Hyped PlayStation 5 Reveal Needs to Feature Bluepoint’s Secret Remake

After months of silence, Sony will finally unveil the PlayStation 5 later on today.

We aren’t sure what to expect from Mark Cerny’s deep dive.

Clues suggest we may be getting a first look at Bluepoint Games’ secretive PS5 remake project.

As the hype for today’s PlayStation 5 deep dive mounts, we still aren’t sure what to expect from Mark Cerny’s presentation.

Will it be a technically-oriented exploration of the tech underpinning the PlayStation 5 rather than a black and white list of specifications? Will we catch a glimpse of the PlayStation 5 launch titles? What about the design of the console? Will we finally see what the PlayStation 5 looks like in the flesh?

The wording of the announcement and news that it would incorporate a longstanding presentation originally slated for GDC leave everything very much up in the air.

Will Bluepoint Games’ PS5 Project Feature In Today’s Deep Dive?

But, as we approach 9 am PST/4 pm GMT, clues are starting to surface as to what Sony might have in store. Among the most exciting is a rather innocuous tweet from the technical director at Bluepoint Games, Peter Dalton.

While it’s easy to read too much into what may simply be Dalton sharing in the excitement for today’s deep dive, Bluepoint has a habit of dishing out oblique teases. Could Dalton be hinting at a highly-anticipated announcement woven into Mark Cerny’s broadcast?

Master of Remasters and Teases

We’ve known since October last year that Bluepoint Games features among the developers currently hard at work on a PlayStation 5 game.

Bluepoint Games has secured itself a reputation as one of the best remake/remaster studios in the business. The developer’s most recent effort, the PlayStation 4 remake of Shadow of the Colossus, impressed players and critics alike (it’s currently free as part of March’s PS Plus freebies if you’ve yet to try it out). Naturally, there’s a lot of excitement about what Bluepoint is tackling next.

The rumor mill has been working overtime to figure out precisely what game that may be.

There are murmurs of Demon’s Souls or possibly The Legend of Dragoon getting the remake treatment. Cryptic rhymes published by Bluepoint Games during seasonal events like Halloween and Christmas over the past few months have included clues that point to either of these titles and more.

Either way, we don’t have to wait long, but few would be opposed to a first look at Bluepoint’s new project.

This article was edited by Samburaj Das.