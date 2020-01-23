Posted in: EntertainmentOp-ed
January 23, 2020 9:15 PM UTC

This Cringeworthy Gwyneth Paltrow Interview Makes Goop Look Even Scarier

Gwyneth Paltrow can't even be trusted to remember her multi-million dollar business partners. Why does anyone trust Goop with their health?

Author: William Worrall @mizushinzui

Gwyneth Paltrow is either a snake oil peddler or a complete fool. | Source: Neilson Barnard / Getty Images for goop / AFP

  • Gwyneth Paltrow was recently featured in an interview promoting her lifestyle brand’s latest event.
  • She entirely forgot what cruise line was hosting the Goop event.
  • Paltrow cannot be trusted to remember basic facts about her own business. Let alone be trusted with your health.

Gwyneth Paltrow never seemed destined to become a controversial celebrity. But after making her mark on Hollywood, she appears determined to unwind every iota of goodwill that she earned through her work on the silver screen.

She’s always been known to say some really stupid stuff, but her off-screen persona has become particularly troubling since she launched her own “lifestyle” company, Goop.

Gwenyth Paltrow’s Latest Goop Flub Belongs in the Gaffe Hall-of-Fame

Recently, Paltrow appeared on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” to promote her new Netflix show, “The Goop Lab.” During the interview, she announced a new “Goop at Sea” event and – true to form – she was completely useless at remembering who exactly was involved in the project.

After flubbing several attempts to state what cruise line Goop had partnered with, she joked that she was on mushrooms and asked an off-screen assistant for help.

Sure, everyone makes mistakes. But Paltrow makes a lot of them.

That’s disconcerting since she and Goop expect customers to trust them with their well-being.

Especially because all she’s doing is selling glorified, overpriced snake oil.

From Hollywood Star to Forgetful Snake Oil Peddler

Luckily for Gwyneth Paltrow and Goop, people will swallow a lot of rubbish when they’ve seen you on the silver screen. | Source: Ron Adar/Shutterstock.com

Take a look at Goop’s website, and you’ll immediately see what I’m talking about. Under the “wellness” tab, you’ll find some of the world’s most ridiculous products at even more outrageous prices.

A bottle of He Shou Wu will set you back $59 – and possibly destroy your liver.

Perhaps you would prefer a bottle of Psychic Vampire Repellent? That’ll only set you back $27 for a bottle of “sonically tuned water” and various oils, herbs, and crystals.

This is a real product that millionaire film actress Gwyneth Paltrow is selling. | Source: Goop

Apart from the fact that Psychic Vampire Repellent is just a ridiculous product, what Goop is essentially selling is healing water. You might remember this was a fad in Russia during the 1990s and was famously debunked by James Randi in an episode of Nova.

And the products only get weirder:

Gwyneth Paltrow Is Either Stupid or a Fraud

After scrolling through pages of provably-pointless megadoses of vitamins and sonically attuned stickers, you can reach only one conclusion: Gwyneth Paltrow is basically scamming people. Either that, or she’s stupid.

She claims to promote health. But then people who actually have a medical or scientific background come along and expose her for what she is – a modern-day snake oil salesman. The only reason Goop is a successful brand at all is that Paltrow’s a celebrity.

She can’t even hold it together long enough to remember the companies she’s fallen butt-first into working with. Luckily for her, the scary truth is that people will swallow a lot of literal rubbish when they’ve seen you on the silver screen.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

This article was edited by Josiah Wilmoth.

William Worrall @mizushinzui

William Worrall is a freelance writer based out of the UK who has been writing professionally about video and tabletop games for over half a decade and has covered industry events such as EGX and UKGE. Reach him at wsworrall.co.uk or on Twitter at W.S. Worrall.

