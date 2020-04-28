That Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Biography Is Going to Be a Joke

The much-anticipated biography from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry is close to becoming a reality.

She has chosen her friend and gossip columnist Omid Scobie as one of the writers.

Meghan’s quest to control every aspect of her image is well known. Her choice of writers should surprise no one.

When word started to filter out, I have to admit that even a “hater” like me was intrigued by the news of a biography of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

As much as I criticize how they’ve conducted themselves of late, a look behind the royal curtain is always something that interests me. Especially if it’s well-written.

Sadly, my enthusiasm didn’t last long.

The early reports haven’t been encouraging

Like them or not, you have to imagine that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are a hot commodity right now. There should be no shortage of seasoned, well-respected journalists falling over themselves to work on the first “tell-all” book from the Hollywood royals.

So, why on earth have the couple decided to go with Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand?

Not that I wish to offend Omid. And Carolyn Durand is someone who I’ve enjoyed reading, but let’s be honest. It seems blatantly clear that this book is not something to be taken all that seriously.

Penning a biography of this nature is a task best tackled by a legitimate major player at the top of the game. Martin Gilbert, Norman Mailer, Kathleen Jones.

Omid Scobie? Doesn’t quite have the same ring to it, does it?

This is about Meghan and Harry – not the biographers

My intention is not to criticize Omid and Carolyn. Okay, maybe I am a little critical, but I certainly don’t blame them.

After all, they’ve been handed a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Meghan Markle clearly has issues with any form of critical media. I’m sure Omid Scobie is smart enough to have recognized that, and he’s played his hand well over the past year or so.

He’s taken advantage of the situation, and kudos on that front.

Omid Scobie played into a glaring weakness that Meghan Markle has

Individuals like Meghan Markle need people who massage their ego and constantly tell them how wonderful they are. Omid Scobie has spotted an opportunity to be that person, and he stands to benefit handsomely.

But let’s be honest here. There’s a reason that Meghan and Harry are giving their so-called “tell-all” interview to Omid, and we all know what it is.

So while I certainly congratulate Omid and Carolyn in lucking into the position of a lifetime, the downside is that the book will likely be somewhat sub-standard.

Meghan Markle wants a PR brochure – not a ‘tell-all’ biography

As we’ve seen in the past, everything Meghan Markle does is incredibly calculated.

She complains about media coverage, then ups sticks and moves to the media capital of the world. She and her husband “secretly” deliver food for a charity only to have their photographs taken and be “secretly” filmed.

That was a tough break for a couple that supposedly loathes the media, wasn’t it? Out of all the apartment buildings, they linger at the front of one with a security camera trained right on them.

So yeah, she curates her public image carefully. That’s why she’s chosen Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand to write this book.

It’s easier to manipulate and control two writers who are just happy to be there than it is someone who’s considered a journalistic heavyweight in their own right – and who has a reputation of their own to consider.

Omid and Carolyn’s recent reputations have been made, for the most part, because Meghan gave them permission to sit at the table. Which is why we shouldn’t interpret their forthcoming “biography” as anything but a book-length PR brochure.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.