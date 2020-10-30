Prince William Calls Out Prince Harry on His Nonsense – And I’m Glad!

Once again, Robert Lacey is taking pot shots at Prince William.

The future King has been accused of being ruthless.

Someone had to step up and deal with Harry and Meghan’s nonsense.

Another day, another quote from Robert Lacey. Man, Prince William must have done something really nasty to tick this guy off.

Old Netflix Bob has been continuously talking up Prince Harry and Meghan Markle while doing the media rounds pimping his book, all the while he’s been quick to get real personal with Duchess Kate Middleton.

Is he angling for a job with the Sussexes? Maybe a sweet number on their sure-to-be exciting Netflix projects? Who knows, but he’s done far more for their PR in the past month than their actual PR team.

Prince William is ruthless. Just like his grandmother

According to Lacey, Prince William was just as ruthless as Queen Elizabeth in his dealings with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Honestly, Bob. What did you expect him to do? The Hollywood Royals had just received a dream wedding that cost the taxpayer over $40 million, and Meghan had reportedly spent over $1 million on clothes in a single calendar year.

Now they wanted to just down tools and walk? No wonder Prince William was seriously pissed.

Lacey commented to Vanity Fair and reported by The Express:

At the end of the day, we saw a ruthlessness from the Queen over her absolute refusal to allow the Sussexes to use the word royal for their new branding, and we’re seeing the same ruthlessness in William.

And what would Robert Lacey have done? Allowed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to not only walk away from their responsibilities but to freely cash in on their royal status for profit in the U.S.?

Thankfully, this push-over of a man isn’t the one charged with protecting the royal family’s future.

I’m not sure why, but it appears that Lacey has it in for Wills and also Duchess Kate

Look, Robert Lacey works for Netflix. He’s a staunch supporter of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who also work for Netflix.

In fact, he rather embarrassingly refers to Meghan as “Rachel Zane” when discussing the exit negotiations for both Harry and Meghan.

I get that he’s just trying his best to ingratiate himself to the Sussexes, but fawning over Meghan as though playing a lawyer in a television show somehow makes her a hard-nosed negotiator in real life is just plain silly and somewhat embarrassing for a man of his age and experience.

What next? Draft Gillian Anderson in to deal with Brexit due to her role as former British PM Margaret Thatcher in The Crown?

Wait, that actually might work! Bad example!

I guess we’ll see if he’s handed a role when the Sussexes finally get cracking with that “epic entertainment” that Reed Hastings has promised us.

All of the ridicule will have maybe been worth it then.

Prince William did precisely what was needed. He’s the future King

As much as people like Lacey want to cry about Prince William and how “ruthless” he was with both Harry and Meghan, the truth is that someone had to step up to the plate.

Prince Philip had washed his hands of his grandson, and who could blame him? At almost 100 years old, he doesn’t need that kind of grief in his life.

Prince Charles? He’s a push-over. I hate to say that, but he’s blinded by Harry and seems destined to forever bail him out of tough spots.

That left Queen Elizabeth, and there was no way Prince William was going to leave her to deal with the savvy legal negotiator that is Rachel Zane!

In reality, not everyone has the option of running away and playing at being “woke” the way Harry has.

Prince William is the future King. He has to take life seriously and can’t shirk his responsibilities.

Harry and Meghan can go play at being celebrities, but don’t expect to damage the British royal family’s name and reputation while you’re at it.

Prince William simply will not stand for it.

