Meghan Markle’s Evil Plan to Be a Fake Hollywood Royal Halted by Coronavirus

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry returned to Canada following the fulfillment of their final royal duties in the United Kingdom.

Canada is closing its borders to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

What does this mean for Meghan and Harry as they chart their new lives together outside the royal family?

No doubt Meghan Markle and Prince Harry believed they were finally free. They could begin their plan to generate a small fortune using the royal family branding overseas.

The final annoying royal engagements had been taken care of, and Meghan even managed to sneak an underhanded pop in at Kate Middleton and the rest of the royal family by way of a convenient “leak.”

It was all going so well.

Until the coronavirus finally caught up with them.

Where does the coronavirus leave Meghan Markle and Prince Harry?

We’ve seen a growing number of celebrities affected by this pandemic. We shouldn’t be surprised when the rich and famous have their plans halted just like the rest of us.

Then again, most of us don’t have plans to generate billions of dollars using the name and reputation of a family that supposedly bullied us into moving halfway around the globe.

The coronavirus outbreak has unexpectedly limited the would-be Hollywood Royals’ freedom to travel. Prince Harry especially.

Canada has closed its border to anyone who isn’t a Canadian citizen, permanent resident, or U.S. citizen.

It’s doubtful that we’ll see Prince Harry ejected from the country despite not being a citizen or permanent resident, but it does mean he’s effectively trapped in Canada. He can leave, but he can’t come back.

Meghan is a U.S. citizen, so she can still come and go as she pleases – for now.

The house hunting in Malibu is going to have to wait

There have been reports that both Harry and Meghan have been house-hunting in Malibu. That will have to go on the back burner unless Harry is happy for Meghan to proceed without him.

Any plans Harry had to line up more million-dollar speaking engagements will also have to be shelved. It’s been reported that Prince Harry met with Goldman Sachs, and he previously spoke at an event for JPMorgan in Miami.

The coronavirus lockdown could cost Meghan Markle and Prince Harry millions

We’ve been told that Meghan and Harry could earn over $1 billion from corporate deals and exploiting their faux royal brand.

The border closing announcement from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has delayed these plans.

Of course, if Meghan Markle is as much of a star in her own right as her fanbase believes, surely the Wall Street speaking engagements could continue?

Unless it’s all about the gravitas of having a member of the royal family speaking at these events. Despite marrying royalty, Meghan may just not have all that much appeal.

Prince Harry is halfway across the world with no friends or family

While Meghan can easily visit her mother, and her mother can visit her in Canada, Prince Harry suddenly finds himself in a rather sad situation.

He’s trapped in Canada, while his family and friends are all in the U.K.

This is where things could get interesting.

Harry, Meghan, and baby Archie will reportedly spend the summer in Scotland with the Queen. But if Canada’s border restrictions remain in force, that visit could keep them in the U.K. far longer than they anticipate.

The Hollywood Royals may have to make a decision about what’s more important: Making money in the U.S. or spending time with Harry’s family.

