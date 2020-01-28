Prince Andrew Isn’t the Only Royal Who Should Give You the Creeps

U.S. authorities say Prince Andrew is refusing to help them investigate Jeffrey Epstein’s sex crimes.

The Duke of York said he’d help law enforcement. But now the FBI and prosecutors say he’s gone silent.

He’s following Queen Elizabeth’s credo, “Never complain. Never explain.” And he’s not the only Royal who should give you the creeps.

The U.S. prosecutor and FBI agents seeking Prince Andrew’s help to investigate the late Jeffrey Epstein’s sex crimes say the British Royal has ghosted them. The prosecutor reports they’ve had “zero cooperation” from Prince Andrew and his lawyers.

That’s despite promising to aid law enforcement in November:

I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required.

This week, the U.S. attorney called on Prince Andrew to stop playing games:

Prince Andrew himself is accused of sexual misconduct and he also spent a great deal of time with Jeffrey Epstein. So it’s time to stop playing games and to come forward to do the right thing and answer questions.

The victims’ lawyer wonders what Prince Andrew is trying to hide.

Prince Andrew’s Morally-Bankrupt ‘Royal’ Values

If Prince Andrew had been raised with truly noble values, he wouldn’t have been friends with Jeffrey Epstein in the first place. Then he wouldn’t have continued being friends with Epstein after his 2008 conviction for sex trafficking children.

But in his disastrous November BBC interview, Prince Andrew defended his four-day stay at Epstein’s creepy “party mansion” in New York City. And that visit was five months after the world’s most infamous pedophile was released from prison:

I went there with the sole purpose of saying to him that because he had been convicted, it was inappropriate for us to be seen together.

Prince Andrew’s defense is insane: He went to be seen with Jeffrey Epstein to let him know that he couldn’t be seen with Jeffrey Epstein. Figure that one out.

And he wasn’t the only one seen staying at Epstein’s mansion that week. Newsweek reported there were numerous photos of young women entering and leaving the residence while Prince Andrew was there. So – mission failed, duke.

But what’s really creepy about Prince Andrew’s answer is that it’s not about what’s right and wrong, but about how things look.

He didn’t say it would be inappropriate to be friends with Jeffrey Epstein. Apparently, that’s fine.

He just can’t be seen with him. And not because of what Epstein did, but because he got caught.

That is a terrifying look into the creepy mind of the world’s super-elite. No wonder it’s such a popular conspiracy theory that the British Royal Family are cold-blooded, reptilian extraterrestrials, not warm-blooded humans.

A staggering 12 million Americans say they believe it.

Queen Elizabeth’s Creepy Priorities

But Prince Andrew is just following his mother’s lead. Queen Elizabeth’s long-held credo for the Windsor family is, “Never complain. Never explain.”

(On a related note, the Clintons are notorious for favoring this tactic when the media uncovers evidence of malfeasance and corruption.)

Queen Elizabeth and her family are setting a terrible example for Britons and the world. The Queen snubbed Harry and Meghan this month for seeking financial independence, and more privacy to live a quiet family life. And a senior royal source says Prince Andrew is the Queen’s “tower of strength” during this Megxit “crisis.” That makes my skin crawl.

Harry and Meghan grappling with how to live a normal, peaceful life is not a crisis. What Prince Andrew’s tangled up in – “crisis” hardly begins to describe it.

