Why October 2025 Will Go Down as the Most Cursed Month in Crypto

Key Takeaways

October, typically seen as bullish, turned into crypto’s worst month in nearly a decade.

The Oct. 11 black swan event wiped out billions and shattered investor confidence.

Bitcoin clawed back losses, but altcoins remain deeply bruised.

October 2025 was supposed to be another “Uptober”—crypto’s seasonal rally where markets turn green and optimism runs high.

Instead, it became one of the bloodiest months in the industry’s history, marked by cascading liquidations, geopolitical chaos, and a wave of cyberattacks that left investors shaken.

What began as whispers of tariffs quickly spiraled into panic. Within hours, nearly $19 billion in leveraged positions vanished, altcoins cratered 60–80%, and hackers took advantage of the carnage, draining millions from vulnerable protocols.

Bitcoin (BTC) managed to recover from sub-$105,000 lows, but fear remained pervasive. The Crypto Fear & Greed Index plunged into Extreme Fear multiple times throughout the month. This wasn’t just a correction—it was a purge, flushing out over-leveraged traders and exposing how fragile the ecosystem still is when pressure mounts

By Oct. 29, as markets limped into month’s end, it was clear: October 2025 would go down as the red month that broke a decade of bullish seasonality.

Crypto’s Great Liquidation Cascade — $19 Billion in 24 Hours

The nightmare began on Oct. 10, when President Donald Trump’s surprise announcement of 100% tariffs on Chinese imports triggered a flash crash across crypto markets.

Within 24 hours, over $19.37 billion in leveraged positions were liquidated across 1.6 million traders — the largest single-day wipeout in crypto history, dwarfing February’s $2.1 billion correction nearly ninefold, and leaving every other black swan event in the dust, including FTX and Terra Luna.

Bitcoin plunged 18%, from its Oct. 6 all-time high of $126,000 to a low of $104,782. Ethereum fell 20% to under $4,000, while altcoins like Solana, Dogecoin, XRP suffered catastrophic 60–80% losses as liquidity dried up.

Data from CoinGlass shows that $7 billion vanished in the first hour alone, erasing $65 billion in open interest and resetting the market to early-2025 levels.

ETFs, which had been net buyers through the summer, flipped to sellers as institutions redeemed positions—accelerating the $370 billion total market cap evaporation.

On-chain metrics confirmed the damage: Bitcoin’s On-Balance Volume (OBV) hit its lowest level since April 2025, signaling weak spot buying despite a price rebound. The Short-Term Holder Realized Price fell below $114,000, forcing capitulation among leveraged traders.

This was no random volatility—it was a full-scale deleveraging event. Funding rates had spiked dangerously before the crash, trapping overleveraged longs. As Bitcoin dropped, cascading margin calls followed. More than 97% of the top 100 altcoins fell in tandem, with Layer-2 tokens like Arbitrum and Optimism leading losses of up to 70%.

Crypto Security Nightmares — Hacks, Exploits, and Digital Hauntings

If liquidations were the slashers, hacks were the hauntings.

October 2025 saw crypto’s security woes peak, with exploits compounding the crash’s chaos.

The Abracadabra DeFi protocol fell first on Oct. 6: attackers bypassed solvency checks via a smart contract vulnerability in the “cook” function, draining $1.8 million in Magic Internet Money (MIM) stablecoin, echoing the protocol’s prior $13 million flash loan hit in March 2025. Funds were laundered through Tornado Cash, underscoring persistent mixer risks despite sanctions.

North Korea’s Lazarus Group, already blamed for $2 billion in 2025 thefts, weaponized AI for reconnaissance, scanning codebases, and replicating exploits across chains in minutes.

This efficiency amplified earlier breaches like Bybit’s $1.5 billion February heist, but October’s AI-driven phishing surged 1,000% YoY, with fake Coinbase calls siphoning $100 million.

CertiK’s Q2 report tallied $2.47 billion in losses across 344 incidents, with wallet compromises and phishing claiming $600 million, 80% via infrastructure exploits averaging $30 million each, double 2024’s.

DeFi bore the brunt: According to TRM Labs, 34.6% of exploits targeted smart contract input validation, with hot wallets vulnerable in 80% of cases.

Regulatory Phantoms – Clarity or Chains?

Even as markets reeled, regulators cast new shadows.

Trump’s Oct. 23 pardon of Binance founder Changpeng Zhao (CZ), who had been jailed since 2023’s $4.3 billion settlement, signaled a pro-crypto thaw framed as ending the “war on cryptocurrency.”

Yet, it coincided with a Canadian regulator’s C$176.9 million ($126 million) fine on a crypto dealer for AML failures, the most significant penalty ever. Bipartisan Senate talks on Oct. 22 eyed 2026 frameworks, but the SEC-CFTC harmonization roundtable (September 29) exposed turf wars over tokenized assets.

The GENIUS Act, passed in March, pushed for 1:1 reserve-backed stablecoins. The CLARITY Act, passed by the House, aimed to define securities versus commodities, giving the CFTC more oversight—but progress has stalled amid partisan clashes and a government shutdown that delayed ETF approvals.

Trump’s Executive Order fast-tracks frameworks by July 2025, but a U.S. government shutdown delayed ETF approvals, amplifying crash volatility. G20 pushes data-sharing mandates; 62% of FSB members align with crypto/stablecoin standards by EOY 2025.

After the Blood Moon — What Comes Next for Crypto

As October draws to a close, the wreckage is undeniable—but so is crypto’s resilience.

The $100 billion DeFi lending market absorbed shocks without depegs or bad debt, proving smart contracts’ mettle—liquidations executed flawlessly, no systemic failures.

Institutions held, and there were no fund blowups, with treasuries like Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) weathering BTC’s dip via ETF hedges.

RWA tokenization accelerated with $42 billion U.S. pledges to U.K. tech, per the Trump-King Charles deal, diversifying beyond speculation.

According to analysts, this deleveraging “proves the system works,” purging $65 billion open interest resets for Q4 parabolic runs, with BTC eyeing $150,000-$180,000 if Fed cuts materialize.

The curse? It humbled overconfidence, forcing maturity. Institutions now dictate flows, RWAs add utility, and AI threats demand evolution. October 2025 wasn’t a failure; it was a full-moon ritual, banishing retail FOMO for institutional dawn.