Royal Expose ‘Finding Freedom’ Has One Winner – Meghan Markle

The release of the Finding Freedom book by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand has certainly made headlines.

While the entire royal family is reportedly not very happy with the book, it’s clear that the whole project was carried out with one individual in mind.

Meghan Markle is the only person who comes out of the book smelling of roses. As a tactical release, it’s been a lesson in PR wizardry by Meghan and her team.

If there were any lingering thoughts that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle genuinely wanted to repair their relationship with Prince William and Duchess Kate Middleton, the release of the Finding Freedom biography put paid to them.

And let’s not continue pretending that neither Meghan nor Harry knew what was in this book ahead of time.

We’re talking about a couple who are continuously crying about negative media coverage, and who are incredibly close with the writers of the book. To think that Meghan Markle didn’t give this fluff piece the thumbs up before publication is laughable.

How will the contents of the book affect Duchess Kate Middleton and Prince William?

In all honesty, I’m quite conflicted here.

On the one hand, I like to think that Kate and Wills are capable of rising above such nonsense, but I’m also very aware of the mental toll that this can have on a person.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe believes that Prince William and Duchess Kate, in particular, will be feeling the strain:

William and Kate will have lost a lot of sleep over this. You could argue it’s perfectly legitimate to take your brother aside and say, ‘Don’t rush into anything,’ but for that to be portrayed as him being a snob is a very extreme view. I know William will take that to heart massively.

I guess it’s easy for fans and other onlookers to urge the future king and queen consort to dismiss the nonsense that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to be reveling in putting out there, but we need to bear in mind that we’re talking about brothers here.

Watch: The Finding Freedom book is raising tensions within the royal family!

What exactly did Prince William say to Prince Harry about Meghan Marke?

First of all, according to Finding Freedom, Prince William said to Harry:

Don’t feel you need to rush this. Take as much time as you need to get to know this girl.

There’s a couple of things to unpack here, but the first is that Prince Harry supposedly believes that by using the term “this girl,” Prince William was being “a snob” towards Meghan Markle.

It may just be me, but I can’t see it. I honestly think Harry is looking to be offended in this instance.

Second, how exactly did Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand come by this information?

Neither Prince Harry nor Meghan Markle collaborated or had anything to do with this project, remember? So, how did they manage to find out the exact words that Prince William said to him?

Much like everything else surrounding this book, this is yet another contradiction.

On the point of Prince Harry looking to be offended, Lady Colin Campbell agrees:

I am told everybody is extremely upset, that William is not a snob – he would’ve said the same thing had she been the daughter of a duke. But since Harry has been with Meghan, they’ve sought every excuse to find a reason to be resentful of everybody and everything.

If the agenda of this book isn’t clear now, it never will be

I’ve said this since the day the Finding Freedom book was announced. It’s a PR exercise for Meghan Markle.

I challenge anyone to show me anything written in the book that paints Meghan in a negative light. One thing.

You can’t, because Meghan is portrayed as the loving wife who gave up her entire life for the ungrateful family of her husband while suffering attacks from a racist British media and public.

Meanwhile, when the LA dream eventually dies the slow death it’s currently enduring, the blame for wanting to leave the royal life in the first place will sit squarely with Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle comes out of this entire charade squeaky clean.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

