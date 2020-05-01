Meghan Markle’s Asinine Lawsuit Will Leave Her Completely Humiliated

Meghan Markle has begun her big fight against the British media outlets that she claims have done her wrong.

Almost everyone except her knows that this is a fight she cannot win.

She should settle out of court, move on, and accept that media coverage is part of celebrity life.

There were a handful of Meghan Markle fans who bought into the idea of her stepping up and supposedly challenging the evil, nasty British media in court.

A few deluded minds, most likely including her own, believed that Meghan would “heroically” strike a blow against the freedom of the press that the U.K. has enjoyed for decades.

But luckily for the rest of us, it doesn’t look too good for Malibu Meg thus far.

Early signs are that Meghan Markle is set to be thoroughly humiliated

Now, before Sussex Squad stalwarts send me angry emails about how it’s still early in the case and so forth, I agree – it is early.

But anyone who thinks recent developments aren’t a sign that things aren’t going well is living in a fantasy world.

As would be expected with a high-profile case such as this, there has been plenty of scrutiny by highly-qualified lawyers.

And boy, does it not look good for Meghan.

Mark Stephens, a partner at Howard Kennedy, has commented:

For Meghan, this judgment is like a train plowing into a petrol tanker on a level crossing. It is a complete disaster. She’s been humiliated today. Every complaint by Associated Newspapers has been completely and utterly vindicated by the judge.

I feel that it’s important to stress that this isn’t my opinion or even the opinion of an anti-Meghan media outlet. This is the professional opinion of an actual legal expert.

Does Meghan Markle simply want her day in court?

Then why is she even pursuing the matter? Well, there are two possible answers.

The first is that she wants her day in court. But I doubt that is the case. Neither Meghan Markle nor Prince Harry has the kind of financial capital to waste fighting against a media outlet of this size.

Remember that the chairman and controlling shareholder of the Daily Mail is billionaire Jonathan Harmsworth, 4th Viscount Rothermere.

If you jumped on the British royalty and aristocratic bandwagon when Meghan Markle met Prince Harry, you might want to look him up.

His financial and social clout is the stuff of legend. His net worth stood at around $1.3 billion as of 2017. Oh, and the parent company of the Daily Mail is DMGT, a corporation with some $2.3 billion in revenue.

That’s why the more likely explanation for the lawsuit is that Meghan has surrounded herself with people who are doling out terrible advice.

Meghan lost the first round. She’d be wise to call it a day.

In short, this is a fight that Meghan Markle can’t win. She probably knows that already. If her lawyers are smart, they’ll have told her that too.

Mark Stephens sums it up perfectly when he says:

She would be well advised to settle and walk away. If it goes to trial, the evidence of Meghan and her father Thomas about the letter and their rift would be examined under oath. If she is going to be humiliated in person, there will be no worse outcome for her.

The Daily Mail was formed in 1896, and it’s faced its fair share of legal fights. Bigger and more powerful individuals than Meghan Markle have tried and failed miserably to take them to task over their reporting.

Like those who have come before her, she’ll end up with nothing more than a lighter bank account – and some battered pride – once all is said and done.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.