Was Meghan Markle Misunderstood by the British Public?

For most of the year, we’ve been handed excuse after excuse as to why Meghan Markle isn’t popular with the British.

It’s about time we realized this was a relationship destined to fail from the very beginning.

But let’s stop claiming Meghan is anywhere near as important as Wallis Simpson. She isn’t.

It seems we have spent most of 2020 doing two things. Dealing with this pandemic and being bombarded with excuses for why Meghan Markle failed dismally as a royal.

I think we’re just about out of reasons, aren’t we? Which is fitting as 2020 draws wearily to a close.

The latest? The British people just didn’t “get” Meghan.

It’s interesting that most of the excuses that have been trotted out over the past ten months or so lay absolutely no blame at the feet of Meghan Markle herself.

The British people didn’t understand Meghan Markle

Royal expert Ingrid Seward believes that the British people not only didn’t understand Meghan Markle but didn’t like her.

You know, I think she may be right. On both accounts.

However, Ingrid pointed out that she believes the feelings were reciprocated.

Speaking to FOX News and reported by The Express, Ingrid commented:

Wallis [Simpson] hated England. She hated the climate and felt people didn’t understand her or her sense of humor. In the case of Meghan, I think she very much felt that the British people didn’t understand her or particularly liked her. And I don’t think she was a great fan of England either.

The comparisons between Meghan and Wallis Simpson seem destined never to die

Look, I understand that both Meghan Markle and Wallis Simpson were born and lived in the United States and that both were divorcees who married into the royal family. But honestly, that’s where the comparisons end.

First of all, Wallis Simpson caught the eye of King Edward VIII, not someone who is so far removed from the throne that he’s virtually irrelevant when it comes to discussions on succession.

I’m not sure if it’s because Meghan Markle zealots don’t quite grasp how the royal family operates, but we continuously hear Prince Harry and Meghan talked about as if they’re somehow relevant to the royal family’s future.

The truth is, they’re not.

Wallis Simpson was embroiled in an “abdication crisis” because the actual king stepped away from the throne to marry her.

For Meghan’s situation and influence to be on a similar standing as Simpson’s, she’d have to be married to Prince William.

I hope that has clarified matters for those who seem unable to grasp the finer details of royal succession.

Meghan Markle walked into the royal job never intending to stay the course

Be it because she didn’t fancy living in dreary old England or because her intention all along was to commit what was essentially a “smash & grab” on the royal family for the betterment of her brand and financial status, the truth is that Meghan Markle never intended to make a fist of the royal life.

In fact, that may be something else she has in common with dear old Wallis. I don’t think the American-born socialite had any intention of troubling herself with the work and commitment it takes to be a royal on the front lines.

The British public isn’t stupid. They saw through Meghan and Harry, just as Prince Philip did

When we get right down to it, the reason the British public didn’t take to Meghan Markle is that they knew she wasn’t in it for the long-haul or the love of the monarchy or even Britain.

The British people saw a couple described by Prince Philip as having everything going for them. Speaking on Philip’s reaction to Harry and Meghan, Ms. Seward commented:

As far as Philip was concerned, Harry and Meghan had everything going for them: a beautiful home, a healthy son, and a unique opportunity to make a global impact with their charity work.

Philip’s words sum up the feelings surrounding Meghan and Harry in Britain: a couple who had it all but decided to chase faux celebrity and the almighty dollar.

That’s why Meghan Markle isn’t awfully popular in Britain.

