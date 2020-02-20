Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Shameful Brand Plot Hits a Royal Hurdle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped away from royal duties due to privacy concerns. Or so they claimed.

Harry’s $1 million JPMorgan speech signaled the “coming out” party for Meghan and Harry’s new brand.

Their plans have been disrupted by the Queen ordering them to stop using the Sussex Royal tag in their branding.

It was all going so well. Meghan Markle and her real-life Prince Charming managed to negotiate their way out of royal life and the stresses that come with it.

Not only that, they’d done so while managing to retain the components needed to kickstart their money-spinning brand and take full advantage of the royal name.

Sure, they wouldn’t be able to use the HRH titles. That wasn’t ideal, but hey, they still had the far sexier “Sussex Royal” brand.

Or so they thought.

Sussex Royal was going to be a real winner

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had spent thousands of dollars to secure the trademarked rights to the Sussex Royal tag.

There was a website launched with the name last month. That seems to have coincided with their announcement that they were too fragile for life in the public eye.

Plans for the Sussex Royal brand had been well underway.

There’s just one problem. It seems the Queen isn’t having any of it.

The Daily Mail reported that after weeks of discussions, the Queen told both Meghan and Harry that the term “royal” is not all that consistent with their branding.

It looks as though you cannot have your cake and eat it too – even if your name is Meghan Markle or Prince Harry.

A source told the Express royal correspondent:

As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are stepping back as senior members of the Royal Family and will work towards financial independence, use of the word ‘Royal,’ in this context, needed to be reviewed.

You don’t say!

A blow to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s money-spinning plans

A royal source believes that this day was inevitable. It has to be a blow to the money-spinning plans of Meghan and Harry, though:

In many ways, this is inevitable given their decision to step down, but it must surely come as a blow to the couple as they have invested everything into the Sussex Royal brand[.]

The next quote from the royal source sums up the situation perfectly:

If they aren’t carrying out official duties and are now seeking other commercial opportunities, they simply cannot be allowed to market themselves as royals.

Correct! It’s this aspect of what Meghan and Harry are doing that is ticking off a lot of royal family fans and supporters. Despite what Meghan Markle fanatics would have us believe.

Meghan Markle, despite her branding aims, isn’t royalty

Twenty months a senior member of the royal family does not a fairytale princess make. Not in the real world, anyway.

What Meghan and Harry choose to peddle to audiences in the U.S. is entirely up to them. But in the U.K., where they know a thing or two about royalty, they aren’t buying it.

It’s nothing more than a gimmick. The only real question is, how long will the U.S. media and Los Angeles celebrities be enamored with it?

