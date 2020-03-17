Sony’s PS5 ‘Deep Dive’ Begins the Next-Gen Console War We’re Waiting For

Sony will unveil the PlayStation 5 tomorrow, March 18.

Lead architect Mark Cerny will offer a deep dive into the console’s architecture.

Sony is streaming the event via PlayStation.Blog at 9 am PST/5 pm GMT.

It’s been a long time coming, but Sony is finally ready to unveil the first tangible details about the PlayStation 5.

PlayStation 5 Deep Dive Tomorrow

A tweet authored today on the official PlayStation Twitter handle revealed that PlayStation 5 lead architect, Mark Cerny, will host ‘a deep dive into PS5’s system architecture.’ Alongside, Cerny will also offer details of how the PlayStation 5 will ‘shape the future of games.’

It’s unclear whether the event will be live or is a pre-recorded deal, or even what format it will take, but it feels like a much more subdued affair compared to the previous console reveal events.

Interested parties will be able to tune in via Sony’s PlayStation.Blog tomorrow, Mar. 18, at 9 am PST/5 pm GMT.

Next-Generation Consoles Come Into Focus

It’s unlikely that Microsoft’s massive info dump yesterday factored into the decision to host the reveal tomorrow. The timing will surely have some waging that Sony is feeling the hit after Xbox wowed everyone and their uncle with a mouth-watering list of features and the impressive specifications of the Xbox Series X.

As more of us contend with the impact of the coronavirus on our daily lives, Mark Cerny’s PlayStation 5 deep dive is welcome news. With vast swathes of people opting to self-isolate, viewership is primed to go through the roof for tomorrow’s event.

With Sony’s ongoing radio silence, it feels almost surreal that we now finally have a date and time. We will finally put all those leaks and spurious rumors to the test. More importantly, we’ll finally put the Teraflop debate to end and see how the PlayStation 5 stacks up to the Xbox Series X.

This article was edited by Samburaj Das.