Meghan Markle’s Evil Plan to Be a ‘Hollywood Royal’ Is Almost Complete

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are already plotting a move to Los Angeles.

They had only just settled in Canada.

The LA relocation is temporary for now, but Canada has never been anything more than a stepping stone.

Well, that didn’t take long. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “hoping” to relocate to Los Angeles for the summer, E! News reports.

Honestly, did anyone not see that coming? No one really believed that they wanted to live in Canada of all places. But they had to let their adoring public down gently. “Don’t worry; we’re moving to a commonwealth nation! It’s not like we’re moving to the colonies!”

A Real-Life Prince Charming™

Prince Harry has always been the black sheep of the royal family. The rumors surrounding his father are well-known [Daily Beast], and he’s always seemed to be the odd son out.

Not like Prince William, the picture-perfect royal who married Catherine Middleton. Her family at least has ties to British aristocracy.

William will likely be king one day. But Harry? He was sixth in line and doomed to the supporting cast in that play.

Let’s be honest: Meghan Markle was never going to be content shuffling around in the background at those royal events. First in Queen Elizabeth’s shadow, then in Kate Middleton’s.

That’s not Meghan Markle’s style. She likes being the center of attention.

Remember her reaction when Britain voted to leave the EU [Daily Star]? Or her very public friendship with Hillary Clinton [Hello Magazine]? She hasn’t been shy about letting us all know her views on Donald Trump either [The Sun].

Meghan Markle Is Finally Going to Be Queen

It may have taken close to 20 years, but with Prince Harry by her side, Meghan Markle now gets to be the star she always wanted to be.

Marrying a producer didn’t get her there. A relationship with a celebrity chef didn’t get it done either. But she’s finally arrived at the promised land.

Her evil plan to become Hollywood royalty is almost complete.

She’s finally going to be queen.

As for Prince Harry?

Well, maybe he is where he wants to be as well. Living on the other side of the world from his family and friends, disowned by many of his former military colleagues, and generally viewed as a traitor by the royalists in the British public.

Both Harry and Meghan made a scapegoat of the British press when telling us why they were leaving royal life behind [The Guardian]. Prince Harry has gone on record to say how much he hates the cameras.

They should finally enjoy some privacy now that they’re moving to a media backwater like Los Angeles. Not much by way of paparazzi in that part of the world, right?

