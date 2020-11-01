Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Really Ditch Their Royal Connection?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have both cashed in big-time on Harry’s royal connection.

It’s their unique selling point. Without it, they’re just another two vacuous celebs in a state absolutely full of them.

Their work will always be closely aligned to their royal status.

When it comes to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, there is one thing that many royal fans wish would happen.

That Queen Elizabeth strips them of their royal titles.

While that looks incredibly unlikely to happen any time soon, the next best thing could be just around the corner if royal author Nigel Cawthorne is proven correct.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have exploited their royal title to the maximum

It goes without saying that since walking away from their royal duties earlier in 2020, both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have completely exploited their royal titles and Harry’s relationship with the British royal family.

As I’ve said numerous times before, did Meghan Markle live in a $14 million mansion before she met Harry? Was she courted by streaming giant Netflix? How many Disney gigs did she get pre-royal title?

That’s right, folks. The answer to that question is a big ol’ goose egg.

Nada. Nothing. Niente. You get the picture.

So why would the Hollywood Royals drop the royal theme? It’s what sets them apart

Royal biographer Nigel Cawthorne believes that with the Archewell Foundation’s creation, we’ll see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle distance themselves from their royal connection.

Speaking to the Express, Cawthorne claims:

Archewell’s roots are evidently part of the American Dream: you act, and your rewards will be plentiful. Meghan, after all, is American and has only lived in Britain briefly. She has lived that story, rising to marry her Prince.

Sorry, Nigel. I think you’re stretching the truth a bit there.

The American dream, by definition, is as follows:

The American Dream is achieved through sacrifice, risk-taking, and hard work, rather than by chance.

Nowhere does it say that marrying up a few times in your life is part of the American dream.

Cawthorne continues:

It is unlikely that the organization will make much use of the couple’s royal connection apart from Harry. It is after all his background, and his official name is still Prince Harry – not Harry Mountbatten-Windsor.

Is Nigel Cawthorne correct? Will we see the Sussexes drift from their royal connection?

Nope. Absolute piffle, I’m afraid.

Both Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will trade on their royal connection in every project they do.

Why? Because without it, they’re just a couple of nobodies living in Santa Barbara. Prince Harry has been in the U.S. long enough to know by now that Cali is full of people like them.

Namely superficial, shallow morons living beyond their means to try and remain somewhat relevant.

Hollywood itself thrives on those types in the same way that Vegas thrives on degenerate gamblers.

No, the royal connection to two important people in Queen Elizabeth and the charismatic future King of Britain, Prince William, is all the Markles have to trade on.

It’s only really a matter of time before they’re found out for their lack of knowledge on, well, everything they’ve been talking about.

Granted, they’ve both mastered the art of talking a lot and essentially saying nothing, but that only gets you so far.

They need that royal connection and will hang on for dear life.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.