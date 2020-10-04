Prince Harry ‘Awakens’ to Injustice in His $14 Million Mansion

So it would appear Prince Harry has had “an awakening” when it comes to matters of racism.

While this is obviously a good thing, his constant preaching is more than a little irritating.

It’s worth remembering that Harry was part of the problem not that long ago.

News that Prince Harry has experienced “an awakening” regarding racism is both a good and bad thing.

It’s always great when someone with very questionable views sees the light and joins the rest of us intelligent people on the “non-racist” side of the room.

The bad? Much like vegans, former smokers, and those who find religion, it’s never quite enough for them to see the error of their ways and simply embrace their lifestyle change.

They have to tell everyone about it. All the time. It immediately becomes “a thing,” and they suddenly become experts on the matter.

They preach, basically, which is what we’re seeing from Prince Harry.

But it’s worse in his case because he’s not leading by example.

What Gives Prince Harry the Right to Preach to Anyone Else on Matters of Race?

This is the crucial question for me.

We have to remember, this isn’t, as he seems keen to portray, a man who just went about his business blind to instances of racism.

Prince Harry commented:

I wasn’t aware of so many of the issues and so many of the problems within the U.K. and also globally, as well. I thought I did, but I didn’t.

Sorry Harry, but you can’t get away with a claim like that. You weren’t a man who just wasn’t aware. You were part of the problem.

Be it Nazi party costumes or the way you addressed your fellow soldiers in the British Army. You were guilty of racism, not just a bystander.

Prince Harry continued:

You know, when you go into a shop with your children, and you only see white dolls, do you even think: ‘That’s weird, there is not a black doll there?’ And I use that as just one example of where we as white people don’t always have the awareness of what it must be like for someone else of a different colored skin, of a black skin, to be in the same situation as we are where the world that we know has been created by white people for white people.

Considering some of the instances you know about when it comes to racism, especially in the British army, this is the example you choose? Seriously?

Judge Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Their Actions, Not Their Words

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to the U.S., they made a big deal of their commitment to the cause of “ordinary people,” even hinting that they hadn’t been able to identify with the regular Joe in the street due to royal protocols and restrictions.

And what did they do after throwing off the royal shackles?

They immediately spent $14 million to secure themselves a lovely mansion in a part of California that boasts a black population of 1.5 percent.

Santa Barbara has seen criticism for having a Mayor who did not participate in a BLM march down State Street and refused to take a knee in protest to police brutality.

But hey! That’s the price of living next to the likes of Tom Cruise, Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, and the CEO of Netflix, I guess!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are happy to hit the right tone on video calls, and they’ll even throw some dollars to good causes, but don’t expect them to change their privileged, pampered lifestyle which surrounds them with predominantly wealthy, white faces.

BLM Is Just Another Opportunity to Further Harry and Meghan’s Brand

While the BLM movement has gotten a lot of bad press for the actions of a minority of protesters, by and large, the message is as legitimate as it gets. The organization deserves a lot of credit for shining a light on the issues faced by many throughout the U.S and elsewhere.

However, to the likes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, safe in their $14 million compound in their predominantly white wealthy neighborhood, the cause is nothing more than a branding opportunity.

We’re seeing the same tactics being used by many corporations who wouldn’t give BLM leaders the time of day ordinarily, but who now want to be seen as part of the marketable solution.

Prince Harry will continue to preach to everyone else, telling us about dolls and spiritual awakenings, but he won’t practice what he preaches.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.