Search
Home / News / Crypto / News / Bit Mining Goes All In on Solana With $5M Purchase and Validator Launch
News
3 min read

Bit Mining Goes All In on Solana With $5M Purchase and Validator Launch

Published
Prashant Jha
Published
By Prashant Jha
Edited by Insha Zia
Bit Mining, the largest ETH holder, buys $5M in Solana and launches validator as it expands its crypto treasury beyond Ethereum.

Bit Mining, the largest ETH holder, buys $5M in Solana and launches validator as it expands its crypto treasury beyond Ethereum. | Credit: Getty Images.

Share on

Key Takeaways

  • Bit Mining makes its first Solana purchase after outlining a Solana strategy in July.
  • The company has set up its first Solana validator node.
  • Bit Mining plans to raise $300 million to build its Solana treasury and infrastructure.

Crypto mining powerhouse Bit Mining is officially adding Solana (SOL) to the mix.

After announcing a strategic shift in July, the company has now taken its first concrete step into the Solana ecosystem by purchasing SOL and spinning up a validator.

Top Picks for Solana

Bit Mining Kicks Off Solana Strategy

In an exclusive announcement shared with CCN, Bit Mining revealed it had bought 27,191 SOL worth roughly $5 million and launched its first Solana validator node.

Bo Yu, the firm’s Chairman and COO, called the move a “foundational step” in bringing its Solana strategy to life.

“We’re not just holding SOL—we’re helping power the network,” said Yu. “It demonstrates our belief in Solana’s potential and our commitment to building meaningful infrastructure.”

The validator will be operated in-house by Bit Mining’s infrastructure team using proprietary tools.

The company also plans to stake its own SOL through this validator as part of its long-term play.

This move comes just weeks after Bit Mining shared plans to raise $300 million for Solana acquisitions and infrastructure efforts, marking a major pivot for the crypto mining company.

Altcoins Enter the Corporate Treasury Game

Up until recently, Bitcoin (BTC) was the only serious player in the corporate treasury space.

Strategy’s (formerly MicroStrategy) BTC playbook became a blueprint for over 100 public companies.

But in 2025, Ethereum broke through. With growing institutional appetite and Donald Trump’s push for broader crypto reserves—not just Bitcoin—ETH has emerged as the next big treasury asset.

Now, Bit Mining is signaling that Solana could be next.

The same trend is visible in ETFs. After Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs were approved, applications followed for Solana, XRP, TRUMP, and even memecoins like Pengu.

Bit Mining’s $5 million SOL bet could be the first of many. If this trend catches on, more public companies may start diversifying beyond BTC and ETH into altcoins, despite the volatility.

Top Picks for Solana

Was this Article helpful? Yes No
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Prashant Jha
    About the Author

    Prashant Jha

    Prashant Jha is a seasoned crypto journalist based in Delhi, India, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science Engineering. Passionate about the evolving world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, he has been a dedicated voice in the industry since 2018. Prashant’s expertise lies in regulatory reporting, where he unravels complex legal and financial developments with clarity and precision. Before joining CCN in 2024, he honed his craft at Cointelegraph, establishing himself as a trusted name in crypto journalism. His coverage spans major industry events, including the high-profile collapses of FTX, Three Arrows Capital (3AC), and LUNA, offering readers insightful analyses of their regulatory and market implications. Prashant’s technical background enables him to bridge the gap between intricate blockchain technology and its real-world applications, making his work accessible to novices and experts. Beyond his professional pursuits, Prashant is an avid music enthusiast, often exploring diverse genres to unwind. A sports lover, he has a particular passion for cricket and frequently engages in discussions about the game. His multifaceted interests and sharp journalistic instincts make him a valuable contributor to CCN, where he continues shaping the crypto landscape's narrative.
    See more
    [email protected]
    Related News
    Solana Logo
    Crypto
    Aug 05, 2025 | 11:41 AM UTC1 hour ago

    Bit Mining Purchases 27,191 SOL: What This Means for the Future Solana Trend

    Valdrin Tahiri
    Valdrin Tahiri
    Ethereum, XRP, Solana price analysis
    Crypto
    Aug 03, 2025 | 11:02 AM UTC2 days ago

    What to Expect from Ethereum, XRP and Solana in August 2025 After Huge July Gains

    Victor Olanrewaju
    Victor Olanrewaju
    Top Ethereum holders.
    Crypto
    Aug 04, 2025 | 9:12 AM UTCYesterday

    Top 10 Biggest Holders of Ethereum and the Billions They Are Worth

    Prashant Jha
    Prashant Jha
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue