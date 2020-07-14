Home Op-ed Prince Harry Shouldn’t Offer an Olive Branch – He Owes William an Apology

Prince Harry Shouldn’t Offer an Olive Branch – He Owes William an Apology

Aubrey Hansen @Words_By_Aubrey
July 14, 2020 8:45 PM UTC
Did Prince Harry offer William an olive branch? It doesn't matter. Harry actually owes his older brother an apology.
Posted in: Op-edShowbiz

Often in relationships, the blame for an argument or a falling out rests on both parties. In this instance, it’s entirely on Prince Harry. | Source: Tolga AKMEN / AFP

  • Prince Harry and Prince William’s relationship has been strained for a while.
  • The onus is on Harry to make that right.
  • He owes William an apology.

How long have we been hearing the talk of a “rift” between Prince Harry and Prince William? It seems like forever, though the alleged feud actually began just a few years ago – shortly after Harry started dating Meghan Markle.

Since reports of the rift first emerged, we’ve heard speculation about what it will take to heal the wound – and restore the relationship between the once-close brothers.

Unfortunately, there’s a crucial flaw in the way the media is handling this royal family feud. Many reporters assume it’s a two-way street.

Spoiler alert! It isn’t. The onus is on Harry to grow up and recognize that his brother was simply looking out for him.

About that ‘Olive Branch’ Prince Harry extended to Prince William

When Prince Harry mentioned his brother in his speech for the Diana Awards, royal commentators took it as a sign that relations are improving.

This is what Harry said:

You are six young people that my brother and I are proud to specifically recognize tonight, and it is your voice that is far more important than mine.

It’s up to Harry to apologize to Prince William. | Source: Twitter

This seems to have gotten everyone into a bit of a frenzy. Roberta Fiorita and Rachel Bowie of the Royally Obsessed podcast read quite a bit into those few words.

Here was Bowie’s take:

Also that he referenced William, he said ‘my brother and I’ in one of the sentences. So hopefully, things are getting better?

To which Fiorita replied:

That, to me, was very encouraging. It definitely means they’re in touch, and I am taking the belief that they are mending whatever went on.

They talk as if it’s a case of Prince Harry offering an olive branch to his brother, when in fact it should be an apology.

Sorry girls, but things will only ever get better when Prince Harry finally grows up!

Prince William has nothing to feel sorry about

If the rumors are true, Prince William and Prince Harry’s falling out dates back to the younger prince’s relationship with Meghan Markle.

Harry’s older brother did what older brothers do. He made sure Harry was aware of the consequences of his actions and whether he was making wise decisions.

As royal author Phil Dampier commented, William had every reason to question Harry’s decision-making.

William was correct to question if Meghan was the right girl for Harry, which seems to have been the start of the problems. I think Meghan and Harry plotted their exit from the start, and ­William has seen through it.

Harry and Meghan embarked on a whirlwind romance. Especially by royal standards, where most relationships are planned and carefully considered.

Less than two years from the time they first met, the couple got married. And less than two years after that, they left the United Kingdom.

Harry needs to take the blame

Often in relationships, the blame for an argument or a falling out rests on both parties. In this instance, it’s entirely on Prince Harry.

Prince William doesn’t need to do anything to heal the rift. If Harry’s not mature enough to realize that his brother was just looking out for him, then that’s on him.

For both of their sakes, I hope the younger brother will eventually come to his senses.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

Josiah Wilmoth edited this article for CCN.com. If you see a breach of our Code of Ethics or find a factual, spelling, or grammar error, please contact us.

Last modified: July 14, 2020 3:13 PM UTC

More of: Meghan Markleprince harryPrince William
Show comments

Don't Miss:

Aubrey Hansen @Words_By_Aubrey

I'm a full-time royal & entertainment commentator at CCN. I've had my opinions and links to my work on the royal family featured by outlets such as The Daily Mail, International Business Times, and The Express. Reach me at aubrey.hansen@ccn.com, visit my Muck Rack profile here, or my LinkedIn profile here.

Latest News:

Dow Futures Reverse Gains as U.S.-China Tensions Simmer

Apple Burns Naysayers as It Beats Down EU and Nails Lockdown

T-Pain Exposes Travis Scott as Bush-League – He’s Perfect for Kylie Jenner

Sorry Haters, But Kate Middleton Won’t Cave Under the Pressure

Stocks Look Unstoppable – But the Banks Know Everyone’s Broke

The Housing Market Bubble Will Pop First in Big Cities – Here’s Why

Dow Rallies Defiantly as Fed Warns of ‘Sudden’ Stock Market Plunge

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Draws a Line in the Sand, Right in Front of Nick Cannon

Tesla Stock Might Join the S&P 500 – Bulls Are Still Playing With Fire

Someone Rescue Chrissy Teigen from This Insane Alt-Right Conspiracy

As Stocks Soar, One Metric Shows 60 Mega-Bankruptcies this Year

Budget PES 2021 ‘Season Update’ Will Still Be Better Than FIFA 21

Meghan Markle’s ‘Girl Up’ Speech Confirms My Unfortunate Suspicion

Dow Skyrockets as Stocks Enter ‘Forest of Make Believe’ Fairytale

ChainUP Offers Fiat-to-Crypto Credit Card Services in over 146 Countries and Regions

Don't Miss: