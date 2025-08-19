Crypto IPO Watch: OKX, TRON, Gemini Among Firms Planning To Go Public

Key Takeaways

Crypto IPOs are expected to surge with a more crypto-friendly U.S. government.

Bullish, Kraken, and TRON are only some names aiming to go public this year after Circle debuted on the NYSE.

Conversely, big players like Ripple and Tether haven’t been discussing launching an IPO soon.

Fueled by growing institutional interest and a friendlier regulatory climate, a wave of crypto firms is preparing to launch Initial Public Offerings (IPOs), aiming to bridge the gap between digital assets and traditional finance.

From established exchanges in Asia to fintech innovators in the U.S., the crypto sector is gearing up for one of its most significant moments yet.

At the same time, some notable players remain cautious about going public.

Top Crypto Betting Sites Sponsored Disclosure We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. Kraken promotions Get $10 in Bitcoin when you register through a referral link from an existing member. Coins 322 0x Protocol

0x Protocol 1inch Network

1inch Network Aave

Aave Aavegotchi

Aavegotchi Acala Token

Acala Token Adventure Gold

Adventure Gold Akash Network

Akash Network Alchemix

Alchemix Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay Algorand

Algorand Alien Worlds

Alien Worlds Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab Altair

Altair Ambire AdEx

Ambire AdEx Ampleforth Governance Token

Ampleforth Governance Token Ankr

Ankr APEcoin

APEcoin API3

API3 Aptos

Aptos ARPA Chain

ARPA Chain Astar

Astar Audius

Audius Augur

Augur Augur V2

Augur V2 Avalanche

Avalanche Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity Badger DAO

Badger DAO Balancer

Balancer Bancor

Bancor Band Protocol

Band Protocol Bonded Finance

Bonded Finance Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token Basilisk

Basilisk Biconomy

Biconomy Bifrost

Bifrost Bitcoin

Bitcoin Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash BitDAO

BitDAO Blur

Blur Bluzelle

Bluzelle BitTorrent

BitTorrent Boba Network

Boba Network Solana Name Service

Solana Name Service Cardano

Cardano Cartesi

Cartesi Celer Network

Celer Network Centrifuge

Centrifuge Chain Games

Chain Games Chainlink

Chainlink Chiliz

Chiliz Chromia

Chromia Civic

Civic Compound

Compound Coin98

Coin98 Convex Finance

Convex Finance Cosmos

Cosmos COTI

COTI Crust Shadow

Crust Shadow Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token Dai

Dai Dash

Dash Decentraland

Decentraland Dent

Dent Dogecoin

Dogecoin dYdX

dYdX Energy Web Token

Energy Web Token Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin Enzyme

Enzyme EOS

EOS Ethereum

Ethereum Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic Ethereum Name Service

Ethereum Name Service Euler

Euler Fantom

Fantom Artificial Superintelligence Alliance

Artificial Superintelligence Alliance Filecoin

Filecoin Flare

Flare Flow

Flow Frax Share

Frax Share Gala

Gala Galatasaray Fan Token

Galatasaray Fan Token Gari Network

Gari Network GensoKishi Metaverse

GensoKishi Metaverse Gitcoin

Gitcoin GMX

GMX Gnosis

Gnosis Gstcoin

Gstcoin Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance Hashflow

Hashflow ICON

ICON IDEX

IDEX iExec RLC

iExec RLC Immutable

Immutable Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol Internet Computer

Internet Computer Integritee

Integritee Interlay

Interlay JasmyCoin

JasmyCoin Juno

Juno Karura

Karura Kava.io

Kava.io Keep Network

Keep Network Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1 Rook

Rook KILT Protocol

KILT Protocol Kin

Kin Kintsugi

Kintsugi Kusama

Kusama Kyber Network

Kyber Network Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token Lisk

Lisk Litecoin

Litecoin Livepeer

Livepeer Loopring

Loopring Maker

Maker Marlin

Marlin Mango

Mango Marinade Staked SOL

Marinade Staked SOL Mask Network

Mask Network Merit Circle

Merit Circle Mina

Mina MIR COIN

MIR COIN Monero

Monero Moonbeam

Moonbeam Moonriver

Moonriver Multichain

Multichain MultiversX

MultiversX Moonchain

Moonchain MyNeighborAlice

MyNeighborAlice Nano

Nano NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol Nodle

Nodle Numeraire

Numeraire NYM

NYM Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol OMG Network

OMG Network Orca

Orca Orchid

Orchid Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol Oxygen

Oxygen Parallel Finance

Parallel Finance PAX Gold

PAX Gold Perpetual Protocol

Perpetual Protocol Phala Network

Phala Network Polkadot

Polkadot Polkastarter

Polkastarter Polygon

Polygon Powerledger

Powerledger pSTAKE Finance

pSTAKE Finance Qtum

Qtum Quant

Quant Radworks

Radworks Rarible

Rarible Raydium

Raydium Ren

Ren Request

Request XRP

XRP Robonomics.network

Robonomics.network Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool Rubic

Rubic Saber

Saber Samoyedcoin

Samoyedcoin Secret

Secret Selfkey

Selfkey Serum

Serum Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu Shiden Network

Shiden Network Siacoin

Siacoin Solana

Solana Songbird

Songbird Spell Token

Spell Token Stacks

Stacks Stafi

Stafi Star Atlas

Star Atlas Star Atlas DAO

Star Atlas DAO Stargate Finance

Stargate Finance Stellar

Stellar 1Step.Finance Step Finance

1Step.Finance Step Finance STEPN

STEPN Storj

Storj SuperCoin

SuperCoin SuperRare

SuperRare SushiSwap

SushiSwap Solar

Solar Synapse

Synapse Synthetix

Synthetix tBTC

tBTC Terra 2.0

Terra 2.0 Terra Classic

Terra Classic TerraUSD

TerraUSD Terra

Terra Terra Virtua Kolect

Terra Virtua Kolect Tether

Tether Tezos

Tezos The Graph

The Graph The Sandbox

The Sandbox THORChain

THORChain Threshold

Threshold Tokemak

Tokemak Tribe

Tribe TRON

TRON TrueFi

TrueFi UniFi Protocol

UniFi Protocol Uniswap

Uniswap USD Coin

USD Coin Waves

Waves WOO Network

WOO Network Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin Wrapped Axelar

Wrapped Axelar Wrapped Ethereum

Wrapped Ethereum yearn.finance

yearn.finance Yield Guild Games

Yield Guild Games Zcash

Zcash Beam

Beam Aevo

Aevo Altlayer

Altlayer Arkham

Arkham ether.fi

ether.fi Safe

Safe Zetachain

Zetachain Nosana

Nosana WenMoon

WenMoon Zeus Network

Zeus Network Pendle

Pendle PDATA

PDATA Big Time

Big Time Portal

Portal Gravity

Gravity Osmosis

Osmosis Kujira

Kujira Hivemapper

Hivemapper Mantle

Mantle Neutron

Neutron SagaWorld

SagaWorld Stride

Stride Renzo

Renzo CloudTx

CloudTx Balancer USD Stable Pool

Balancer USD Stable Pool 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin Crust Shadow

Crust Shadow Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin r/FortNiteBR Bricks

r/FortNiteBR Bricks Bionic

Bionic MoonSwap

MoonSwap Ambire AdEx

Ambire AdEx 00 Token

00 Token Tether EURt

Tether EURt FunFi

FunFi Gstcoin

Gstcoin Ethena

Ethena Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO Selfkey

Selfkey Terra Virtua Kolect

Terra Virtua Kolect Ampleforth

Ampleforth ForthBox

ForthBox Onyxcoin

Onyxcoin Merit Circle

Merit Circle Star Atlas DAO

Star Atlas DAO Proof Of Liquidity

Proof Of Liquidity Energy Web Token

Energy Web Token Radar

Radar Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab Hashflow

Hashflow LCX

LCX PayPal USD

PayPal USD Nano

Nano TerraUSD

TerraUSD UMA

UMA JITO

JITO EthereumPoW

EthereumPoW Moonbeam

Moonbeam Rubic

Rubic Afsc Coin

Afsc Coin SuperCoin

SuperCoin aTUSDv1 Aave Interest bearing TUSD

aTUSDv1 Aave Interest bearing TUSD Dymension

Dymension Helium

Helium Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity Pyth Network

Pyth Network Bonk

Bonk Strike

Strike MultiversX

MultiversX Jupiter

Jupiter Sui

Sui Dogwifhat

Dogwifhat Sei

Sei THORChain

THORChain Celestia

Celestia Pepe

Pepe ETC Cooperative

ETC Cooperative Arbitrum

Arbitrum Uniswap

Uniswap Shiba BSC

Shiba BSC Doge Dash

Doge Dash 1Sol

1Sol Toncoin

Toncoin Stably USD

Stably USD Kaspa

Kaspa Popcat

Popcat Mog Coin

Mog Coin Cat In A Dogs World

Cat In A Dogs World zkSync

zkSync Eigenlayer

Eigenlayer TurboStarter

TurboStarter Echelon Prime

Echelon Prime Memecoin

Memecoin GigaSwap

GigaSwap Ponke

Ponke Apu Apustaja

Apu Apustaja Athens

Athens Kamino

Kamino Clearpool

Clearpool Goldfinch

Goldfinch Morpho

Morpho Bounce Token

Bounce Token Maple Finance

Maple Finance Parcl

Parcl Covalent X Token

Covalent X Token Swell Network

Swell Network Litentry

Litentry deBridge

deBridge Puffer

Puffer Globiance USD Stablecoin

Globiance USD Stablecoin Zeta

Zeta Quantoz USDQ

Quantoz USDQ Quantoz EURQ

Quantoz EURQ Skycoin No result 322 Claim Offer CEX.IO promotions Receive 250 USDT in trading fee balance Coins 267 Bitcoin

Bitcoin Ethereum

Ethereum Tether

Tether Dogecoin

Dogecoin Litecoin

Litecoin Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash TRON

TRON Binance Coin

Binance Coin XRP

XRP Cardano

Cardano Neo

Neo Binance USD

Binance USD USD Coin

USD Coin Polkadot

Polkadot OMG Network

OMG Network Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token TrueUSD

TrueUSD Qtum

Qtum Dash

Dash Dai

Dai EOS

EOS Stellar

Stellar Chainlink

Chainlink Solana

Solana Avalanche

Avalanche Polygon

Polygon Toncoin

Toncoin Cosmos

Cosmos Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap Harmony

Harmony Fantom

Fantom VeChain

VeChain The Sandbox

The Sandbox Sui

Sui Storj

Storj Aragon

Aragon Bancor

Bancor Gnosis

Gnosis Cronos

Cronos APEcoin

APEcoin Uniswap

Uniswap Algorand

Algorand PAX Gold

PAX Gold Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar BitTorrent

BitTorrent Zilliqa

Zilliqa Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin 1inch Network

1inch Network Golem

Golem Holo

Holo 0x Protocol

0x Protocol Chiliz

Chiliz Ontology

Ontology Aave

Aave Synthetix

Synthetix Maker

Maker Compound

Compound SushiSwap

SushiSwap yearn.finance

yearn.finance UMA

UMA Theta Network

Theta Network Tezos

Tezos Kusama

Kusama MultiversX

MultiversX Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol Celo

Celo Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token Decentraland

Decentraland Ravencoin

Ravencoin IoTeX

IoTeX Oasis Network

Oasis Network Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity Trust Wallet Token

Trust Wallet Token Gala

Gala ConstitutionDAO

ConstitutionDAO Internet Computer

Internet Computer STEPN

STEPN Terra Classic

Terra Classic Optimism

Optimism Pepe

Pepe Blur

Blur APENFT

APENFT Solar

Solar The Graph

The Graph FUNToken

FUNToken Floki Inu

Floki Inu IOTA

IOTA Filecoin

Filecoin Klaytn

Klaytn Flow

Flow dYdX

dYdX Quant

Quant Mask Network

Mask Network Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token COTI

COTI Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights Kyber Network

Kyber Network Ethereum Name Service

Ethereum Name Service Chromia

Chromia Immutable

Immutable Render

Render Ren

Ren Spell Token

Spell Token Ankr

Ankr JasmyCoin

JasmyCoin Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol Bella Protocol

Bella Protocol Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol Aptos

Aptos Audius

Audius Civic

Civic Artificial Superintelligence Alliance

Artificial Superintelligence Alliance Livepeer

Livepeer API3

API3 Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance Venus

Venus Hashflow

Hashflow IDEX

IDEX Balancer

Balancer Frax Share

Frax Share ARPA Chain

ARPA Chain Loopring

Loopring Polkastarter

Polkastarter Stargate Finance

Stargate Finance Qredo Open Custody Protocol

Qredo Open Custody Protocol EthereumPoW

EthereumPoW LeverFi

LeverFi Utrust

Utrust Stacks

Stacks Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool Mina

Mina GMX

GMX eCash

eCash XDC Network

XDC Network Kava.io

Kava.io Casper

Casper ssv.network

ssv.network Flare

Flare WOO Network

WOO Network Arweave

Arweave Chia

Chia Band Protocol

Band Protocol Siacoin

Siacoin Nervos Network

Nervos Network Liquity

Liquity Keep Network

Keep Network Everscale

Everscale MetisDAO

MetisDAO Tether Gold

Tether Gold Edgecoin

Edgecoin renBTC

renBTC Request

Request Ontology Gas

Ontology Gas inSure DeFi

inSure DeFi IQ

IQ Loom Network

Loom Network Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM Pendle

Pendle Serum

Serum XSGD

XSGD Strike

Strike Phoenix Global

Phoenix Global DFI.Money

DFI.Money Velo

Velo Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1 Euro Coin

Euro Coin Tellor

Tellor Rarible

Rarible FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol Akropolis

Akropolis Cream Finance

Cream Finance Songbird

Songbird Maple

Maple Convergence

Convergence Assemble AI

Assemble AI Ariva

Ariva district0x

district0x Neo Gas

Neo Gas Lambda

Lambda Zap

Zap Augur V2

Augur V2 Terra 2.0

Terra 2.0 Memecoin

Memecoin Bonk

Bonk Dogwifhat

Dogwifhat mStable Governance Token: Meta

mStable Governance Token: Meta Portal

Portal Celestia

Celestia Sei

Sei Ondo

Ondo Zetachain

Zetachain HAPI Protocol

HAPI Protocol Delysium

Delysium Mantle

Mantle Wabi

Wabi Worldcoin

Worldcoin Book of Meme

Book of Meme zkSync

zkSync DOGS

DOGS ORDI

ORDI Arkham

Arkham Hamster Kombat

Hamster Kombat Altlayer

Altlayer ether.fi

ether.fi Jupiter

Jupiter Pixels

Pixels Manta Network

Manta Network LayerAI

LayerAI SATS

SATS mStable USD

mStable USD #MetaHash

#MetaHash governance ZIL

governance ZIL ZilSwap

ZilSwap tSILVER

tSILVER tGOLD

tGOLD Liquid Mercury

Liquid Mercury AurusX

AurusX SingularityNET

SingularityNET Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab Amp

Amp Aurora Chain

Aurora Chain AurusDeFi

AurusDeFi Bitcoin Cash ABC

Bitcoin Cash ABC Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold DEUS Finance

DEUS Finance DeRace

DeRace DeHub

DeHub DeFi Pulse Index

DeFi Pulse Index Ellipsis

Ellipsis STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO Solana Name Service

Solana Name Service FTX Token

FTX Token THORChain

THORChain British Pound Tether

British Pound Tether Aavegotchi

Aavegotchi Golem (Old)

Golem (Old) Hegic

Hegic LuaSwap

LuaSwap LunarCrush

LunarCrush Mercurial Finance

Mercurial Finance Enzyme

Enzyme NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol Nexo

Nexo Numeraire

Numeraire Notcoin

Notcoin NuCypher

NuCypher Osmosis

Osmosis Orchid

Orchid Oxygen

Oxygen Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard pGALA

pGALA Pickle Finance

Pickle Finance PREMA

PREMA Parrot Protocol

Parrot Protocol QASH

QASH Raydium

Raydium Reef

Reef Rally

Rally SafePal

SafePal Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH Telos

Telos Tribe

Tribe Value Liquidity

Value Liquidity Wilder World

Wilder World XTRD

XTRD YFValue

YFValue Experimental Finance No result 267 Claim Offer Uniswap V2 promotions Trusted, Secure & Crypto Friendly Coins 45 Ethereum

Ethereum Tether

Tether Beam

Beam USD Coin

USD Coin Autonolas

Autonolas Pepe

Pepe SuperCoin

SuperCoin HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu

HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu Dai

Dai Merit Circle

Merit Circle Maker

Maker Hytopia

Hytopia Seedify.fund

Seedify.fund Ampleforth

Ampleforth PAAL AI

PAAL AI Chainswap

Chainswap Crypto Asset Governance Alliance

Crypto Asset Governance Alliance Realio Network

Realio Network Shapeshift FOX Token

Shapeshift FOX Token Vow

Vow 0x0.ai

0x0.ai Unibot

Unibot Lybra Finance

Lybra Finance Dogelon Mars

Dogelon Mars GuildFi

GuildFi Dogecoin

Dogecoin ApeSwap Finance

ApeSwap Finance Floki Inu

Floki Inu AirTor Protocol

AirTor Protocol Wilder World

Wilder World DEXTools

DEXTools UFO Gaming

UFO Gaming Starlink

Starlink Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin Ethernity Chain

Ethernity Chain WOO Network

WOO Network Image Generation AI

Image Generation AI Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH TokenSight

TokenSight Altered State Token

Altered State Token PAX Gold

PAX Gold Radworks

Radworks Botto

Botto A Hunters Dream

A Hunters Dream Uniswap

Uniswap WAXE

WAXE Hermez Network

Hermez Network Wise Token

Wise Token OPES Finance

OPES Finance Tribe No result 45 Claim Offer

Crypto IPOs on the Rise

Gemini

Gemini, the cryptocurrency exchange founded by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, has filed its IPO registration with the U.S. SEC , confirming plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “GEMI.”

While share numbers and pricing remain undisclosed, the offering could raise up to $400 million, funding platform expansion and compliance investment.

The filing shows Gemini had 523,000 monthly active users by mid-2025, processed $24.8 billion in trading volume in the first half of the year, and held $18.2 billion in assets.

Despite growth, the company remains unprofitable, reporting a $282.5 million net loss in H1 2025 after a $158.5 million loss in 2024, when revenue rose 45% to $142.2 million.

Gemini also disclosed a $75 million credit deal with Ripple , underscoring ties within the crypto sector. Founded in 2014, the exchange has emphasized compliance and security as it competes with Coinbase and decentralized finance platforms.

Figure Technology Solutions

Figure Technology Solutions Inc., a blockchain-based credit company, has filed for an initial public offering on Nasdaq under the symbol FIGR.

The New York-based firm reported net income of $29.1 million on $190.6 million revenue in the first half of 2025, compared with a $15.6 million loss on $156 million revenue a year earlier.

Co-founded in 2018 by SoFi veteran Mike Cagney, Figure develops blockchain technology for lending and has funded more than $16 billion in loans

Its products include home equity lines of credit, crypto-backed loans and a digital asset exchange.

The company, valued at $3.2 billion in a 2021 funding round, also uses AI from OpenAI and Google to help evaluate applications.

Apollo Global Management, 10T Holdings and Ribbit Capital are among its backers. Goldman Sachs, Jefferies and Bank of America are leading the IPO . Cagney is expected to retain majority voting control after the listing.

OKX

Global crypto exchange OKX is reportedly exploring a U.S. IPO, just months after reentering the market following a $505 million settlement with the Department of Justice (DOJ) over anti-money laundering violations.

OKX, which operates across Asia, the Middle East, and Europe, reentered the U.S. in April, establishing a new headquarters in San Jose, California, and appointing Wall Street veteran Roshan Robert as U.S. CEO.

The move comes amid a broader trend of crypto firms going public in the U.S., driven by improving regulatory clarity and pro-crypto sentiment in Washington.

Sources say OKX may pursue a “split listing,” though plans are still evolving. A U.S. IPO would grant the company greater access to institutional capital and a stronger position in the maturing American crypto market.

FalconX

According to sources cited by Decrypt, FalconX, a leading crypto-focused brokerage for institutional clients, is considering launching an IPO on the New York Stock Exchange. A formal filing could come later this year. Insiders say the company has engaged in preliminary conversations with advisors and industry experts to gauge its roadmap to becoming publicly traded. However, it has yet to secure an underwriting bank, a key milestone in the IPO process. Going public would provide FalconX with fresh capital to fuel its growth strategy, which includes exploring acquisition opportunities and forging new alliances, especially as mainstream interest in digital assets continues to build momentum. The brokerage was valued at $8 billion during its last fundraising effort in 2022, when it raised $150 million. In addition, the company is said to be actively considering initiatives to elevate its brand visibility ahead of a potential market debut.

TRON

TRON will go public in the U.S. through a reverse merger with Nasdaq-listed SRM Entertainment.

The deal was arranged by Dominari Securities, a firm tied to Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump—who is also expected to take a role at the new company, Tron Inc.

Under the merger, Tron will receive $210 million in tokens, possibly from Sun-linked entities, and may use TRX as a treasury reserve asset—a first for a public company.

The deal underscores growing ties between Sun and the Trump family; Dominari’s offices are in Trump Tower, and Sun is a major backer of the Trumps’ crypto ventures.

Initially launched by the TRON Foundation, which ran the 2017 TRX ICO, blockchain control has gradually shifted to TRON Tech Ltd, a British Virgin Islands firm believed to be owned by Justin Sun.

This transition followed regulatory pressure, including a 2023 SEC lawsuit against the foundation and Sun. The case was resolved mainly earlier this year as U.S. crypto enforcement cooled.

This week, Eric Trump, son of U.S. President Donald Trump, clarified that he has no public involvement in Tron’s IPO.

Eric Trump said he is a big fan of Tron and Justin Sun but is not involved in the listing process.

Bullish

Bullish, the crypto exchange backed by billionaire Peter Thiel, has filed for a U.S. IPO, according to the Financial Times .

Investment bank Jefferies may lead the offering.

Bullish previously attempted to go public via a SPAC merger in 2021 but scrapped the plan due to market turbulence.

With markets stabilizing and regulatory winds shifting, the exchange is trying again.

Led by former NYSE president Tom Farley, Bullish offers blockchain-based trading with deep liquidity and institutional-grade infrastructure.

The company was founded in 2021 as a subsidiary of Block. one and raised $10 billion in digital assets and cash from heavyweight investors including Thiel, Louis Bacon, and Richard Li.

Alan Howard was an early backer but has since exited.

Block.one itself famously raised $4 billion in a 2018 ICO and later settled with the SEC for $24 million over unregistered securities violations.

Circle

Circle, the issuer of USDC, has finally become a public company after completing its IPO process. CRCL stock surged by 168% on its first trading day , opening at $69 after pricing its IPO at $31, well above expectations. Shares peaked at $103.75 with 46 million traded. The IPO valued the stablecoin firm at $6.8 billion pre-trading. This marks Circle’s second attempt to go public after a failed SPAC deal in 2022. It joins crypto-native firms like Coinbase and Riot Platforms on U.S. public markets. CEO Jeremy Allaire highlighted the company’s regulatory stance, saying Circle is “one of the most licensed, regulated, transparent companies” in crypto. The IPO valuation aligns with recent rumored buyout offers from Coinbase and Ripple, which Circle rejected. It also reflects a drop from Circle’s earlier $9 billion SPAC valuation in 2022.

Bithumb

South Korea’s second-largest crypto exchange, Bithumb, is staging a strong comeback as it prepares for an IPO by late 2025.

After years of decline following a $30 million hack in 2018, Bithumb has rebounded to claim 25% of the local market, up from single digits in 2023.

The exchange plans to list on South Korea’s Kosdaq and possibly follow up with a listing on NASDAQ to attract global investors. Samsung Securities will underwrite the offering.

To prepare, Bithumb will restructure into two entities on July 31, 2025: Bithumb Korea (the exchange arm) and Bithumb A (managing other business ventures). This move aims to streamline operations ahead of the IPO.

Blockchain.com

Crypto platform Blockchain.com is ramping up preparations for a potential public listing by strengthening its executive team.

The company has hired Justin Evans , a former Goldman Sachs executive, as chief financial officer and Mike Wilcox, a Velocity Global and Point72 veteran, as chief operating officer.

While the company hasn’t formally announced IPO plans, Evans noted they are positioning themselves to go public “when market conditions permit.”

Bitkub

Thailand’s leading crypto exchange, Bitkub, plans to go public on the Thailand Stock Exchange in 2025 to raise capital and boost its market presence.

CEO Jirayut Srupsrisopa said the company hires financial advisers to prepare for the IPO.

Despite a 6% staff reduction in 2022–2023, Bitkub aims to double its workforce to 4,000 by 2025, signaling aggressive growth.

Holding 77% of Thailand’s crypto market and $30 million in daily trading volume, Bitkub faces rising competition from Binance, Upbit, Bitazza, and bank-backed platforms.

In July 2023, Bitkub sold a 9.2% stake in Bitkub Online to Asphere Innovations for $16.5 million.

Kraken

Crypto exchange Kraken has laid off hundreds of employees as it streamlines operations ahead of a potential U.S. IPO. A

bout 15% of staff were cut in October 2024 after Arjun Sethi became co-CEO alongside David Ripley, and additional layoffs have continued.

The company aims to improve its EBITDA by aggressively trimming across departments and making the organization leaner and faster.

Kraken also expands revenue through acquisitions, such as the derivatives platform NinjaTrader, and recently added stock trading.

A Kraken spokesperson said the firm constantly evaluates its workforce to align with strategic priorities, consolidating roles where needed while hiring in key areas—all part of preparing for the upcoming IPO.

Ripple

In a CNBC interview , Ripple president Monica Long confirmed that an IPO is not currently on the company’s agenda, emphasizing Ripple’s strong financial position with tens of billions in cash reserves.

She explained that companies usually go public to raise capital or enhance brand visibility—both of which Ripple “does not need“ now.

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has stated that the company isn’t seeking external funding and has “no plans for a near-term IPO.”

Although rumors of a Ripple IPO have circulated for years, Garlinghouse said in 2022 that they might reconsider an IPO once their legal dispute with the U.S. SEC was over.

However, after the settlement in 2025, he reaffirmed that going public is not a priority.

Tether

Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino said the company had no intention of going public just days after rival Circle debuted on the NYSE.

Responding to valuation estimates from Artemis CEO Jon Ma, who claimed Tether could be worth $515 billion, ranking it as the 19th largest company globally, Ardoino called the figure “beautiful,” but possibly “a bit bearish” given Tether’s growing Bitcoin and gold reserves.

Bitcoin advocates Jack Mallers and Anthony Pompliano believe Tether could eventually hit a $1 trillion valuation.

Additionally, exchanges like Upbit—often mentioned as a potential IPO candidate this year—have yet to indicate plans to go public.

You'll Want To See This Exchanges Best Crypto Exchanges

Wallets How To Buy Crypto With a Credit Card

Casinos Best Crypto Casinos