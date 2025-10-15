Donald Trump’s Executive Order on Crypto in 401(k)s Just Inches From the Finish Line

In a bid to “supercharge” the retirement plans of American citizens, a Republican congressman wants to give them access to Bitcoin, crypto, and other alternative investments.
Yesterday, Republican Congressman Troy Downing introduced the “Retirement Investment Choice Act,” which, if passed, would legally codify Donald Trump’s executive order on crypto and 401(k)s.
In a statement shared with Politico, Downing said the bill would “set the stage” for retirement plans to place alternative investments like crypto, private equity, and real estate on their balance sheets.
He believes such investments will greatly enhance the financial security of American retirement plans, like 401(k)s.
This latest development comes just weeks after bipartisan lawmakers began pressuring the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to move quickly on Trump’s directive.
Last month, the Investment Company Institute reported that U.S. retirement assets totaled $45.8 trillion as of June 30, 2025.
Most Americans receive their paychecks every two weeks . And, they contribute anywhere between 1% and 10% of their paycheck to their 401(k)s, which is typically split evenly between stocks and bonds.
Should Downing’s bill pass, a few percentage points allocated to Bitcoin or other crypto assets and products could see billions steadily pour into the markets over the coming years.
Such consistent inflows could, potentially, help stabilize price floors and reduce volatility. This has already been demonstrated by U.S. Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) as they reduced BTC volatility by a few percentage points after launching.
To some researchers , this reduction in volatility contributes to the Bitcoin price stabilization hypothesis.
As BTC’s volatility continues to trend downwards, the introduction of regular, biweekly capital from American citizens planning for retirement could further reinforce one of the only healthy downtrends in crypto.