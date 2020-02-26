Prince Harry & Meghan Markle are Pretentious Frauds

Prince Harry asked conference attendees to “just call him Harry.”

If he and Meghan Markle really wanted to be a “man and woman of the people,” they should give up their titles.

Harry and Meghan’s stepping down is just their attempt to have their cake and eat it too.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are self-indulgent frauds. The royal couple are famously stepping down from their official duties so they can become “financially independent.” If this weren’t already ridiculous enough, Prince Harry has today asked attendees at a conference to “Just call him Harry.”

‘Just call me Harry.’ Well, we’d love to just call you Harry, your Royal Highness. The thing is, your official title happens to be Prince Henry of Wales, the Duke of Sussex. In fact, you also have two more highfalutin titles: the Earl of Dumbarton, and also Baron Kilkeel.

Yeah, that’s right. Harry is a prince, a duke, an earl, and a frigging baron. So if he and Meghan Markle think they can pull off their “man and woman of the people” act without actually renouncing all ties to the British royal family, they must be more deluded than they look.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Want To Have Their Cake And Eat It Too

On Wednesday, Prince Harry asked delegates at an Edinburgh tourism conference to address him simply as Harry. Event host Ayesha Hazarika told attendees:

Advertisement

He’s made it clear that we are all just to call him Harry.

Great. Given that Prince Harry and Meghan will be stepping down from official royal duties Mar. 31, this request superficially makes sense. But if you delve a little deeper, it’s downright fraud.

As we all know, Harry and Meghan want to lead “normal” lives, without intense media harassment. Fair enough. But the idea their lives will be even remotely normal is absurd.

Yes, the couple will no longer receive public funds. But they still won’t be financially independent. Prince Harry is already worth $25 million thanks to his inheritance from Princess Diana and his allowance from Prince Charles.

In addition, any “jobs” Harry and Meghan finagle will no doubt be secured solely because of their pre-existing fame and status. They won’t get jobs at McDonald’s and work their way up. No, they’ll milk their royalty to get plush positions speaking flowery guff for thousands of dollars a pop, and so on.

Essentially, they want the privilege of royalty with none of the hassle. So once again, if they aren’t scam artists, they’re idiots.

Advertisement

Renounce Your Titles, Abolish The Monarchy

Yes, thanks to their great publicity stunt, which has made them look like “enlightened,” “relatable” and “modern” royals, I’m sure the money will roll right in for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Today’s pseudo-woke brands will be falling over themselves to get a piece of the couple’s “liberated” pie.

But if they really want us to believe their ‘just call us Harry and Meghan’ pretence, they should follow through with their threats. Don’t just step down from official duties and reject public funds. Reject your remaining titles, which you still happen to keep.

In fact, don’t stop there: cut off all ties with the monarchy. Or better yet, call for the monarchy’s abolition. Prince Harry has (rightly) complained about what the media did to his mother. Shouldn’t he be pushing to abolish the monarchy and remove the attraction?

In Wednesday’s speech on tourism, Prince Harry – aka the Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton, Baron Kilkeel – talked of the need to take action to deal with an “inevitable surge” in tourist numbers. Well, one very effective way of reducing visitors to the U.K. would indeed be to abolish the British royal family.

Problem solved. And if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seriously called for it, we’d be more likely to believe their ‘we’re just like you’ shtick.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.