seven years working his way through the crypto, finance, and technology industry. He began with PR and journalism with Bitcoin PR Buzz and BitcoinNews.com, eventually working his way to become a copywriter with a dozen firms, including the likes of Polkadot before returning to journalism in 2023. Having studied Radio production and journalism at University in the UK, Eddie spent a few years making podcasts and presenting on a local London radio station as he built up his writing chops. A lifelong skateboarder, Eddie can often be found at the skatepark or touring the streets looking for something new to try. That, or kicking back playing JRPGs on his original PSP.
