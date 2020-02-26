March’s Free PS Plus Games – There’s Good News & There’s Bad News

According to an advertisement on Polish site GRYOnline.pl, next month's PlayStation Plus games are Shadow of the Colossus and Sonic Forces.
A user on gaming forum Resetera and another on the PlayStation Plus Subreddit both captured a snapshot of the banner, upping the likelihood of the two titles landing on PS Plus next month. It appears the advertisement hit the site ahead of an official announcement on PlayStation.Blog as is customary.
Adding credibility to the leak is the appearance of this month’s trio of free titles – The Sims 4, Bioshock: The Collection, and Firewall Zero Hour – on the banner.
If the leak is genuine, March’s PlayStation Plus freebies are among the more lopsided selections we’ve seen to date. Bluepoint Games’ Shadow of the Colossus isn’t so much a remaster of the PS2 classic as a ground-up remake. Fresh assets and a new control scheme add to the already fantastic foundations of the original.
Critically acclaimed and prized among fans, it is a must-play for anyone that owns a PlayStation 4 and features proudly in countless ‘Best PS4 Games’ lists that pepper the internet.
Accompanying Shadow of the Colossus is Sonic Force. Finding a suitable game to accompany Shadow of the Colossus would be no small feat at the best of times. But it seems like PlayStation just gave up and picked any old game ripe for a stint as a PS Plus freebie when throwing in Sonic Forces.
With a Metacritic score of 57, SEGA’s latest Sonic game is mediocre at best. Here’s my colleague Max Moeller’s take on the game;
Sonic Forces was a boring release that failed to represent any of the exciting mechanics from the hedgehog’s past. The levels are full of tired quick-time actions, strange gimmicks that break momentum, and unrefined set pieces that slog the game along.
It’s worth noting that we still need official confirmation from PlayStation that these are indeed March’s PlayStation Plus games. Nevertheless, based on previous leaks, we can be reasonably sure we’ll be playing Shadow of the Colossus and Sonic Forces next month.
