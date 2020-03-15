Meghan Markle Wastes No Time in Bashing the Royal Family and Kate Middleton

Advertisement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ended their final royal engagements this month and headed to North America.

Meghan immediately started badmouthing the royals to her friends.

Meghan’s verbal attacks should surprise no one.

That didn’t take long. Meghan Markle launched her first childish attack at the royal family and Kate Middleton in particular.

As soon as she landed back in Canada, after finishing up her final royal engagements, a source close to Meghan started dishing the dirt.

Meghan Markle Finds the Royal Family “Strange”

UK media is reporting that a source close to the Duchess of Sussex claims Meghan finds it “strange” that “no one hugs” each other.

She’s also described the royal family as “uptight,” particularly Kate Middleton.

Advertisement

Meghan Markle’s underhanded insults should surprise no one.

I wonder what her fans think of this? They’re not exactly the actions of an empowering, kind, and inspirational individual, in my opinion.

The source, who is described as “a friend” of Meghan’s, described Kate and Meghan’s last public meeting:

She said it’s obvious that Kate and William do not approve of their choices and that you could cut the tension with a knife.

Kate and William Don’t Approve of Meghan and Harry’s Choices

Kate and William don’t approve of Meghan and Harry’s choices? That’s hardly surprising. Prince William and Kate take their duties and responsibilities as royals seriously. William is the future King, after all.

Prince Harry can dress it up however he likes, but he chose to walk out on his brother, father, and his grandparents.

Not only that, but when Meghan and Harry traveled to the UK for their final commitments, they didn’t even bring the Queen’s grandson with them.

Prince Phillip, Harry’s grandfather, is in bad health, and may not be around much longer. He didn’t get the chance to see his grandson.

Advertisement

Many royal fans looked at this as nothing short of a disgrace.

Meghan Sees This Trip as Confirmation She Made the Right Choice

Meghan’s “friend” who leaked the information continued:

She said [the trip] has been a confirmation that they made the right choice in parting ways. There’s no warmth between the family members, and she wants to raise Archie in a household that is filled with laughter and joy and lots of hugs.

I don’t often agree with Meghan Markle, but her claiming that the trip confirms that they made the right choice by stepping back? She’s right.

The royal family doesn’t need her, and she would only cause issues. Kate Middleton offers more than Meghan Markle ever could to the royal family. On top of that, she’s married to the future King. Prince Harry, with all due respect, will only ever be known as the King’s brother.

Meghan is now free to exploit the position she married into. You’d hope that she would show a little more respect to the family that made her relevant.

Without the royal family and the prestige that comes with it, she’s just a B-level actress.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.