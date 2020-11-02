Prince Harry Should Be Ashamed for How He’s Treated Prince Charles

Since Meghan and Harry left for Canada last year, Prince Charles hasn’t seen his grandson, Archie.

It sadly looks unlikely that Prince Philip will see his great-grandson ever again.

For Prince Harry to allow this to happen shows precisely the kind of man he is.

Despite Meghan Markle fans’ protestations, it’s widely accepted that throughout the process of leaving the royal family and setting up first in Canada and then America, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had one source of support.

Prince Charles.

For many royal fans, including me, Prince Charles went too far in enabling his youngest son and his ridiculous and selfish actions.

Yet for all of his support, including financial, it looks as though Charles has been cast aside like the rest of Harry’s family.

Archie has been robbed of his grandfather, Prince Charles, thanks to Prince Harry

I know there’s all manner of flimsy excuses out there as to why Prince Harry hasn’t allowed his own father to see his grandchild in over a year, but the truth is, the relationship between Archie and Harry’s family has been sacrificed for Meghan and Harry to live the life of celebrity and pursue their “woke” brand.

That’s right. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have put their own careers above the benefits of their child having a loving, extended family around him.

Can you imagine how Archie will feel growing up? Knowing that he’s the grandson of the future King of England, yet he’ll know very little about him? That there’ll be very few memories for him to look back on?

His childhood appears as though it’ll consist of him living a lonely existence in his parents Santa Barbara home, with perhaps Meghan’s mother for company? At least he has one grandparent I guess!

And why? So Meghan Markle and Prince Harry can chase their dreams of being faux celebrities.

Charles heartbreak is there for all to see

A source close to the royal family commented to the Daily Mail:

The Prince of Wales enjoyed popping into Frogmore Cottage to see his youngest grandchild and is sad that he hasn’t seen him for so long. He has missed much of his development since he is now growing up in the USA.

That young Archie will now seemingly see out his formative years with his grandfather, as well as his great-grandparents cut out of his life, is nothing short of a disgrace.

And the blame for that lies squarely at the feet of Prince Harry.

It’s not only Prince Charles who is missing out

For as sorry as I feel for Prince Charles, I feel even sadder for both Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

With both Prince Harry’s grandparents in their 90’s, and Prince Philip due to turn 100 years old next year, the time they have left to spend with their great-grandchildren is dwindling.

Of course, they have managed to spend as much time as possible with Prince William and Duchess Kate Middleton’s children, but it’s a real shame that Archie appears set to be robbed of those memories.

The royal source speaking with the Daily Mail continued:

Other members of the family are very sad at not seeing him. Everyone really misses Archie – they feel it’s particularly sad for the Queen and Prince Philip. Harry always said he looked forward to raising his family with William’s – which of course is not now happening.

Sadly, it appears that Prince Harry doesn’t really care

We’ve all heard the excuses. How it was unsafe for Archie to travel at a young age, only for him to make the trip from Canada to California, and so on.

This is one instance where I don’t hold Meghan Markle responsible. The blame here lies entirely on Prince Harry and his seeming inability to stand up and ensure that the man who has done so much for both him and his wife is part of his son’s life.

That he’s remaining silent on the matter shows what kind of a man Prince Harry really is.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.