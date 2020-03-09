Royals Embarrass Themselves by Shunning Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

Advertisement

Prince William and Duchess Kate gave Prince Harry and Meghan Markle the cold shoulder at a Commonwealth Day Service Monday.

While the Queen reportedly exhorted the royals to “put on a united front” for the ceremony, the siblings ignored each other.

Harry and Meghan obviously haven’t put their family first. But the royal siblings aren’t showing them much love either.

Prince William and Kate Middleton gave Meghan Markle and Prince Harry the cold shoulder at a Commonwealth Day Service Monday. The royals sat apart from Harry and Meghan, barely talked to them, and hardly even made any eye contact. It was a very awkward – and embarrassing – look for the British royal family.

The elder royal couple sat a row ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and two seats over. Throughout the ceremony, they could be seen chattering with others – but ignoring William’s brother and his “Hollywood royal” bride.

Resentment at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Harry and Meghan gave William and Kate a warm smile and said “Hello” as they entered. But the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge returned them a curt bow and quickly took their seats. Throughout the rest of the service, they could be seen ignoring the estranged members of the royal family.

When the service ended, William and Kate made a quick exit. They got in their car and left before Harry and Meghan had a chance to get outside. The Cambridge royals clearly had no interest in speaking with the less-than-Royal-Highnesses, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

There’s clearly a lot of resentment left. An Us Weekly source claims:

William’s done everything in his power to help his brother over the years and feels totally let down by his ‘reckless’ and ‘selfish’ actions.’ The way he sees it, Harry’s thrown all the good advice he gave him back in his face.

The source also said Kate Middleton was “incredibly hurt” by Harry and Meghan’s “Megxit.”

A Royal Family Feud

It’s too bad the model of nobility for the English people and all commonwealth countries is full of strife. The royal family is supposed to exemplify grace and nobility in its utmost form.

But Queen Elizabeth II’s children and grandchildren have fallen far from that ideal. It just goes to show that all the wealth they have, every possible advantage, and even the constant scrutiny of half the world isn’t enough to keep people from being ugly.

Or maybe, that all those things aren’t what confer grace and nobility on anyone in the first place. But that humility, patience, understanding, and love are what truly make a family noble.

There can be no doubt that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not put their family first this year. That goes for both of their families.

They apparently treated Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, atrociously. He says Harry demeaned his heart attack, which prevented him from attending their wedding, as a nuisance. And Meghan stopped talking to him for staging a paparazzi photo of himself. He hasn’t even seen his grandson yet.

The Sussexes burned bridges with the House of Windsor next. But they’re still family, and nothing can change that. For William and Kate to so callously disregard their own flesh and blood after they cracked under pressure should be embarrassing.

Let’s hope the royals pull it – and themselves – together.

