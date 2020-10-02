Prince Harry & Prince William ‘Rift’ Becomes Sensationalist Rubbish

There have been rumors of a “rift” between Prince William and Prince Harry for a while now.

Author Robert Lacey believes this falling out will affect the royal family on the same level as the abdication of Edward VIII and the death of Princess Diana.

Sorry Bob, but Meghan and Harry aren’t anywhere near as intrinsic to the Firm’s success as you seem to think.

Another week, another book about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the headlines. It’s becoming a bit of “a thing,” isn’t it?

This particular account of the Sussexes time as working members of the royal family has been written by Robert Lacey, who worked as an advisor on the superb Netflix show, The Crown.

However, considering the deal struck with Netflix by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, I’m slightly wary of anyone who has an affiliation with the company.

But still, let’s look at what has been said.

The rift between Prince Harry and Prince William will have far-reaching consequences

One of Robert’s topics in his book is the supposed falling out between Prince Harry and Prince William.

On this matter, the author claimed:

If this breach between the brothers is not healed in some way, it will come to stand with the abdication crisis and the death of Diana as one of the traumas that changed the monarchy.

I’m sorry, what?

A falling out between the future king and his brother is on the same level as the untimely death of the mother of the future king? Seriously?

And why Lacey has drawn a comparison with the abdication is beyond me. Am I missing something?

The abdication of Edward VIII saw the then-king walk away from the throne to pursue his relationship with American divorcee Wallis Simpson.

It was a constitutional crisis because it was the actual king who was abdicating.

Prince Harry, with all due respect, is the future king’s brother. It’s nowhere near being the same.

Sometimes I think there are people out there who believe Prince Harry is the future king.

Robert Lacey believes Meghan Markle was worthy of special treatment

The author of the book then goes on to say:

There is only one self-made millionaire in the Royal Family, and that is Meghan Markle. If they had sat down with her at the start and said, ‘Let’s talk about the things you are interested in’ things might have been different. She was never going to be a routine royal.

Once again, I’m a little lost by what Lacey has to say here.

Meghan Markle’s financial status before she met Prince Harry is neither here nor there. I see no reason to mention that, other than to take a dig at royal family members who aren’t “self-made millionaires” because they’ve chosen to dedicate themselves to a life of service to their country and people.

And finally, why would the royal family sit down with Meghan and ask her what she’s interested in?

She’s married to the guy who’s sixth in line for the throne. For the more deluded among the Sussex fanbase, that pretty much means he’s the guy who’s never going to be king.

What makes Meghan Markle such a special case? Is it because she’s married to Prince Harry, the brother of the future king? Is it because she’s somewhat-famous? Is it because she’s American?

Because I don’t see why she’s any more important than the Queen’s other grandchildren or their spouses.

This book about Prince Harry and Prince William highlights the kind of mania that surrounds the legend of Meghan Markle

Anyone who has actually listened to Meghan Markle, or Prince Harry for that matter, speak, knows deep down that they have nothing to offer.

And why should they? They are both pampered, talentless millionaires with a brand. A brand built entirely on the notion of celebrity. They’re famous for being famous, essentially.

And while the likes of Robert Lacey is willing to buy into the charade, most likely to sell more books, I am not.

Prince Harry and his relationship with Prince William will have no bearing on the Royal Family’s future.

Sure, it’s regrettable that two brothers have seemingly seen their once-close relationship falter, but guess what? That happens in families every day.

Prince William, Duchess Kate Middleton, and the British Monarchy will be just fine with or without Prince Harry or Meghan Markle.

Neither are that important in the grand scheme of things.

