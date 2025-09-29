Vanguard S&P 500 UCITS Dominated 2024 ETF Picks: 16 Newcomers Could Challenge Top 10 in Oct 2025

Key Takeaways

October is the month of crypto ETFs with 16 applications awaiting final decision from the SEC.

These ETFs range from XRP, Solana, and several other altcoins.

S&P 500-focused tech and finance markets dominate the traditional ETF market.

Vanguard S&P 500 UCITS dominated 2024 ETF picks in the U.S., but one year later, the ETF market is set to see a sea of new crypto ETFs inflows with 16 pending decisions through October.

In October 2025, the entry of new brands of products, both crypto and fintech, could challenge the current top-10 ETF products.

Newcomers That Could Challenge ETF Top-10

In October 2024, investor sentiment was markedly optimistic amid a resilient U.S. economy, ongoing Fed rate cuts (totaling 75 bps from September to December), and accelerating adoption of transformative technologies.

By September 2025, the market had evolved under a “new macro regime” marked by policy shifts, higher tariffs, and geopolitical tensions. This has led to elevated uncertainty but sustained growth in select areas.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital investments have compounded at 84% annually, driving capex in industrials and tech. The heavy flow of capital in these markets suggests that the trend can continue in October.

S&P 500-focused funds, such as Vanguard or BlackRock, continue to see traction, as evident from the September ETF flow data.

Crypto ETFs have been making a ton of noise ever since the launch of the spot BTC ETF in 2024. With 16 more pending ETF filings under review in October, the market could see an increase in new capital post approval.

October Could Be Crypto’s ETF Month

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is set to make final rulings on 16 key crypto-focused ETF applications throughout October. As a result, many in the crypto space have started to call October the month of crypto ETFs.

Bloomberg ETF analysts Eric Balchunas and James Seyffart estimate 90-95% approval odds for most filings, citing improved regulatory clarity under SEC Chair Paul Atkins

After the success of Bitcoin and ETH spot ETFs, the SEC could open the market to more altcoin-focused investment products.

While October focuses on 16, there are over 90 pending crypto ETF applications overall, including multi-asset baskets. For example, Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund was approved but stayed in September.

This batch could mark a turning point for crypto’s mainstream integration as major altcoins such as Solana, XRP, HBAR, and others are on the verge of getting regulatory approval.

Although spot crypto ETFs debuted only last year, they have become one of the most popular products in the market. BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin ETF has accumulated over $30 billion worth of BTC within a year, which took nearly a decade for its traditional popular ETF product.