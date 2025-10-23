Donald Trump Pardons Convicted Binance Founder Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao

U.S. President Donald Trump has granted a presidential pardon to Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, the founder and former CEO of the global cryptocurrency exchange Binance, according to The Wall Street Journal , citing people familiar with the matter.
Zhao, a Chinese-born Canadian citizen, pleaded guilty in November 2023 to a single count of failing to maintain an effective anti-money laundering (AML) program at Binance.
On Wednesday, October 22, the President reportedly signed the pardon for CZ, following months of lobbying efforts from Zhao and his family.
The move comes after Trump spoke sympathetically about Zhao’s convictions, according to the Wall Street Journal, which cited one person familiar with the matter.
On Thursday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said:
“President Trump exercised his constitutional authority by issuing a pardon for Mr. Zhao, who was prosecuted by the Biden Administration in their war on cryptocurrency,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.
Back in 2020, the American federal authorities initiated legal proceedings against Binance, alleging that the exchange had breached financial regulations by making available investment products that hadn’t been properly registered.
As global oversight tightened, Binance encountered a number of financial penalties and limitations in numerous nations.
By 2021, the platform ceased working in several key markets, including the U.K. and Germany in response to growing regulatory pressure.
The exchange’s difficulties in the U.S. escalated in 2023 when the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) initiated a significant civil suit.
The agency claimed that Binance marketed unlawful financial instruments and failed to adequately safeguard against trading irregularities.
This civil action paved the way for a major criminal inquiry into the business activities of Binance and CZ.
The DOJ’s criminal probe into Binance’s activities uncovered numerous breaches of the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA), including permitting individuals in nations under sanction, such as North Korea, to conduct transactions on the platform.
Investigators found that the platform had facilitated the transfer of more than 100,000 transactions tied to illegal funds without required reporting.
This ultimately culminated in CZ’s admission of guilt in November 2023.
He stepped down as CEO and, in April 2024, was sentenced to four months in a U.S. federal prison, a term he completed in September 2024.