Idris Elba & ‘Game of Thrones’ Star Have Coronavirus and Twitter Is Losing It

British actor Idris Elba announced today that he’s infected with the coronavirus.

Norwegian actor Kristofer Hivju also made his infection public.

Twitter users responded with panic, calm, and comedy.

Another day, another celebrity infection. This time, the coronavirus double-dipped. British star Idris Elba announced today that he’s infected with the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Norwegian actor Kristofer Hivju, of Game of Thrones-fame, also announced he’s infected. Both actors gave calming messages to their fans, but Twitter, as usual, lost its mind.

Idris Elba and Kristofer Hivju Show Mild to No Symptoms

Kristofer Hivju posted on his diagnosis on Instagram today, claiming he only has “mild symptoms of a cold.” Idris Elba, meanwhile, says he “didn’t have any symptoms” at all. He got tested because he was exposed to someone with COVID-19.

Elba was apparently at an event with Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The two even took photos together:

Both of the infected men are self-quarantining and urged the general public to follow precautions. Elba told people to “stay positive and don’t freak out.” Twitter did not listen.

Twitter Is Going Bananas Over New Coronavirus Infections

Naturally, people on social media had kneejerk reactions to the news. Perhaps the most disturbing were the multitudes of Twitter-users who posted a clip of Elba coughing after eating spicy chicken wings.

Some people panicked.

Luckily, some people were calm.

Some people were funny.

Most celebrities showed Idris Elba their support.

Hivju fans showed up as well.

If this pandemic hadn’t hit home yet for some, it surely has by now. People need to follow the CDC guidelines and take this outbreak seriously. And if you’re going to freak out, please, try not to do it on Twitter.

This article was edited by Josiah Wilmoth.