Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Begin Final Royal Engagements – Good Riddance!

During an appearance at the Endeavour Fund Awards, Prince Harry claimed that serving the Queen is something he and Meghan are “rightly proud of, and it never leaves us.”

There was noticeable booing as both Harry and Meghan arrived at the event.

Harry claiming that he and his wife “are so happy to be back here with you” rings as hollow as ever.

It’s official. We’re on the final run of royal commitments for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

After this month, they won’t have to bother with shaking hands, smiling those fake smiles for the cameras, and dragging themselves to events they can’t be bothered attending.

From March 31, the real business of highly-paid private events with celebrities and wealthy bankers can begin.

No plebs allowed!

Prince Harry’s speech came across as cynical and dishonest

I’ll admit, there wasn’t much else “simply” Harry could do when he took to the stage at the Endeavour Fund Awards.

He had to say something, and no matter what, it would appear disingenuous and cynical. I have zero sympathy for either Harry or Meghan, as this is a situation of their own doing.

Speaking at the event, Harry commented:

Meghan and I are so happy to be back here with you. Being able to serve Queen and country is something we all are rightly proud of, and it never leaves us. Once served, always serving.

Probably not the kind of thing poor Harry should have been saying to be honest. Talk of “serving” the Queen while he and Meghan are disappearing to North America at the end of the month.

The welcome for both Harry and Meghan Markle wasn’t as warm as it once was

It cannot be denied that support for both Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has dipped somewhat since they effectively stomped all over the royal family.

Harry’s arrival at Edinburgh train station recently to little fanfare was in stark contrast to the love the public had once shown for him and his wife.

There was noticeable booing as the power couple arrived at the event in London.

What of baby Archie?

Another talking point is the absence of baby Archie from proceedings since Harry and Meghan announced their selfish intentions in January.

The fact that the Queen hasn’t seen her great-grandson since before Christmas is nothing short of a disgrace.

There are reports that Prince Phillip is in increasingly bad health as well as he nears his 100th birthday.

By leaving Archie behind in Canada during what will very likely be the last visit that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry make to the UK in quite a while, they have essentially robbed the Childs great-grandfather of the chance to see him for perhaps the last time.

Seeing how both Meghan and Harry have treated Harry’s family, I suppose this should not be a surprise to anyone. It is still saddening nonetheless, with the Queen reported as being “very sad” that Archie wouldn’t be coming back home.

The only silver lining to this situation is that once March 31 rolls around, the sorry saga will be over.

The royal family, such as Prince William and Kate, can get on with their duties while Meghan Markle and Prince Harry can go away and make millions pandering to wealthy bankers and celebrities.

Good riddance, I say.

