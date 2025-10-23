Search
Home / News / Crypto / News / Donald Trump Pardons Convicted Binance Founder Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao
News
3 min read

Donald Trump Pardons Convicted Binance Founder Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao

Published
Kurt Robson
Published
By Kurt Robson
Edited by Ryan James
former Binance Founder Pardeoned by President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump has Pardoned Binance Founder Changpeng Zhao | Credit: Getty Images.

Share on
Key Takeaways
  • Donald Trump has reportedly pardoned CZ.
  • The move comes after months of lobbying from the convicted Binance founder.
  • White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said CZ “was prosecuted by the Biden Administration in their war on cryptocurrency.”

U.S. President Donald Trump has granted a presidential pardon to Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, the founder and former CEO of the global cryptocurrency exchange Binance, according to The Wall Street Journal , citing people familiar with the matter.

Zhao, a Chinese-born Canadian citizen, pleaded guilty in November 2023 to a single count of failing to maintain an effective anti-money laundering (AML) program at Binance.

White House Pardons CZ

On Wednesday, October 22, the President reportedly signed the pardon for CZ, following months of lobbying efforts from Zhao and his family.

The move comes after Trump spoke sympathetically about Zhao’s convictions, according to the Wall Street Journal, which cited one person familiar with the matter.

On Thursday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said:

“President Trump exercised his constitutional authority by issuing a pardon for Mr. Zhao, who was prosecuted by the Biden Administration in their war on cryptocurrency,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.

Try Our Recommended Crypto Exchanges
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Bitunix

Bitunix
promotions
Receive up to $100,000 worth of exclusive gifts for newcomers upon registration.
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether USD Coin Solana 151
Claim Offer
Bitget

Bitget
promotions
Earn rewards worth up to 5,000 USDT on your first deposit
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Litecoin Bitcoin Cash 88
Claim Offer
WEEX

WEEX
promotions
Enjoy up to 30,000 USDT Bonus when you sign up and complete tasks.
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Dogecoin Litecoin 207
Claim Offer

CZ’s Road To Conviction

Back in 2020, the American federal authorities initiated legal proceedings against Binance, alleging that the exchange had breached financial regulations by making available investment products that hadn’t been properly registered.

As global oversight tightened, Binance encountered a number of financial penalties and limitations in numerous nations.

By 2021, the platform ceased working in several key markets, including the U.K. and Germany in response to growing regulatory pressure.

The exchange’s difficulties in the U.S. escalated in 2023 when the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) initiated a significant civil suit.

The agency claimed that Binance marketed unlawful financial instruments and failed to adequately safeguard against trading irregularities.

This civil action paved the way for a major criminal inquiry into the business activities of Binance and CZ.

DOJ’s Probe

The DOJ’s criminal probe into Binance’s activities uncovered numerous breaches of the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA), including permitting individuals in nations under sanction, such as North Korea, to conduct transactions on the platform.

Investigators found that the platform had facilitated the transfer of more than 100,000 transactions tied to illegal funds without required reporting.

This ultimately culminated in CZ’s admission of guilt in November 2023.

He stepped down as CEO and, in April 2024, was sentenced to four months in a U.S. federal prison, a term he completed in September 2024.

Top Picks for Bitcoin
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Kurt Robson
    About the Author

    Kurt Robson

    Kurt Robson is a London-based reporter at CCN, specialising in the fast-moving worlds of crypto and emerging technology. He began his career covering local news in Cornwall after graduating from Falmouth University with First Class Honours in Journalism. There, he cut his teeth on everything from council meetings to missing swans. He quickly rose through the ranks to become a frontline journalist at several of the UK’s leading national newspapers. Over the years, he has interviewed musicians and celebrities, reported from courtrooms and crime scenes, and secured multiple front-page exclusives. Following the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kurt shifted his focus to technology journalism—just ahead of the AI boom. With a natural curiosity and a trained eye for emerging trends, he has found a new rhythm in reporting on innovation. At CCN, Kurt's work focuses on the cutting edge of crypto, blockchain, AI, and the evolving digital world. Drawing on his background in people-first reporting and his deep interest in disruptive tech, Kurt delivers stories that are insightful, entertaining, and human-centric.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
    Related News
    Binance founder CZ called tokenized gold a “trust me bro” token, claiming it adds the need for a third party.
    Crypto
    Oct 23, 2025 | 10:32 AM UTC5 hours ago

    CZ Slams Tokenized Gold as a ‘Trust Me Bro’ Token: Why Has On-Chain Gold Never Worked?

    Kurt Robson
    Kurt Robson
    As DATs tumble in value, Binance’s CZ warns the bubble may be bursting and urges firms to adopt third-party audits to restore trust.
    Crypto
    Oct 17, 2025 | 11:02 AM UTC6 days ago

    Your Favorite DAT May Not Be Safe, CZ Warns of Need for Third Party Audits As ‘Bubble Bursts’

    Kurt Robson
    Kurt Robson
    A handshake
    Crypto
    October 16, 2025 1:02 PM

    Coinbase Extends Olive Branch to CZ With BNB Listing

    James Morales
    James Morales
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!