March 16, 2020 10:43 PM UTC

Idris Elba & ‘Game of Thrones’ Star Have Coronavirus and Twitter Is Losing It

Actors Idris Elba and Kristofer Hivju both announce their coronavirus infections on the same day. Some fans were sympathetic, some were crazy. They follow other infected celebrities such as Tom Hanks and NBA all-star Rudy Gobert.

Two star actors announce their coronavirus infections in the same day. | Source: NTB Scanpix, Håkon Mosvold Larsen, Shutterstock.com. Image edited by Ccn.com

  • British actor Idris Elba announced today that he’s infected with the coronavirus.
  • Norwegian actor Kristofer Hivju also made his infection public.
  • Twitter users responded with panic, calm, and comedy.

Another day, another celebrity infection. This time, the coronavirus double-dipped. British star Idris Elba announced today that he’s infected with the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Norwegian actor Kristofer Hivju, of Game of Thrones-fame, also announced he’s infected. Both actors gave calming messages to their fans, but Twitter, as usual, lost its mind.

Idris Elba and Kristofer Hivju Show Mild to No Symptoms

Norweigan actor Kristofer Hivju tests positive for COVID-19. | Source: Instagram

Kristofer Hivju posted on his diagnosis on Instagram today, claiming he only has “mild symptoms of a cold.” Idris Elba, meanwhile, says he “didn’t have any symptoms” at all. He got tested because he was exposed to someone with COVID-19.

Elba was apparently at an event with Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The two even took photos together:

Idris Elba likely got coronavirus from Sophie Grégoire Trudeau. | Source: Instagram

Both of the infected men are self-quarantining and urged the general public to follow precautions. Elba told people to “stay positive and don’t freak out.” Twitter did not listen.

Twitter Is Going Bananas Over New Coronavirus Infections

Naturally, people on social media had kneejerk reactions to the news. Perhaps the most disturbing were the multitudes of Twitter-users who posted a clip of Elba coughing after eating spicy chicken wings.

Come on, NoGamePaul. You can be a good sport even if you have no game. | Source: Twitter

Some people panicked.

Shockingly, Pornhub Aria is not the voice of reason. | Source: Twitter

Luckily, some people were calm.

At least someone has their wits about them. | Source: Twitter

Some people were funny.

Nothing was worse than Cats. | Source: Twitter
We can’t be great at everything. Even Idris. | Source: Twitter

Most celebrities showed Idris Elba their support.

80s movie star John Cusack send his support. | Source: Twitter
Ellen sends her love. | Source: Twitter

Hivju fans showed up as well.

Hearts go out to the wildling leader. | Source: Twitter
People loved Hivju’s character on Game of Thrones. | Source: Twitter

If this pandemic hadn’t hit home yet for some, it surely has by now. People need to follow the CDC guidelines and take this outbreak seriously. And if you’re going to freak out, please, try not to do it on Twitter.

This article was edited by Josiah Wilmoth.

Aaron Weaver @AaronWe48343962

Aaron is a writer and editor for ccn.com. He has been a professional sports and entertainment writer for over ten years. After graduating with honors from Western Michigan University, he's written extensively for newspapers, websites, and various comedy shows and web series. Email: aaron.weaver@ccn.com

