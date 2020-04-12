Not All Meghan Markle Critics Are Racist – Sussex Squad Are the True Bigots

Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, have left Canada for the U.S. Making it big in Hollywood was always the intention.

Most celebrities have their share of weird superfans. In Meghan Markle’s case, it’s the Sussex Squad.

Everyone who disagrees with the Sussex Squad is branded a racist. This is nothing more than an attempt to destroy dissenting voices.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry can complain about the media coverage they get, but they know fine well that the media they claim to hate is what provides them with opportunities. Markle’s most deluded fans, though, the Sussex Squad, take things to a whole new, disturbing level.

I’m Truly Not a Meghan Markle Fan

That’s right. I don’t support Meghan Markle. I don’t support the way Prince Harry has treated his family.

Does that make me racist? According to the demented Sussex Squad, it does.

Of course, for those of us who deal in reality, we know fine well that it’s possible to be critical of Meghan Markle without race being any part of it.

I will say, however, that anyone who uses Meghan’s heritage to bash her is a terrible human being. There is no place for that in society today.

The problem is, there are sections of Meghan Markle’s fanbase that use the race card as a weapon to shut down criticism of their idol.

Meghan Markle Gives Women a Bad Name

Women find it hard enough as it is to break through the glass ceilings that have held them back in many industries.

What we don’t need is Meghan Markle living up to the stereotype of a female who uses men to achieve social and career status.

She married a producer and manager when she was trying to break into acting, only to discard him once she hit a certain level.

Then she dated a celebrity chef because of the doors he could open to high society through his reputation. She soon ditched him once she established herself in that world and managed to attract the eye of a British Prince.

Now she has her Prince, has taken him to Los Angeles, and is trading on his family name to secure work in Hollywood. All the while, Prince Harry is destroying his relationship with his family to keep his wife happy.

No one is hiring Meghan Markle for any of these parts. Disney+ wasn’t interested in Meghan Markle, the hardworking and talented actress.

They wanted Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

Sussex Squad Take Note, None of My Criticism Is Race-Based

I couldn’t care less about Meghan Markle’s race.

In each of my articles, I’ve laid out my criticism coherently and backed up my opinion with solid examples.

I’ve also had people disagree with me, and that’s fine. Everyone is entitled to an opinion, despite what the Sussex Squad believes.

Race doesn’t come into it. This is why the many attempts by the Sussex Squad to have my social media accounts shut down have failed.

It’s perfectly fine to criticize Meghan Markle. And it’s perfectly fine to call out the Sussex Squad for what they are – Internet fascists who bully and attempt to intimidate anyone who doesn’t agree with them.

