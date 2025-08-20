Circle’s New Gateway To Streamline USDC Transfers Across Chains

As Circle has expanded its USDC stablecoin across 25 layer 1 and 2 blockchains, liquidity fragmentation has become a major challenge.
To create a more unified experience, the company launched Circle Gateway on Tuesday, a new infrastructure platform that settles cross-chain transfers in less than half a second.
When Circle launched USDC in 2018, every coin was issued as an ERC‑20 token on Ethereum.
However, in the years that followed, the stablecoin was launched on another two dozen platforms, each with its own token standards and mint addresses.
USDC’s unrivaled reach has helped establish it as the most widely used stablecoin on many chains. In contrast, Tether’s rival offering, USDT, is increasingly consolidating on Tron.
Until now, cross-chain transfers have relied on different mechanisms depending on the source and destination of funds.
The first generation of cross-chain USDC infrastructure relied on third-party bridges that lock funds on one chain and issue wrapped tokens on another.
Meanwhile, Circle has advanced native, burn-and-mint channels via its Cross‑Chain Transfer Protocol (CCTP).
This approach led to a complex and inefficient system of bridges, increasing blockchain fees, transaction times, and counterparty risk.
Circle Gateway is powered by an off-chain attestation service that removes the need for traditional bridges.
A new unified wallet records balances across all supported chains. Users can near-instantly access this unified balance on any chain, regardless of where the USDC was originally deposited.
Behind the scenes, diverse token types still need to be burned and minted. But from a user experience perspective, that process is abstracted away.
For developers, Circle has built a consistent contract interface and API on every supported chain.
This streamlines the process of integrating the new platform into third-party services, providing a “single plug into the Gateway system,” Circle said .
The service is envisaged as a powerful solution for payment service providers and wallet developers, who will be able to simplify multi-chain asset management and provide users with a single chain-abstracted USDC balance and one-click, instant cross-chain transfers.
At launch, the new platform supports USDC transfers between Arbitrum (ARB), Avalanche (AVAX), Base, Ethereum (ETH), OP Mainnet, Polygon PoS (POL), and Unichain, “with more chains coming soon,” Circle stated.