Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Unveiled Archewell at the Worst Time Imaginable

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have settled into life in Los Angeles, even if the “Hollywood Royals” want to avoid paying U.S. taxes.

After stepping back from royal duties, they are free to pursue private ventures.

But the announcement for their new charitable foundation, Archewell, couldn’t have come at a worse time.

It’s safe to say that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s attempts to kickstart their post-royal lives haven’t exactly begun as planned.

The couple recently announced that they were taking a few months away from the spotlight according to Meghan’s mouthpiece, Omid Scobie:

I think it has really taken everyone by surprise. Because there was so much talk about the couple preparing projects and ready to launch initiatives. When actually it was two people that were like, ‘We need a break too.

Sure thing, Omid.

That “break” has absolutely nothing to do with the fact that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wouldn’t get the column inches they want in the current climate, right?

Harry and Meghan couldn’t resist the spotlight

Their break was short-lived. On Tuesday, they announced their new not-for-profit foundation, Archewell.

Whoever advised them to announce this foundation when they did needs to be fired. Is this the Hollywood PR apparatus that Meghan Markle was so keen to be close to?

I’d be looking for a refund.

Why make an announcement when the coronavirus is dominating the headlines?

I’ve said before that Harry and Meghan Markle were laying low due to the lack of publicity they’d get during the current pandemic.

So, I have to ask, who thought it was a good idea to make an announcement at the same time as the British prime minister being admitted to intensive care with coronavirus symptoms?

That’s a whole new kind of marketing genius right there!

Royal biographer Phil Dampier described the timing as “appalling”:

It’s appalling timing, I would say. It was the worst possible timing. If I were Harry and Meghan I would have laid low until this situation (coronavirus) was over. People everywhere are really concerned with dealing with this, and it does not look good, however good the cause is.

Kathie Gyngell, editor of The Conservative Woman, commented:

Couldn’t they have waited? Deeply inappropriate time.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are detached from reality

This kind of stunt goes to show that despite the couple and their deluded Sussex Squad fans claiming to the contrary, they are detached from reality.

Sure, Meghan Markle and Hollywood Harry can make all the right noises by way of curated, pre-written statements online, but their actions speak louder.

They aren’t living in the same world as the rest of us.

Their number one priority is their own endeavors.

As Boris Johnson lies in intensive care, the world couldn’t care less about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

I know that this will be difficult for the couple and their gullible fangirls to comprehend. But, at least for the moment, the world doesn’t revolve around them.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are on the frontline in the U.K. The Queen is trying to boost the spirits of the nation through her speech.

While Harry and Meghan Markle launch a new self-aggrandizing venture.

Go figure.

