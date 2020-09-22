I’m Afraid Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Egos Have Defeated Reality

When Meghan and Harry walked away from their royal duties, it left the British public stunned.

Apparently, one of the factors that convinced Harry and Meghan that they had to move on was the choice of display photos on the Queen’s desk for her Christmas speech.

If this is true, it only serves to highlight how egotistical and thin-skinned the Sussexes really are.

It’s pretty safe to say that when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to go public with their intentions to leave the royal family that the British public was shocked.

I understand that it’s difficult for many US-based fans of Meghan to comprehend, but the royal family is considered a dignified and respectable institution in Britain. It is the one constant through almost everything, be it war, depression, or even pandemics.

To see the brother of the future King decide to walk away was astounding.

At the time, we could only imagine the serious issues that must have arisen for such drastic action even to be considered.

Harry and Meghan revealed who they really are after they announced they were stepping back from royal duties

Sadly, since that day when Prince Harry announced his intentions, we’ve grown to realize that the Sussexes aren’t quite who we believed them to be.

Once the Palace PR team was no longer around to clean up their image, we quickly grew to realize that they are both nothing more than deluded egomaniacs.

Don’t believe me? Read on.

What pushed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over the edge?

While we’ve been fed a whole lot of nonsense about privacy and racism, the truth is that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped away from the royal family for two reasons.

Money and ego.

Finding Freedom, the “biography” written by Omid Scobie, claims that the moment that made Harry and Meghan reconsider their roles within the royal family centered around the Queen’s Christmas speech.

More specifically, the photos that the Queen had on display on her desk.

That’s right. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reconsidered their roles within the royal family based on some photographs on a desk.

According to a royal expert speaking on British television:

The lack of a photograph of them during the Queen’s Christmas speech obviously had an effect on them. The book will tell you in detail how this made them feel. They felt it was a slight. They felt put out.

Why did the Queen not have a photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on her desk?

Setting aside the fact that it’s ridiculous we even have to discuss this, there was a painfully simple reason for the particular photos chosen for display on the Queen’s desk:

Palace sources insisted that the photos were chosen to represent the direct line of succession, but for Harry and Meghan, it was yet another sign that they needed to consider their own path.

So the photos were chosen to represent the direct line of succession to the throne. It’s well-known that the Queen chooses the items and imagery for her speech depending on what she’s mentioning during it.

It’s perhaps also worth pointing out that the Queen didn’t have photos of her other children, much less her grandchildren, on her desk for the Christmas speech.

Should Princess Anne and Prince Edward feel neglected and left out? And what about the Queen’s grandchildren? Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie? Or Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall?

Or are we to believe that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who had been a royal by marriage for all of five minutes by that point, deserve to be treated differently to the rest of the Queen’s family?

For Meghan and Harry to even consider something so trivial as a reason to take offense only serves to highlight how egotistical and thin-skinned the Sussexes really are.

