Search
Home / News / Business / US-China Trade Clash Deepens as New Port Fees Take Effect
Business
3 min read

US-China Trade Clash Deepens as New Port Fees Take Effect

Published
Kurt Robson
Published
By Kurt Robson
Edited by Samantha Dunn
New port levies have been placed by the US and China.

The financial impact could be steep for the shipping industry. | Source: Pexels

Share on
Key Takeaways
  • The U.S. and China have imposed new port fees on each other’s ships, intensifying their ongoing trade conflict.
  • China’s new policy targets U.S.-linked vessels with steep fees starting at 400 yuan per tonne, rising to 1,120 yuan by 2028.
  • The tariff escalation triggered massive sell-offs in crypto markets, wiping out around $560 billion in total value.

The ongoing tensions between the U.S. and China has reached another flashpoint this week as the two countries began charging port fees on each other’s ships.

China and America’s ship levies come after President Donald Trump threatened an additional 100% tariff on the country, bringing its total goods charge to 130%.

Try Our Recommended Crypto Exchanges
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Bitunix

Bitunix
promotions
Receive up to $100,000 worth of exclusive gifts for newcomers upon registration.
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Binance Coin USD Coin 151
Claim Offer
Bitget

Bitget
promotions
Earn rewards worth up to 5,000 USDT on your first deposit
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Litecoin Bitcoin Cash 88
Claim Offer
WEEX

WEEX
promotions
Enjoy up to 30,000 USDT Bonus when you sign up and complete tasks.
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Dogecoin Litecoin 207
Claim Offer

New Port Fees

On Tuesday, Oct. 14, China introduced new fee tariffs on U.S. vessels in retaliation for Washington’s fees placed on Chinese ships.

According to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV, U.S.-linked ships berthing at Chinese ports will now face fees of 400 yuan ($56) per net tonne, with the rate set to rise annually to 1,120 yuan per tonne by April 2028.

The policy will apply not only to vessels directly operated by American firms but also to those in which a U.S. company holds a 25% or greater stake.

China’s Ministry of Transport said the move was in response to what it called “discriminatory and protectionist” U.S. measures that violate a bilateral maritime transport agreement.

Washington’s duties, first introduced earlier this month, were seen by Beijing as a breach of international trade norms.

Freight Fallout

The financial impact could be steep for the shipping industry.

Freight analyst Claire Chong from Thurlestone Shipping told the BBC that bulk carriers transporting coal, ore, and other raw materials could face port fees of up to $3 million per voyage starting this week.

By 2028, those costs could surge past $10 million for the largest dry bulk vessels carrying nearly 200,000 tonnes of cargo.

The costs could be “significant” for the industry, she said.

Trade War Hits Crypto

Trump’s recent tariff escalation sent shockwaves through the markets, with approximately $19 billion liquidated in crypto positions within hours.

In the first twenty-four hours, Bitcoin tumbled from above $125,000 to below $102,000, and roughly $560 billion was erased from total crypto-asset value.

The tariff fallout also saw the Crypto Fear & Greed Index drop to a “Fear” level of 27.

Stuart Connolly, CIO at Deus X Capital, told CCN that President Trump’s tariff rhetoric has triggered what “we believe is a meaningful ‘risk off’ within markets, and the crypto market has taken the brunt of that.”

Top Trending Crypto Articles

Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Kurt Robson
    About the Author

    Kurt Robson

    Kurt Robson is a London-based reporter at CCN, specialising in the fast-moving worlds of crypto and emerging technology. He began his career covering local news in Cornwall after graduating from Falmouth University with First Class Honours in Journalism. There, he cut his teeth on everything from council meetings to missing swans. He quickly rose through the ranks to become a frontline journalist at several of the UK’s leading national newspapers. Over the years, he has interviewed musicians and celebrities, reported from courtrooms and crime scenes, and secured multiple front-page exclusives. Following the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kurt shifted his focus to technology journalism—just ahead of the AI boom. With a natural curiosity and a trained eye for emerging trends, he has found a new rhythm in reporting on innovation. At CCN, Kurt's work focuses on the cutting edge of crypto, blockchain, AI, and the evolving digital world. Drawing on his background in people-first reporting and his deep interest in disruptive tech, Kurt delivers stories that are insightful, entertaining, and human-centric.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
    Related News
    Donald Trump's additional 100% tariffs on China.
    Crypto
    Oct 13, 2025 | 1:47 PM UTC20 hours ago

    Trump’s Tariff Turmoil Adds Urgency To SWIFT’s Blockchain Push

    Kurt Robson
    Kurt Robson
    Screens show drops in stock prices on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange
    Crypto
    Oct 13, 2025 | 10:17 AM UTC23 hours ago

    Crypto IPO Momentum Hit by Trump’s China Tariff Threats

    James Morales
    James Morales
    Global stocks and crypto tumble as Trump’s new tariffs shake markets.
    Business
    March 27, 2025 11:02 AM

    Stocks, Crypto Slide as Donald Trump Revives Trade War With New, Bigger Tariffs

    Giuseppe Ciccomascolo
    Giuseppe Ciccomascolo
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!