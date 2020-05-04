Forget Angelina Jolie: Meghan Markle Aims to Be the Next Gwyneth Paltrow

A royal commentator believes that Meghan Markle will launch a reimagined version of her long-shuttered lifestyle blog.

She’s reportedly modeling it after Gwyneth Paltrow’s popular – and controversial – Goop brand.

Rumour is that Meghan will be working with “creative masterminds” from all over the world.

First, it was Angelina Jolie. Now, it’s Gwyneth Paltrow that Meghan Markle plans to emulate as she launches the next phase of her plan to become a “Hollywood royal.”

She knows how to pick her subject matter!

Meghan Markle applies the scattergun approach to success

Remember when all the chatter surrounding Meghan Markle was about these surefire Hollywood roles that she was going to land?

And when her Disney+ debut was the launch pad for a successful voice-over career? She was even compared to Natalie Portman.

Well, it’s a new week, and with it comes another avenue for guaranteed success for Malibu Meg!

Her lifestyle blog!

Can Meghan be the next Gwyneth Paltrow?

That raises an intriguing question: Does Meghan believe she can be the next Gwyneth Paltrow?

I’m not talking about as an actress, of course. The day that Meghan Markle lands a role in The Avengers is the day I wake up to an inbox full of birthday wishes from the Sussex Squad.

Basically, it ain’t happening.

No, I’m talking about her lifestyle blog. You know, the one she shut down in 2017 when she assumed she’d be marrying a Prince and riding around in horse-drawn carriages made of solid gold?

Launching the next Goop is Malibu Meg’s fad of the week

Gwyneth Paltrow launched Goop in 2008. Originally a lifestyle newsletter, it morphed into an actual company – complete with fashion brand collaborations, a magazine, a podcast, and even a Netflix series called The Goop Lab.

Meghan Markle believes she can follow in Paltrow’s footsteps, according to royal expert Myka Meier.

Meier commented:

I think she’s going to do a goop, like a new version of The Tig. I really think that’s coming.

Citing “a friend with… insider knowledge,” she continued:

I’m pretty sure there’s a goopish thing coming soon, for a few different reasons. I have a friend with a little bit of insider knowledge, and I think she’s already working on something. I think we will be seeing something very interesting and creative with masterminds from all over the world coming together to bring something inspiring soon.

Meghan Markle will be working with ‘masterminds’ to launch her Goop knock-off

Wait. What?

“Masterminds from all over the world?” Are we talking the same masterminds she’s employed to run her PR apparatus?

The same “masterminds” who have taken this red-hot couple who reportedly had the potential to earn hundreds of millions of dollars and have them narrating an elephant documentary and reading Thomas The Tank Engine?

I’d love to believe she’s finally getting some competent help, but the track record of Meghan Markle and the “masterminds” she surrounds herself with isn’t all that great.

In the space of a few short months, Meghan has jumped into a money-sapping court case she can’t win, appeared on Disney+ to middling reviews, and had her new brand completely gazumped by The Queen.

Meghan Markle was no Angelina Jolie, and she’s no Gwyneth Paltrow either

Meghan may very well kickstart her blog again. In fact, given those elephant documentary reviews, it’s probably her best option.

She is never going to be a Hollywood A-lister. Her voice-over career will likely come to nothing. And it looks like she’s blowing the one big chance she has to make serious money with her “tell-all” book.

Picking Omid Scobie to pen a book of this magnitude? It’s like announcing a new Avengers movie with Mr. Bean playing Tony Stark.

Or Meghan Markle cast as Pepper Potts. Can you imagine?

