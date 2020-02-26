March’s Free PS Plus Games – There’s Good News & There’s Bad News

An ad on a Polish website appears to have leaked March’s PlayStation Plus games.

The games featured in the ad are Shadow of the Colossus and Sonic Forces.

The leak remains unconfirmed, but we expect PlayStation to officially unveil March’s PS Plus titles in the coming days.

Next month’s PlayStation Plus free games are reportedly Shadow of the Colossus and Sonic Forces, according to an ad on Polish site GRYOnline.pl.

March PlayStation Plus Games Leak Early

A user on gaming forum Resetera and another on the PlayStation Plus Subreddit both captured a snapshot of the banner, upping the likelihood of the two titles landing on PS Plus next month. It appears the advertisement hit the site ahead of an official announcement on PlayStation.Blog as is customary.

Adding credibility to the leak is the appearance of this month’s trio of free titles – The Sims 4, Bioshock: The Collection, and Firewall Zero Hour – on the banner.

A Lopsided Proposition

If the leak is genuine, March’s PlayStation Plus freebies are among the more lopsided selections we’ve seen to date. Bluepoint Games’ Shadow of the Colossus isn’t so much a remaster of the PS2 classic as a ground-up remake. Fresh assets and a new control scheme add to the already fantastic foundations of the original.

Critically acclaimed and prized among fans, it is a must-play for anyone that owns a PlayStation 4 and features proudly in countless ‘Best PS4 Games’ lists that pepper the internet.

Accompanying Shadow of the Colossus is Sonic Force. Finding a suitable game to accompany Shadow of the Colossus would be no small feat at the best of times. But it seems like PlayStation just gave up and picked any old game ripe for a stint as a PS Plus freebie when throwing in Sonic Forces.

With a Metacritic score of 57, SEGA’s latest Sonic game is mediocre at best. Here’s my colleague Max Moeller’s take on the game;

Sonic Forces was a boring release that failed to represent any of the exciting mechanics from the hedgehog’s past. The levels are full of tired quick-time actions, strange gimmicks that break momentum, and unrefined set pieces that slog the game along.

It’s worth noting that we still need official confirmation from PlayStation that these are indeed March’s PlayStation Plus games. Nevertheless, based on previous leaks, we can be reasonably sure we’ll be playing Shadow of the Colossus and Sonic Forces next month.