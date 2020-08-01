I Hope William & Harry Reconcile, but It Won’t Be at Beckham’s Wedding

Brooklyn Beckham – son of David and Victoria Beckham – recently proposed to his girlfriend, Nicola Peltz.

There are rumors Prince William and Prince Harry, along with Meghan and Kate, could be invited to the wedding.

Will the bride and groom be relegated to support characters on their own wedding day?

It seems like the feud between Prince Harry and Prince William has rumbled on for ages, though it’s only been a few months since the younger Prince and his wife bailed out on their royal duties.

Rumors suggest the brothers have begun to reconnect over Zoom. I’m skeptical any progress they’ve made in repairing their relationship will survive the release of the “Finding Freedom” biography.

No, I don’t think William and Harry will ever truly settle their disagreements until they sit down in the same room.

In that sense, maybe a British sporting icon could provide the surprising conduit that brings them closure – and ends this royal family feud.

Brooklyn Beckham is engaged – and both Princes could be invited to the wedding

Earlier this month, Brooklyn Beckham, son of former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham and English football icon David Beckham, revealed he was engaged to actress Nicola Peltz.

This was big news – and not just for fans of the Beckhams.

David Beckham is a self-confessed supporter of the royal family and “a big royalist.” Commentators immediately began speculating about whether Prince William and Prince Harry could run into each other at the wedding.

The pandemic will exert considerable say over how this all plays out. Still, you’d like to believe that by the time the wedding arrives, life will be closer to the old normal than it is right now.

I’d hope Prince Harry and Prince William manage to find the time to meet face-to-face in private before the wedding.

Either way, I wouldn’t be surprised if the Beckham wedding is the first time Harry and William appear in public together post-pandemic. If they attend, that is.

Nicola Peltz could become a footnote at her own wedding

Something is missing in this discussion: the actual bride and groom. The more we analyze this potential situation, the worse it seems for Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz.

There’s every reason to believe Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William, and Kate Middleton will all get invitations. Still, you have to wonder if Peltz knows what she’s in for.

At the best of times, Meghan Markle faces allegations of trying to steal the limelight. Can you imagine the attention that will fixate on Meghan and Kate if they both appear at the Beckham wedding?

Poor Nicola would be nothing more than a footnote at her own big day.

Why Prince Harry & William might skip the Beckham wedding

I suspect the royals have too much regard for David Beckham to let that happen.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid footballer is as close as you’ll get to British royalty outside of the actual monarchy.

And by all accounts, he’s genuinely close to both Princes.

Here’s what Beckham said about Prince Harry after he and Meghan announced their exit from royal family duties:

I haven’t spoken to Harry about him moving. We speak as friends and that’s the most important thing for me. I think he’s enjoying being a young father for the first time and that’s what we always spoke about. When you are a parent, it changes everything for you. He always needs to be happy.

Beckham is fond of Prince William too. They’ve worked together on mental health initiatives for years. Beckham lavished praise on William’s development into a gentleman and father.

We’ve seen William grow from that young boy into an unbelievable gentleman. And that as a father is really important.

Neither Prince will want to steal the spotlight from Beckham’s son and soon-to-be daughter-in-law.

Knowing how close they are to Beckham, it wouldn’t surprise me if only one couple makes an appearance at the wedding – or if neither shows up.

After all, it’s Brooklyn and Nicola’s big day. Nothing should detract from that.

