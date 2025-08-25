Over $600M in Token Unlocks to Hit Bearish Crypto Markets This Week

An estimated $620 million in fresh tokens are set to hit the crypto markets this week, which could fuel volatility amid bearish conditions.
According to Tokemist data , Sui (SUI) will lead this week’s cliff unlocks as it prepares to release 44 million tokens worth approximately $153.1 million on Sept. 1, 2025, representing 1.3% of its circulating supply.
Following this is Jupiter (JUP), which will see 53.47 million JUP worth $26.32 million unlocked on Aug. 28.
The third largest cliff unlock for the week will be Optimism (OP), which has 31.34 million tokens worth $23.19 million dropping on Aug. 31.
It’s followed by Kamino (KMNO), which on Aug. 30 will drop 229.17 million KMNO worth $13.97 million
On Aug. 26, 377.92 million Huma Finance (HUMA) tokens worth $9.63 million will be unlocked.
As per Tokenomist, Filecoin (FIL) will be leading this week’s linear unlocks as it drops $156.39 million worth of FIL over the coming week.
It’s closely followed by Solana (SOL), which is set to unload 506,470 SOL tokens worth around $104 million onto the markets across the next seven days.
Worldcoin (WLD) will also see a sizable 37.23 million tokens worth $81.71 million unlocked this week.
In this period, the Official Trump (TRUMP) token will unlock roughly $48.9 million worth of tokens (4.89 million TRUMP).
In the past 24 hours, the crypto market cap has shed 2.67% as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and other major tokens experience sizable sell-offs.
Token unlocks can influence a crypto’s trajectory, especially amid market highs/lows.
The top 3 unlocks this week, SUI, FIL, and SOL, will be worth around $413 million combined, all of which have seen notable losses today.
These extra tokens could be sold off in the short term to cover recent losses or secure value in fears of further price depreciation.