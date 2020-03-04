Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Should Be More Like Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian headed to the White House again Wednesday. The reality TV icon has bent President Trump’s ear toward prison reform.

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lead a viciously selfish and disgraceful new life, Kardashian is using her status to help others.

America’s TV royalty is nobler than the U.K.’s “real” royalty.

If Kim Kardashian’s latest trip to the White House to advocate for prison reform doesn’t make you proud to be an American, you might as well book a one-way ticket to France.

We don’t have royalty in America. We have celebrities like Kim Kardashian. If you have any doubt that Kim K is the queen bee of the United States, check Google Trends.

Because she’s always one of the most-searched terms on Google. (Taylor Swift might trump her popularity right now. But she’s the king, because Taylor Swift is “The Man.”)

And our royalty is outshining the U.K.’s in 2020. Look at how Kim Kardashian is using her celebrity to promote the interests of others, not herself – like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are.

While Harry and Meghan break with their family to trade on the royal brand for more money with less responsibility, Kim Kardashian is using her celebrity status to reunite separated families shattered by the U.S. prison system.

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle complain that there are idiots on the internet posting racist comments, Kim Kardashian is actually doing something about the systemic racism of a broken police, justice, and prison system.

Kim Kardashian Elevates the Disenfranchised

Kim Kardashian doesn’t have to do any of this. She could just sit back and let her millions roll in. She could spend all that time and energy just enjoying anything her wealth could buy. But instead, she speaks up for America’s poor and marginalized.

And here’s what’s really special about what Kim K is doing. Other celebrities engage in nauseating shows of “activism” that are clearly just virtue signaling. They do it to puff themselves up. Like Meghan Markle’s obnoxiously ridiculous British Vogue cover.

Kim K is actually taking direct action to affect real changes in government. She’s effectively lobbying her government to restore people’s lives and dignity. And she’s humbling herself to work with a president that her industry and city loathe.

And Kim Kardashian may be living at the apex of the Los Angeles elite, but she and husband Kanye West are the model of family values that middle American conservatives cherish. They have close relationships with their parents and siblings. You can tell that whatever family drama airs on “Keeping Up,” their family bond is their everything.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Exalt Themselves

By contrast, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made their entire lives revolve around themselves.

They’ve become so selfish and arrogant that they’ve dumped both their own families to make a name for themselves, while trading on all the advantages their family’s privilege and sacrifice have afforded them.

There are two words in the term “Royal Family.” And neither one of them seems to mean much to Prince Harry or Meghan Markle.

They claim they made their bombshell January announcement to avoid the glare of the spotlight. But, of course, they must have known it would produce a wave of media coverage unlike anything they’ve had so far.

And they have spent their days since hounding for publicity. They made their decision in defiance of the Queen (some sources say, without even consulting her). So much for family – or living out of the spotlight.

Meghan Markle has treated her 75-year-old dad atrociously. He was obviously a very good, loving, and supportive father to her by her own account. But she stopped talking to him and cut him out of her life after he couldn’t make it to her wedding after he had emergency heart surgery. Prince Harry admonished him for the “inconvenience.”

Also at issue was that Thomas Markle had staged a sweet photo of him reading about his daughter’s wedding in a cafe. (Kim Kardashian stages paparazzi photos all the time.) Meghan Markle has cut off her dad for wanting to control the way the press reports about him. The very thing she and Harry dumped the Queen for!

She hasn’t even let her dying 75-year-old father meet his grandson. That is even colder and more unforgiving than the rigid justice system that Kim Kardashian is working tirelessly to reform.

